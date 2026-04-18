في لحظة لم تكن في الحسبان، تحولت حياة أسرة يمنية في محافظة حجة (شمال غربي اليمن) إلى مأساة صادمة، بعدما انتهى عبث أطفال داخل منزل بقنبلة يدوية بانفجار قاتل أودى بحياة أم وطفليها، وأصاب آخرين من العائلة.
بدأت القصة داخل منزل عادي، حين عثر أطفال على جسم غريب، يُعتقد أنه قنبلة يدوية تعود لوالدهم، قبل أن يبدأوا في التعامل معه دون إدراك لخطورته. دقائق من الفضول الطفولي كانت كافية لتحويل المكان إلى ساحة انفجار مفاجئ هز المنطقة بأكملها.
وأسفر الانفجار عن وفاة الأم وطفلين في الحال، بينما أُصيب طفلان آخران من العائلة بجروح، جرى نقلهما إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج وسط حالة من الصدمة والحزن، التي خيمت على سكان المنطقة.
وأعادت الحادثة إلى الواجهة واحدة من أخطر الظواهر، وهي بقاء الأسلحة والمتفجرات داخل المنازل دون تأمين، ما يحوّل أي لحظة يومية عادية إلى خطر قاتل يهدد حياة الأسر بالكامل.
سكان محليون أكدوا أن ما حدث ليس حادثة فردية، بل نتيجة نمط متكرر من الإهمال وغياب الوعي بمخاطر تخزين المتفجرات داخل البيوت، خصوصاً في بيئة يعيش فيها الأطفال قرب هذه المواد دون إدراك للخطر.
هذه الحادثة تركت حالة من الغضب والحزن في الشارع المحلي، مع دعوات لتشديد الرقابة والتوعية، حتى لا تتحول المنازل من أماكن أمان إلى مصادر تهديد.
In an unexpected moment, the life of a Yemeni family in Hajjah Governorate (northwestern Yemen) turned into a shocking tragedy, after the playful antics of children inside their home with a hand grenade ended in a deadly explosion that claimed the lives of a mother and her two children, and injured others from the family.
The story began inside an ordinary house, when children found a strange object, believed to be a hand grenade belonging to their father, before they started to handle it without realizing its danger. Minutes of childish curiosity were enough to turn the place into a scene of a sudden explosion that shook the entire area.
The explosion resulted in the immediate death of the mother and two children, while two other children from the family were injured and were taken to the hospital for treatment amidst a state of shock and sadness that enveloped the residents of the area.
The incident brought to the forefront one of the most dangerous phenomena, which is the presence of weapons and explosives inside homes without proper security, turning any ordinary daily moment into a deadly threat that endangers the lives of entire families.
Local residents confirmed that what happened is not an isolated incident, but rather a result of a recurring pattern of negligence and a lack of awareness about the dangers of storing explosives inside homes, especially in an environment where children live near these materials without understanding the danger.
This incident left a state of anger and sadness in the local community, with calls for stricter monitoring and awareness, so that homes do not turn from places of safety into sources of threat.