في اعتراف رسمي غير معتاد، قدّم سلاح الجو في كوريا الجنوبية اعتذارًا عن حادثة تصادم جوي بين مقاتلتين من طراز F-15K، بعد كشف تفاصيل صادمة أعادت فتح ملف السلامة الجوية داخل التدريبات العسكرية.

لم تكن الحادثة مجرد خطأ تقني أو خلل في المناورة قرب مدينة دايغو كما اعتُقد في البداية، بل تبيّن لاحقًا أنها ارتبطت بسلوك غير متوقع أثناء الطيران.

وبحسب تقرير رقابي حديث، كان بعض الطيارين منشغلين بتسجيل مقاطع وصور «سيلفي» وتوثيق لحظات شخصية أثناء التحليق، في إطار رحلة تدريبية ضمن تشكيل قتالي.

ومع استمرار الطيران، قام أحد الطيارين بمناورة مفاجئة لتعديل زاوية التصوير، بينما كان طيار آخر يوثّق الرحلة عبر مقطع فيديو، ما أدى إلى اقتراب خطير بين الطائرتين.

وفي لحظات حرجة، حاول الطرفان تفادي الاصطدام، لكن ذيل إحدى الطائرتين اصطدم بجناح الأخرى، ما تسبب في أضرار مادية قُدرت بنحو 880 مليون وون (600 ألف دولار)، دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية.

وأثارت الواقعة جدلًا واسعًا داخل الأوساط العسكرية بعد أن وصفها تقرير مجلس التدقيق بأنها نتيجة «تجاوزات في استخدام التصوير الشخصي أثناء مهام الطيران» وغياب ضوابط واضحة.

ولاحقًا، حمّل التقرير أحد الطيارين المسؤولية الأساسية، مع انتقادات لضعف الرقابة داخل سلاح الجو، فيما تم تخفيف الغرامات المالية بشكل كبير بعد اعتبار أن تصوير الرحلات ممارسة شائعة غير منظمة.

وفي تعليق رسمي، أكد سلاح الجو الكوري الجنوبي أنه يتعامل مع الحادثة بجدية كاملة، ويعمل على فرض قواعد أكثر صرامة تمنع أي استخدام غير منضبط للأجهزة الشخصية أثناء الطيران، لضمان عدم تكرار مثل هذه الأخطاء.