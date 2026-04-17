Alber Timel never imagined that his small cart selling corn and chestnuts on the Karakoy sidewalk in Istanbul would one day become a global attraction, or that his quiet life would turn overnight into a story shared by millions.

The 25-year-old Turkish young man inherited the cart from his father and continued to work in it for many years in complete tranquility, selling to local customers without ever stepping outside his small neighborhood. He was not known outside his area and was not actually seeking fame.

But everything changed when a Russian influencer took photos of him while he was working a few months ago and shared them on social media. In a short time, the clips turned into a phenomenon, achieving millions of views on TikTok and Instagram, making the "corn seller" the talk of the internet.

Since that moment, his cart has become more than just a place to sell; it has turned into an unofficial tourist destination. Local reports indicate that tourists from various countries, such as Russia, Spain, and Romania, have come to Karakoy just to see him and take pictures with him, with some even standing in long lines not to buy food, but to snap a photo with the young man who has become a "global trend."

The irony did not stop there, as the story began to expand unexpectedly, with Timel entering the world of live streaming and achieving significant interaction in a short time, amidst a flow of massive digital gifts estimated to have generated around one million Turkish lira in his first broadcast, according to Turkish media reports.

Despite the offers he received, including an invitation to participate in a television project, Alber Timel chose to stay in his place, holding on to the cart that was the reason for his fame in the first place, stating that his goal is not stardom but to present a good image of Istanbul and its spirit.

However, the biggest irony came from one of the visitors, who after seeing him online and traveling to meet him, simply said: "You are ordinary," a statement that sparked a wide discussion about the gap between the digital image and the real reality.

Today, Alber Timel is still in the same place, but the scene around him has completely changed, from a simple cart in an old neighborhood to a crossroads between reality and the online fame industry.