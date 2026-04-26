The Karak Governorate in southern Jordan was not in for an ordinary day yesterday (Saturday); in moments, typical marital disputes turned into a massacre that shook the conscience of Jordanians, when a father took the lives of his three children in cold blood inside a remote farm. But the tragedy did not stop at murder; it reached its peak in the manner the perpetrator chose to announce his crime.

In details that defy human nature, the father did not content himself with taking the lives of his children (aged 5, 7, and 10), but he took pictures of their lifeless bodies and sent them via WhatsApp to their mother. That electronic message was the shocking announcement of the disaster, arriving to the mother before security forces reached the farm, which was the scene of the stabbing with a sharp instrument.

When the security teams arrived in the area of "Al-Mazar," the scene was beyond description. Three children who once filled the place with life had turned into betrayed corpses. As soon as the crime was discovered, a large-scale security operation began to hunt down the father who had fled, ending just a few hours later with his arrest and the recovery of the murder weapon, to face his fate before the law.

Behind the walls, there were accounts of accumulated disputes between the parents, but no family disagreements (no matter how intense) can justify turning children into "targets" for revenge. The Jordanian street, shaken by the shock, expressed its outrage through social media, demanding the harshest penalties and bitterly questioning: how did a marital dispute turn into a grave for three innocents?

Social science experts in Jordan point out that this incident is a "wake-up call" about the necessity of addressing family disputes before they spiral out of control. Psychological accumulations, if they do not find proper legal or social outlets, may explode in tragic forms like this, where the child becomes the "weakest victim" in the struggles of adults.

While the relevant authorities continue their investigations to uncover the full motives, the questions of Jordanians remain suspended: was this ending inevitable? Were there warning signs that were ignored?