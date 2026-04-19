في لحظة تحول فيها «الإهمال الورقي» إلى مأساة على أرض الواقع، شهدت منطقة محرم بك بالإسكندرية كارثة انهيار عقار كان ينتظر الترميم. 3 أرواح أُزهقت، وعائلات فُجعت، وسؤال واحد يتردد في مصر: كم عقاراً يشبه هذا المبنى ينتظر دوره ليتحول إلى مقبرة؟

في لحظة واحدة، قد يتحول مبنى قديم إلى فخ قاتل. وهذا ما سيحدث حين يُترك قرار ترميم دون تنفيذ، فيتحول الخطر الصامت إلى كارثة مفاجئة، كما جرى صباح اليوم (الأحد) في منطقة محرم بك وسط الإسكندرية.

وكالعادة جاءت البداية ببلاغ عاجل عن انهيار جزئي داخل عقار بشارع قباء المتفرع من شارع شجرة الدر بمنطقة غربال. وخلال دقائق، تحركت فرق الحماية المدنية وسيارات الإسعاف إلى الموقع، لتكشف الصورة الحقيقية متجلية في انهيار كامل لسقف إحدى حجرات الطابق الأول وسقوطه على الطابق الأرضي.

واللافت أن العقار المكوّن من طابقين فقط، لم يكن مجهول الخطورة. فالتحريات الأولية تشير إلى صدور قرار ترميم له بالفعل، لكنه لم يُنفذ، وهو ما يفتح باباً واسعاً للتساؤلات.

وتحت الأنقاض، تكشفت المأساة سريعاً. فالحادثة أسفرت عن مصرع 3 أشخاص وإصابة 3 آخرين، جرى نقلهم إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، بينما نُقلت الجثامين إلى المشرحة تحت تصرف جهات التحقيق.

وفي مثل هذه اللحظات، لا يكون الانهيار مفاجئاً بالكامل، بل نتيجة تراكمات من الإهمال أو التأجيل.

وعلى الفور، صدرت توجيهات من الجهات التنفيذية لتأمين محيط العقار ومنع أي مخاطر إضافية، مع بدء التحقيقات لكشف ملابسات ما حدث. كما يجري التحرك لصرف تعويضات عاجلة لأسر الضحايا والمصابين.

لكن السؤال الذي يفرض نفسه بقوة: كم عدد العقارات التي صدر لها قرار ترميم ولم يُنفذ بعد؟

حادثة الإسكندرية لا تروي فقط قصة انهيار مبنى، بل تكشف خطراً أكبر، حين تبقى التحذيرات على الورق، وتتحول في أي لحظة إلى مأساة حقيقية.