في اعتراف رسمي غير معتاد، قدّم سلاح الجو في كوريا الجنوبية اعتذارًا عن حادثة تصادم جوي بين مقاتلتين من طراز F-15K، بعد كشف تفاصيل صادمة أعادت فتح ملف السلامة الجوية داخل التدريبات العسكرية.
لم تكن الحادثة مجرد خطأ تقني أو خلل في المناورة قرب مدينة دايغو كما اعتُقد في البداية، بل تبيّن لاحقًا أنها ارتبطت بسلوك غير متوقع أثناء الطيران.
وبحسب تقرير رقابي حديث، كان بعض الطيارين منشغلين بتسجيل مقاطع وصور «سيلفي» وتوثيق لحظات شخصية أثناء التحليق، في إطار رحلة تدريبية ضمن تشكيل قتالي.
ومع استمرار الطيران، قام أحد الطيارين بمناورة مفاجئة لتعديل زاوية التصوير، بينما كان طيار آخر يوثّق الرحلة عبر مقطع فيديو، ما أدى إلى اقتراب خطير بين الطائرتين.
وفي لحظات حرجة، حاول الطرفان تفادي الاصطدام، لكن ذيل إحدى الطائرتين اصطدم بجناح الأخرى، ما تسبب في أضرار مادية قُدرت بنحو 880 مليون وون (600 ألف دولار)، دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية.
وأثارت الواقعة جدلًا واسعًا داخل الأوساط العسكرية بعد أن وصفها تقرير مجلس التدقيق بأنها نتيجة «تجاوزات في استخدام التصوير الشخصي أثناء مهام الطيران» وغياب ضوابط واضحة.
ولاحقًا، حمّل التقرير أحد الطيارين المسؤولية الأساسية، مع انتقادات لضعف الرقابة داخل سلاح الجو، فيما تم تخفيف الغرامات المالية بشكل كبير بعد اعتبار أن تصوير الرحلات ممارسة شائعة غير منظمة.
وفي تعليق رسمي، أكد سلاح الجو الكوري الجنوبي أنه يتعامل مع الحادثة بجدية كاملة، ويعمل على فرض قواعد أكثر صرامة تمنع أي استخدام غير منضبط للأجهزة الشخصية أثناء الطيران، لضمان عدم تكرار مثل هذه الأخطاء.
In an unusual official acknowledgment, the South Korean Air Force has apologized for an air collision incident between two F-15K fighter jets, after shocking details were revealed that reopened the file on aviation safety within military training.
The incident was not merely a technical error or a maneuvering malfunction near the city of Daegu, as initially believed, but it later became clear that it was linked to unexpected behavior during flight.
According to a recent oversight report, some pilots were preoccupied with recording clips and "selfies" and documenting personal moments while flying, as part of a training flight within a combat formation.
As the flight continued, one pilot made a sudden maneuver to adjust the camera angle, while another pilot was documenting the flight via video, leading to a dangerous proximity between the two aircraft.
In critical moments, both parties attempted to avoid a collision, but the tail of one aircraft struck the wing of the other, causing material damage estimated at around 880 million won (600,000 dollars), with no human injuries reported.
The incident sparked widespread controversy within military circles after the audit report described it as a result of "excesses in the use of personal photography during flight missions" and a lack of clear controls.
Later, the report held one pilot primarily responsible, with criticism directed at the weak oversight within the Air Force, while financial penalties were significantly reduced after it was deemed that flight recording was a common but unregulated practice.
In an official statement, the South Korean Air Force confirmed that it is taking the incident very seriously and is working to enforce stricter rules to prevent any uncontrolled use of personal devices during flight, to ensure that such mistakes do not happen again.