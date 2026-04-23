The simplest aspects of life are no longer immune to transformation under the weight of the siege in Gaza. Molokhia leaves, which were once a daily dish on tables, have left the kitchen to enter a completely different world: the world of smoking.

Within the streets of the city and the tents of the displaced, an unfamiliar scene has begun to spread: molokhia leaves are being dried and ground, then mixed with nicotine liquids, turning into alternative cigarettes that are sold and traded among smokers who find themselves facing a harsh reality and a severe shortage of traditional cigarettes.

The transformation was not a choice as much as it was a response to suffocating scarcity. With cigarette prices soaring and their availability declining, many have been driven to seek available alternatives, no matter how strange or different they are from the norm.

In one of the streets of Gaza City, the street vendor Abu Yahya Halis stands preparing a green mixture inside a small bag, combining dried molokhia leaves with a substance he describes as nicotine. He shakes the bag, then begins rolling its contents into cigarettes sold directly to customers.

He states that what he offers is not a true substitute for tobacco, but rather a solution imposed by circumstances, explaining that the absence of imported cigarettes and their rising prices have created a reality completely different from what it was before the war.

In other areas of the sector, the same scene is repeated. Small stalls between the tents and piles of rubble, where these "alternative cigarettes" are displayed as an available option in a market where choices are narrowing day by day.

Another vendor summarizes the scene in one sentence: "If cigarettes were available, we wouldn't see molokhia being smoked." However, what is more concerning than their spread is the ambiguity surrounding their components. Some mixtures rely not only on molokhia but extend to other herbs and liquids of unknown origin, raising questions about their nature and health effects.

Experts and observers warn that the lack of accurate information about these substances makes the risks unclear, especially in light of the use of liquids that may contain unknown compounds.

Despite this, many find themselves compelled to continue. Bitterly, one smoker states that reality leaves little room for choice, while another displaced person summarizes the scene by saying she does not smoke for pleasure, but only "to cope with the daily pressure."

Amidst war, scarcity, and the search for alternatives, molokhia has transformed from a simple dish on the table to an unexpected cigarette on the street, in a scene that encapsulates how wars and their repercussions reshape the details of life, even the simplest ones.