لم تكن مجرد مقاطع فيديو استعراضية، بل كانت «كتالوجاً» للدم. ففي البرازيل، انتقل العنف من شاشات «تيك توك» حيث يتدرب الرجال على «الانتقام من الرفض العاطفي» إلى واقع ملموس انتهى بـ 50 طعنة كادت تودي بحياة شابة. فهل تحولت خوارزميات المنصات إلى محرض مباشر للجرائم؟
رفض طلبات الزواج ليس سبباً لإنهاء قصة حب فحسب في البرازيل، بل تحوّل إلى نقطة بداية لمسار دموي، تُتهم خلفه الآن ثقافة رقمية خطيرة تتغذى على العنف وتعيد إنتاجه داخل الواقع.
في البداية، كانت المشاهد على «تيك توك» تبدو كأنها محتوى استعراضي. فالرجال والشباب يوثقون أنفسهم وهم يتدربون على «ردود فعل» غاضبة إذا تم رفضهم من النساء. ضرب عنيف لأكياس ملاكمة، وحركات طعن متكررة، وأحياناً ظهور سكاكين تُوجَّه نحو الكاميرا، وكأنها رسالة غير مباشرة: «ماذا لو قالت لا؟».
لكن خلف هذا «التمثيل»، كان هناك من يراه تدريباً على سيناريو محتمل.
القصة التي فجّرت الجدل وقعت قرب ريو دي جانيرو، حين تحوّل رفض بسيط من شابة تدعى هيلينا أنيزيو روزاك (20 عاماً)، إلى جريمة مروعة. كانت الشابة تتعرض لملاحقة من رجل يرسل لها هدايا بشكل متكرر لمدة شهر، قبل أن تطلب منه التوقف بشكل واضح وصريح. لكن الرد لم يكن انسحاباً… بل اقتحاماً ! إذ اقتحم الرجل منزلها، ثم انهال عليها بطعنات تجاوزت 50 طعنة، في هجوم وحشي لم يتوقف إلا بعد تدخل والدتها، في لحظة وُصفت بأنها فاصلة بين الحياة والموت. هيلينا نجت بأعجوبة بعد دخولها غيبوبة وخضوعها لعمليات جراحية معقدة. لكن الصدمة لم تكن في الجريمة وحدها، بل في السؤال الذي بدأ يتردد بقوة: هل يمكن لمحتوى الإنترنت أن يصنع هذا النوع من العنف؟
الشرطة الفيدرالية البرازيلية دخلت على الخط سريعاً، وفتحت تحقيقاً في مقاطع «تيك توك» التي تُظهر تمجيد العنف كاستجابة للرفض العاطفي، معتبرة أنها قد تتحول إلى مساحة تحريض غير مباشر ضد النساء. وطلبت من المنصة حذف المحتوى وتتبع الحسابات المرتبطة به.
والمفاجئ أن السلطات لم تتعامل مع المقاطع كـ«مزاح رقمي»، بل كتهديد محتمل، خصوصاً مع تزايد التحذيرات من أن بعض السلوكيات تبدأ فكرةً على الإنترنت، ثم تنفجر في الواقع.
من جانبها، سارعت «تيك توك» إلى حذف المقاطع المخالفة، لكن الحكومة البرازيلية شدّدت على أن المسؤولية لا تنتهي عند الحذف، بل تبدأ عند السماح بانتشار هذا النوع من المحتوى أصلاً، خصوصاً في بلد تسجل فيه الإحصاءات واحدة من أعلى نسب العنف ضد النساء عالمياً.
وفي الخلفية، تبقى أرقام صادمة تلقي بظلها على القصة: فامرأة تتعرض للاغتصاب كل 8 دقائق تقريباً في البرازيل، ومع ذلك لا تصل نسبة القضايا التي تُعاقب فعلياً إلى سوى 3% فقط.
وبين شاشة الهاتف وواقع الدم، تتكشف قصة أخطر من مجرد فيديوهات، قصة فكرة قد تتحول إلى سلوك، ثم إلى جريمة. ولذا فإن الإبلاغ عن المقاطع التي تحرض على العنف أو تمجده ليس مجرد إجراء تقني، بل هو مسؤولية أخلاقية قد تساهم في إنقاذ حياة إنسان.
They were not just showcase videos; they were a "catalog" of blood. In Brazil, violence has transitioned from the screens of "TikTok," where men train for "revenge against emotional rejection," to a tangible reality that ended with 50 stab wounds that nearly cost a young woman's life. Have the algorithms of these platforms turned into direct incitements to crime?
Rejecting marriage proposals is not just a reason to end a love story in Brazil; it has become a starting point for a bloody path, behind which a dangerous digital culture is now accused of feeding on violence and reproducing it within reality.
Initially, the scenes on "TikTok" seemed like showcase content. Men and young people document themselves training for "angry reactions" if rejected by women. Violent punches on punching bags, repeated stabbing movements, and sometimes knives aimed at the camera, as if sending an indirect message: "What if she says no?".
But behind this "performance," there are those who see it as training for a potential scenario.
The story that ignited the controversy occurred near Rio de Janeiro when a simple rejection from a young woman named Helena Anizio Rozak (20 years old) turned into a horrific crime. The young woman had been stalked by a man who sent her gifts repeatedly for a month before she clearly and explicitly asked him to stop. But the response was not withdrawal... but an invasion! The man broke into her home and then unleashed over 50 stab wounds on her in a brutal attack that only stopped after her mother intervened, in a moment described as a turning point between life and death. Helena miraculously survived after entering a coma and undergoing complex surgeries. But the shock was not only in the crime itself but in the question that began to resonate strongly: Can online content create this kind of violence?
The Brazilian federal police quickly got involved and opened an investigation into "TikTok" videos that glorify violence as a response to emotional rejection, considering that they could turn into a space for indirect incitement against women. They requested the platform to delete the content and track the associated accounts.
Surprisingly, the authorities did not treat the clips as "digital jokes," but as a potential threat, especially with increasing warnings that some behaviors start as ideas online and then explode in reality.
For its part, "TikTok" rushed to delete the violating clips, but the Brazilian government emphasized that responsibility does not end with deletion; it begins with allowing the spread of this type of content in the first place, especially in a country that records one of the highest rates of violence against women globally.
In the background, shocking numbers cast a shadow over the story: a woman is raped approximately every 8 minutes in Brazil, yet the percentage of cases that are actually punished is only 3%.
Between the phone screen and the reality of blood, a story unfolds that is more dangerous than just videos, a story of an idea that can turn into behavior, then into a crime. Therefore, reporting clips that incite or glorify violence is not just a technical procedure; it is a moral responsibility that may contribute to saving a human life.