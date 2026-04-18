في لحظة لم تكن في الحسبان، تحولت حياة أسرة يمنية في محافظة حجة (شمال غربي اليمن) إلى مأساة صادمة، بعدما انتهى عبث أطفال داخل منزل بقنبلة يدوية بانفجار قاتل أودى بحياة أم وطفليها، وأصاب آخرين من العائلة.

بدأت القصة داخل منزل عادي، حين عثر أطفال على جسم غريب، يُعتقد أنه قنبلة يدوية تعود لوالدهم، قبل أن يبدأوا في التعامل معه دون إدراك لخطورته. دقائق من الفضول الطفولي كانت كافية لتحويل المكان إلى ساحة انفجار مفاجئ هز المنطقة بأكملها.

وأسفر الانفجار عن وفاة الأم وطفلين في الحال، بينما أُصيب طفلان آخران من العائلة بجروح، جرى نقلهما إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج وسط حالة من الصدمة والحزن، التي خيمت على سكان المنطقة.

وأعادت الحادثة إلى الواجهة واحدة من أخطر الظواهر، وهي بقاء الأسلحة والمتفجرات داخل المنازل دون تأمين، ما يحوّل أي لحظة يومية عادية إلى خطر قاتل يهدد حياة الأسر بالكامل.

سكان محليون أكدوا أن ما حدث ليس حادثة فردية، بل نتيجة نمط متكرر من الإهمال وغياب الوعي بمخاطر تخزين المتفجرات داخل البيوت، خصوصاً في بيئة يعيش فيها الأطفال قرب هذه المواد دون إدراك للخطر.

هذه الحادثة تركت حالة من الغضب والحزن في الشارع المحلي، مع دعوات لتشديد الرقابة والتوعية، حتى لا تتحول المنازل من أماكن أمان إلى مصادر تهديد.