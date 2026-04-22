They were not just showcase videos; they were a "catalog" of blood. In Brazil, violence has transitioned from the screens of "TikTok," where men train for "revenge against emotional rejection," to a tangible reality that ended with 50 stab wounds that nearly cost a young woman's life. Have the algorithms of these platforms turned into direct incitements to crime?

Rejecting marriage proposals is not just a reason to end a love story in Brazil; it has become a starting point for a bloody path, behind which a dangerous digital culture is now accused of feeding on violence and reproducing it within reality.

Initially, the scenes on "TikTok" seemed like showcase content. Men and young people document themselves training for "angry reactions" if rejected by women. Violent punches on punching bags, repeated stabbing movements, and sometimes knives aimed at the camera, as if sending an indirect message: "What if she says no?".

But behind this "performance," there are those who see it as training for a potential scenario.

The story that ignited the controversy occurred near Rio de Janeiro when a simple rejection from a young woman named Helena Anizio Rozak (20 years old) turned into a horrific crime. The young woman had been stalked by a man who sent her gifts repeatedly for a month before she clearly and explicitly asked him to stop. But the response was not withdrawal... but an invasion! The man broke into her home and then unleashed over 50 stab wounds on her in a brutal attack that only stopped after her mother intervened, in a moment described as a turning point between life and death. Helena miraculously survived after entering a coma and undergoing complex surgeries. But the shock was not only in the crime itself but in the question that began to resonate strongly: Can online content create this kind of violence?

The Brazilian federal police quickly got involved and opened an investigation into "TikTok" videos that glorify violence as a response to emotional rejection, considering that they could turn into a space for indirect incitement against women. They requested the platform to delete the content and track the associated accounts.

Surprisingly, the authorities did not treat the clips as "digital jokes," but as a potential threat, especially with increasing warnings that some behaviors start as ideas online and then explode in reality.

For its part, "TikTok" rushed to delete the violating clips, but the Brazilian government emphasized that responsibility does not end with deletion; it begins with allowing the spread of this type of content in the first place, especially in a country that records one of the highest rates of violence against women globally.

In the background, shocking numbers cast a shadow over the story: a woman is raped approximately every 8 minutes in Brazil, yet the percentage of cases that are actually punished is only 3%.

Between the phone screen and the reality of blood, a story unfolds that is more dangerous than just videos, a story of an idea that can turn into behavior, then into a crime. Therefore, reporting clips that incite or glorify violence is not just a technical procedure; it is a moral responsibility that may contribute to saving a human life.