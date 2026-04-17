لم يكن ألبر تيمل يتخيل أن عربته الصغيرة لبيع الذرة والكستناء في رصيف كاراكوي بإسطنبول ستتحول يومًا ما إلى نقطة جذب عالمية، أو أن حياته الهادئة ستنقلب بين ليلة وضحاها إلى قصة يتداولها الملايين.
الشاب التركي البالغ من العمر 25 عامًا ورث العربة عن والده، وواصل العمل فيها لسنوات طويلة بهدوء تام، يبيع للزبائن المحليين دون أن يخرج من دائرة الحي الصغير. لم يكن معروفًا خارج منطقته، ولم يكن يسعى أصلًا للشهرة.
لكن كل شيء تغيّر عندما التقطت مؤثرة روسية صورًا له أثناء عمله قبل أشهر، ونشرتها على مواقع التواصل. وخلال وقت قصير، تحولت اللقطات إلى ظاهرة، وحققت ملايين المشاهدات على تيك توك وإنستغرام، ليصبح «بائع الذرة» حديث الإنترنت.
منذ تلك اللحظة، لم تعد عربته مجرد مكان للبيع، بل تحولت إلى وجهة سياحية غير رسمية. وتشير تقارير محلية إلى وصول سياح من دول مختلفة مثل روسيا وإسبانيا ورومانيا إلى كاراكوي فقط لرؤيته والتقاط الصور معه، حتى إن بعضهم يقف في طوابير طويلة لا لشراء الطعام، بل لالتقاط صورة مع الشاب الذي أصبح «ترندًا عالميًا».
المفارقة لم تتوقف هنا، إذ بدأت القصة تتوسع بشكل غير متوقع، حيث دخل تيمل عالم البث المباشر، وحقق تفاعلًا كبيرًا خلال وقت قصير، وسط تدفق هدايا رقمية ضخمة قُدرت بعائدات وصلت إلى نحو مليون ليرة تركية في أول بث له، وفق تقارير إعلامية تركية.
ورغم العروض التي تلقاها، بما في ذلك عرض للمشاركة في عمل تلفزيوني، اختار ألبر تيمل البقاء في مكانه، متمسكًا بعربته التي كانت سبب شهرته أصلًا، قائلاً إن هدفه ليس النجومية بل تقديم صورة طيبة عن إسطنبول وروحها.
لكن المفارقة الأكبر جاءت من إحدى الزائرات، التي بعد أن شاهدته على الإنترنت وسافرت لرؤيته، قالت ببساطة: «أنت عادي»، جملة تحولت إلى نقاش واسع حول الفجوة بين الصورة الرقمية والواقع الحقيقي.
واليوم، لا يزال ألبر تيمل في مكانه نفسه، لكن المشهد حوله تغيّر بالكامل، من عربة بسيطة في حي قديم، إلى نقطة تقاطع بين الواقع وصناعة الشهرة على الإنترنت.
Alber Timel never imagined that his small cart selling corn and chestnuts on the Karakoy sidewalk in Istanbul would one day become a global attraction, or that his quiet life would turn overnight into a story shared by millions.
The 25-year-old Turkish young man inherited the cart from his father and continued to work in it for many years in complete tranquility, selling to local customers without ever stepping outside his small neighborhood. He was not known outside his area and was not actually seeking fame.
But everything changed when a Russian influencer took photos of him while he was working a few months ago and shared them on social media. In a short time, the clips turned into a phenomenon, achieving millions of views on TikTok and Instagram, making the "corn seller" the talk of the internet.
Since that moment, his cart has become more than just a place to sell; it has turned into an unofficial tourist destination. Local reports indicate that tourists from various countries, such as Russia, Spain, and Romania, have come to Karakoy just to see him and take pictures with him, with some even standing in long lines not to buy food, but to snap a photo with the young man who has become a "global trend."
The irony did not stop there, as the story began to expand unexpectedly, with Timel entering the world of live streaming and achieving significant interaction in a short time, amidst a flow of massive digital gifts estimated to have generated around one million Turkish lira in his first broadcast, according to Turkish media reports.
Despite the offers he received, including an invitation to participate in a television project, Alber Timel chose to stay in his place, holding on to the cart that was the reason for his fame in the first place, stating that his goal is not stardom but to present a good image of Istanbul and its spirit.
However, the biggest irony came from one of the visitors, who after seeing him online and traveling to meet him, simply said: "You are ordinary," a statement that sparked a wide discussion about the gap between the digital image and the real reality.
Today, Alber Timel is still in the same place, but the scene around him has completely changed, from a simple cart in an old neighborhood to a crossroads between reality and the online fame industry.