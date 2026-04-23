لم يعد حتى أبسط ما في الحياة بمنأى عن التحول تحت وطأة الحصار في غزة. أوراق الملوخية، التي كانت يومًا طبقًا يوميًا على الموائد، خرجت من المطبخ لتدخل عالمًا مختلفًا تمامًا هو: عالم التدخين.

داخل شوارع المدينة وخيام النازحين، بدأ مشهد غير مألوف بالانتشار: أوراق ملوخية تُجفف وتُطحن، ثم تُخلط بسوائل النيكوتين، لتتحول إلى سجائر بديلة تُباع وتُتداول بين مدخنين وجدوا أنفسهم أمام واقع قاسٍ ونقص حاد في السجائر التقليدية.

التحول لم يكن خيارًا بقدر ما كان استجابة لندرة خانقة. مع ارتفاع أسعار السجائر بشكل كبير وتراجع توفرها، دفع ذلك كثيرين للبحث عن بدائل متاحة مهما كانت غرابتها أو اختلافها عن المألوف.

في أحد شوارع مدينة غزة، يقف البائع المتجول أبو يحيى حلس وهو يجهّز خليطًا أخضر داخل كيس صغير، يجمع فيه أوراق الملوخية المجففة مع مادة يصفها بالنيكوتين. يهزّ الكيس، ثم يبدأ بلفّ محتواه على شكل سجائر تُباع مباشرة للزبائن.

ويقول إن ما يقدمه ليس بديلاً حقيقيًا عن التبغ، بل حل فرضته الظروف، موضحًا أن غياب السجائر المستوردة وارتفاع أسعارها خلقا واقعًا مختلفًا تمامًا عما كان قبل الحرب.

في مناطق أخرى من القطاع، تتكرر الصورة نفسها. بسطات صغيرة بين الخيام، وأكوام الركام، حيث تُعرض هذه «السجائر البديلة» كخيار متاح في سوق تضيق فيه الخيارات يومًا بعد يوم.

بائع آخر يختصر المشهد بجملة واحدة: «لو توفرت السجائر، لما رأينا الملوخية تُدخَّن». لكن ما يُثير القلق أكثر من انتشارها، هو الغموض الذي يحيط بمكوناتها. فبعض الخلطات لا تعتمد فقط على الملوخية، بل تمتد إلى أعشاب أخرى وسوائل مجهولة المصدر، ما يفتح باب التساؤلات حول طبيعتها وتأثيرها الصحي.

ويحذر خبراء ومتابعون من أن غياب المعلومات الدقيقة عن هذه المواد يجعل المخاطر غير واضحة، خصوصًا في ظل استخدام سوائل قد تحتوي على مواد غير معروفة التركيب.

ورغم ذلك، يجد كثيرون أنفسهم مضطرين للاستمرار. وبمرارة يقول أحد المدخنين إن الواقع لا يترك مساحة كبيرة للاختيار، فيما تلخص نازحة أخرى المشهد بأنها لا تدخن بحثًا عن المتعة، بل فقط «للتعايش مع الضغط اليومي».

وبين الحرب والندرة والبحث عن بدائل، تحولت الملوخية من طبق بسيط على المائدة إلى سيجارة غير متوقعة في الشارع، في مشهد يلخص كيف تعيد الحروب وتبعاتها تشكيل تفاصيل الحياة، حتى أبسطها.