في عصر أصبح فيه الذكاء الاصطناعي قادراً على إعادة تشكيل الوجوه والحقائق معاً، تحوّلت حملة انتخابية في هولندا إلى قصة صادمة انتهت بإقصاء سياسية من سباقها الانتخابي بسبب صور لم تكن كما بدت.

بدأت القصة عندما ظهرت السياسية الهولندية باتريشيا رايشمان (60 عاماً)، في مواد دعائية انتخابية بملامح شابة أقرب إلى العشرينيات، ما أثار دهشة الناخبين قبل أن يتحول الأمر إلى عاصفة سياسية وإعلامية.

الصور التي بدت «مثالية أكثر من اللازم» لم تمر مرور الكرام، إذ بدأت وسائل الإعلام الهولندية، بينها صحيفة «ألخمين داغبلاد»، في طرح أسئلة مباشرة حول مدى صحة هذه المواد، وما إذا كانت قد خضعت لتلاعب رقمي باستخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

ومع تصاعد الضغط، جاءت المفاجأة من السياسية نفسها، إذ أنكرت أي تلاعب، وذهبت في دفاع مثير للجدل إلى حد القول إن مظهرها الحالي المتقدم في السن يعود إلى أدوية تتناولها، وأنها ستستعيد مظهرها الشاب بعد انتهاء العلاج.

لكن هذا التفسير لم ينجح في تهدئة الجدل، بل زاده اشتعالاً، ليقرر حزب «Leefbaar Rotterdam» المحلي اتخاذ خطوة حاسمة باستبعادها من الحزب، معتبراً أن ما حدث يضرب مصداقية العملية الانتخابية في الصميم.

في بيانه، شدد الحزب على أن الصور لم تعكس الواقع وتم تعديلها بشكل واضح باستخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، مشيراً إلى أن المرشحة رُفضت دعوتها لإعادة المقعد، ما دفعه للنأي بنفسه عنها رسمياً.

ولم تعد الحادثة مجرد خلاف انتخابي محلي، بل تحولت إلى مثال جديد على المخاوف المتصاعدة عالمياً من قدرة الذكاء الاصطناعي على إعادة تشكيل «الحقيقة البصرية»، في وقت تنتشر فيه الصور والفيديوهات المزيفة على نطاق واسع عبر المنصات الرقمية، ما يجعل التمييز بين الواقع والتزييف أكثر صعوبة من أي وقت مضى.