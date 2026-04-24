In an unusual official acknowledgment, the South Korean Air Force has apologized for an air collision incident between two F-15K fighter jets, after shocking details were revealed that reopened the file on aviation safety within military training.

The incident was not merely a technical error or a maneuvering malfunction near the city of Daegu, as initially believed, but it later became clear that it was linked to unexpected behavior during flight.

According to a recent oversight report, some pilots were preoccupied with recording clips and "selfies" and documenting personal moments while flying, as part of a training flight within a combat formation.

As the flight continued, one pilot made a sudden maneuver to adjust the camera angle, while another pilot was documenting the flight via video, leading to a dangerous proximity between the two aircraft.

In critical moments, both parties attempted to avoid a collision, but the tail of one aircraft struck the wing of the other, causing material damage estimated at around 880 million won (600,000 dollars), with no human injuries reported.

The incident sparked widespread controversy within military circles after the audit report described it as a result of "excesses in the use of personal photography during flight missions" and a lack of clear controls.

Later, the report held one pilot primarily responsible, with criticism directed at the weak oversight within the Air Force, while financial penalties were significantly reduced after it was deemed that flight recording was a common but unregulated practice.

In an official statement, the South Korean Air Force confirmed that it is taking the incident very seriously and is working to enforce stricter rules to prevent any uncontrolled use of personal devices during flight, to ensure that such mistakes do not happen again.