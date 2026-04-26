لم تكن محافظة الكرك جنوب الأردن أمس (السبت) على موعد مع يوم عادي؛ ففي لحظات تحولت خلافات زوجية اعتيادية إلى مذبحةٍ هزت ضمير الأردنيين، حين أقدم أب على إنهاء حياة أطفاله الثلاثة بدمٍ بارد داخل مزرعة نائية. لكن الفاجعة لم تقف عند حد القتل، بل بلغت ذروتها في الطريقة التي اختارها الجاني ليعلن عن جريمته.

في تفاصيلٍ ترفضها الفطرة البشرية، لم يكتفِ الأب بسلب أرواح أطفاله (5، 7، و10 سنوات)، بل التقط صوراً لجثثهم الهامدة وأرسلها عبر «واتساب» إلى والدتهم. كانت تلك الرسالة الإلكترونية هي الإعلان الصادم عن الكارثة، لتصل للأم قبل أن تصل فرق الأجهزة الأمنية إلى المزرعة التي كانت مسرحاً للطعن بأداة حادة.

وعندما وصلت الفرق الأمنية إلى منطقة «المزار»، كان المشهد يفوق الوصف. ثلاثة أطفال كانوا يملؤون المكان حياةً، تحولوا إلى جثثٍ مغدورة. وبمجرد اكتشاف الجريمة، بدأت عملية أمنية واسعة النطاق لمطاردة الأب الذي فرّ هارباً، لتنتهي العملية بعد ساعاتٍ قليلة بإلقاء القبض عليه وضبط أداة الجريمة، ليواجه مصيره أمام القانون.

خلف الجدران، كانت هناك روايات عن خلافات متراكمة بين الوالدين، لكن لا توجد خلافات أسرية (مهما بلغت حدتها) يمكن أن تبرر تحويل الأطفال إلى «أهداف» للانتقام. الشارع الأردني، الذي اهتز على وقع الصدمة، عبّر عن غضبه العارم عبر مواقع التواصل، مطالباً بتنفيذ أقصى العقوبات، ومتسائلاً بمرارة: كيف تحول خلاف زوجي إلى مقبرة لثلاثة أبرياء؟

خبراء علم الاجتماع في الأردن يشيرون إلى أن هذه الواقعة هي «جرس إنذار» حول ضرورة معالجة النزاعات الأسرية قبل خروجها عن السيطرة. فالتراكمات النفسية إذا لم تجد قنوات تفريغ قانونية أو اجتماعية سليمة، قد تنفجر في صور مأساوية كهذه، حيث يصبح الطفل هو «الضحية الأضعف» في صراع الكبار.

وبينما تواصل الجهات المختصة تحقيقاتها لكشف الدوافع الكاملة، تظل أسئلة الأردنيين معلقة: هل كانت هذه النهاية حتمية؟ وهل هناك إشارات تحذيرية تم تجاهلها؟