قادت الصدفة إلى كشف أثري ضخم في إحدى قرى محافظة الشرقية، أثناء أعمال حفر في قطعة أرض تمهيداً لإنشاء مركز للشباب والرياضة، حسبما أعلنت منطقة آثار محافظة الشرقية.

مصر: الصدفة تقود إلى كشف أثري لتمثال الملك رمسيس الثاني بالشرقية

وتم العثور على تمثال أثري مزدوج، يجسد شخصين، ومصنوع من حجر الجرانيت ووزنه يتجاوز 5 أطنان بموقع «تل فرعون» بعزبة التل - مدينة الحسينية، أثناء أعمال الحفائر بالتل تمهيداً لتسليمه لمديرية الشباب والرياضة بمركز الحسينية، إذ تم استخراج التمثال وتسليمه لمنطقة آثار صان الحجر، بينما تجري استعدادات لنقله من الموقع وفحصه لاكتشاف المعلومات حوله.

مصر: الصدفة تقود إلى كشف أثري لتمثال الملك رمسيس الثاني بالشرقية

وأكد عدد من أهالي المنطقة أنه تم العثور على التمثال أثناء الحفر لأعمال خاصة بالشباب والرياضة، كما أن التمثال من الجرانيت ويتجاوز وزنه 5 أطنان.

وفي بيان رسمي من وزارة السياحة والآثار، أعلنت رسمياً الكشف عن تمثال ضخم فاقداً للجزء السفلي الذي كان يشمل الأرجل والقاعدة، ومن المرجح أنه يصور الملك رمسيس الثاني.

--- مصر: الصدفة تقود إلى كشف أثري لتمثال الملك رمسيس الثاني بالشرقية

وأكد الأمين العام للمجلس الأعلى للآثار الدكتور هشام الليثي أن هذا الكشف يُعد من الشواهد الأثرية المهمة التي تسلط الضوء على مظاهر النشاط الديني والملكي في منطقة شرق الدلتا، كما يسهم في تعزيز فهم ظاهرة نقل وإعادة توظيف التماثيل الملكية خلال عصر الدولة الحديثة، لا سيما في سياق ارتباط المواقع الإقليمية بالمراكز الملكية الكبرى.

وأوضح أن التمثال المكتشف يتميز بضخامة لافتة، إذ يُقدّر وزنه ما بين 5 إلى 6 أطنان، ويبلغ طوله نحو 2.20 متر، وهو في حالة حفظ سيئة نسبياً، بينما تُظهر الأجزاء المتبقية سمات فنية وملكية ترجّح أنه كان جزءاً من مجموعة ثلاثية (Triad)، على غرار ما تم الكشف عنه في عدد من المواقع الأثرية بمحافظة الشرقية.

مصر: الصدفة تقود إلى كشف أثري لتمثال الملك رمسيس الثاني بالشرقية

وأضاف رئيس قطاع الآثار المصرية بالمجلس الأعلى للآثار محمد عبدالبديع أن الدراسات الأولية تشير إلى أن التمثال قد تم نقله في العصور القديمة من مدينة «بر-رمسيس» إلى موقع تل فرعون، المعروف قديماً باسم «إيمت»، لإعادة استخدامه داخل أحد المجمعات الدينية، وهو ما يعكس الأهمية الدينية والتاريخية للموقع عبر العصور.

وتم نقل التمثال فور العثور عليه من داخل مجمع المعابد بالموقع إلى المخزن المتحفي بمنطقة صان الحجر، وذلك تمهيداً لبدء أعمال الترميم الدقيقة والعاجلة، وفقاً لأعلى المعايير العلمية المتبعة في صيانة وحفظ الآثار.

يذكر أنه في سبتمبر الماضي أُعلن عن لوحة حجرية تمثل نسخة جديدة من مرسوم كانوب الشهير، الذي أصدره الملك بطليموس الثالث عام 238 ق.م. حين اجتمع كبار الكهنة بمدينة كانوب (شرق الإسكندرية) لتقديس وتبجيل الملك بطليموس الثالث وزوجته برنيكي وابنته، وتوزيع نص المرسوم على المعابد المصرية الكبرى.

كما تجدر الإشارة إلى أن منطقة الحسينية تبعد نحو 20 إلى 30 كيلومتراً عن مدينة صان الحجر الغنية بالقطع الأثرية المتميزة، وتشير هذه الوقائع إلى الكنوز التي ما زالت مدفونة في المنطقة، إذ أشار مدير عام منطقة صان الحجر الأثرية بالشرقية السابق الدكتور متولي صالح إلى أن هناك 90% من آثار المنطقة لم يكشف عنها بعد، وأن المنطقة زاخرة بالمعابد والمقابر والكنوز الأثرية.