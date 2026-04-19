In a moment when "paper neglect" turned into a tragedy in reality, the Moharram Bek area in Alexandria witnessed a disaster with the collapse of a building that was awaiting restoration. Three lives were lost, families were devastated, and one question echoes in Egypt: how many buildings like this one are waiting their turn to become a graveyard?

In a single moment, an old building can turn into a deadly trap. This is what happens when the decision to restore is left unexecuted, turning silent danger into a sudden catastrophe, as occurred this morning (Sunday) in the Moharram Bek area in the heart of Alexandria.

As usual, the beginning came with an urgent report about a partial collapse inside a building on Quba Street, branching off from Shajarat Al-Durr Street in the Gharbal area. Within minutes, civil protection teams and ambulances rushed to the site, revealing the true picture manifested in the complete collapse of the ceiling of one of the rooms on the first floor, falling onto the ground floor.

Notably, the building, consisting of only two floors, was not unknown for its danger. Initial investigations indicate that a restoration order had indeed been issued for it, but it was not executed, which opens a wide door for questions.

Under the rubble, the tragedy quickly unfolded. The incident resulted in the death of three people and the injury of three others, who were transported to the hospital for treatment, while the bodies were moved to the morgue under the supervision of the investigative authorities.

In such moments, the collapse is not entirely unexpected, but rather a result of accumulated neglect or delays.

Immediately, directives were issued by the executive authorities to secure the area around the building and prevent any additional risks, while investigations began to uncover the circumstances of what happened. Efforts are also underway to provide urgent compensation to the families of the victims and the injured.

But the question that strongly imposes itself is: how many buildings have had restoration orders issued that have not yet been executed?

The Alexandria incident does not only tell the story of a building collapse, but reveals a greater danger, when warnings remain on paper and can turn into a real tragedy at any moment.