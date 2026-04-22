لم تكن مجرد مقاطع فيديو استعراضية، بل كانت «كتالوجاً» للدم. ففي البرازيل، انتقل العنف من شاشات «تيك توك» حيث يتدرب الرجال على «الانتقام من الرفض العاطفي» إلى واقع ملموس انتهى بـ 50 طعنة كادت تودي بحياة شابة. فهل تحولت خوارزميات المنصات إلى محرض مباشر للجرائم؟

رفض طلبات الزواج ليس سبباً لإنهاء قصة حب فحسب في البرازيل، بل تحوّل إلى نقطة بداية لمسار دموي، تُتهم خلفه الآن ثقافة رقمية خطيرة تتغذى على العنف وتعيد إنتاجه داخل الواقع.

في البداية، كانت المشاهد على «تيك توك» تبدو كأنها محتوى استعراضي. فالرجال والشباب يوثقون أنفسهم وهم يتدربون على «ردود فعل» غاضبة إذا تم رفضهم من النساء. ضرب عنيف لأكياس ملاكمة، وحركات طعن متكررة، وأحياناً ظهور سكاكين تُوجَّه نحو الكاميرا، وكأنها رسالة غير مباشرة: «ماذا لو قالت لا؟».

لكن خلف هذا «التمثيل»، كان هناك من يراه تدريباً على سيناريو محتمل.

القصة التي فجّرت الجدل وقعت قرب ريو دي جانيرو، حين تحوّل رفض بسيط من شابة تدعى هيلينا أنيزيو روزاك (20 عاماً)، إلى جريمة مروعة. كانت الشابة تتعرض لملاحقة من رجل يرسل لها هدايا بشكل متكرر لمدة شهر، قبل أن تطلب منه التوقف بشكل واضح وصريح. لكن الرد لم يكن انسحاباً… بل اقتحاماً ! إذ اقتحم الرجل منزلها، ثم انهال عليها بطعنات تجاوزت 50 طعنة، في هجوم وحشي لم يتوقف إلا بعد تدخل والدتها، في لحظة وُصفت بأنها فاصلة بين الحياة والموت. هيلينا نجت بأعجوبة بعد دخولها غيبوبة وخضوعها لعمليات جراحية معقدة. لكن الصدمة لم تكن في الجريمة وحدها، بل في السؤال الذي بدأ يتردد بقوة: هل يمكن لمحتوى الإنترنت أن يصنع هذا النوع من العنف؟

الشرطة الفيدرالية البرازيلية دخلت على الخط سريعاً، وفتحت تحقيقاً في مقاطع «تيك توك» التي تُظهر تمجيد العنف كاستجابة للرفض العاطفي، معتبرة أنها قد تتحول إلى مساحة تحريض غير مباشر ضد النساء. وطلبت من المنصة حذف المحتوى وتتبع الحسابات المرتبطة به.

والمفاجئ أن السلطات لم تتعامل مع المقاطع كـ«مزاح رقمي»، بل كتهديد محتمل، خصوصاً مع تزايد التحذيرات من أن بعض السلوكيات تبدأ فكرةً على الإنترنت، ثم تنفجر في الواقع.

من جانبها، سارعت «تيك توك» إلى حذف المقاطع المخالفة، لكن الحكومة البرازيلية شدّدت على أن المسؤولية لا تنتهي عند الحذف، بل تبدأ عند السماح بانتشار هذا النوع من المحتوى أصلاً، خصوصاً في بلد تسجل فيه الإحصاءات واحدة من أعلى نسب العنف ضد النساء عالمياً.

وفي الخلفية، تبقى أرقام صادمة تلقي بظلها على القصة: فامرأة تتعرض للاغتصاب كل 8 دقائق تقريباً في البرازيل، ومع ذلك لا تصل نسبة القضايا التي تُعاقب فعلياً إلى سوى 3% فقط.

وبين شاشة الهاتف وواقع الدم، تتكشف قصة أخطر من مجرد فيديوهات، قصة فكرة قد تتحول إلى سلوك، ثم إلى جريمة. ولذا فإن الإبلاغ عن المقاطع التي تحرض على العنف أو تمجده ليس مجرد إجراء تقني، بل هو مسؤولية أخلاقية قد تساهم في إنقاذ حياة إنسان.