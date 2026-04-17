لم يكن ألبر تيمل يتخيل أن عربته الصغيرة لبيع الذرة والكستناء في رصيف كاراكوي بإسطنبول ستتحول يومًا ما إلى نقطة جذب عالمية، أو أن حياته الهادئة ستنقلب بين ليلة وضحاها إلى قصة يتداولها الملايين.

الشاب التركي البالغ من العمر 25 عامًا ورث العربة عن والده، وواصل العمل فيها لسنوات طويلة بهدوء تام، يبيع للزبائن المحليين دون أن يخرج من دائرة الحي الصغير. لم يكن معروفًا خارج منطقته، ولم يكن يسعى أصلًا للشهرة.

لكن كل شيء تغيّر عندما التقطت مؤثرة روسية صورًا له أثناء عمله قبل أشهر، ونشرتها على مواقع التواصل. وخلال وقت قصير، تحولت اللقطات إلى ظاهرة، وحققت ملايين المشاهدات على تيك توك وإنستغرام، ليصبح «بائع الذرة» حديث الإنترنت.

منذ تلك اللحظة، لم تعد عربته مجرد مكان للبيع، بل تحولت إلى وجهة سياحية غير رسمية. وتشير تقارير محلية إلى وصول سياح من دول مختلفة مثل روسيا وإسبانيا ورومانيا إلى كاراكوي فقط لرؤيته والتقاط الصور معه، حتى إن بعضهم يقف في طوابير طويلة لا لشراء الطعام، بل لالتقاط صورة مع الشاب الذي أصبح «ترندًا عالميًا».

المفارقة لم تتوقف هنا، إذ بدأت القصة تتوسع بشكل غير متوقع، حيث دخل تيمل عالم البث المباشر، وحقق تفاعلًا كبيرًا خلال وقت قصير، وسط تدفق هدايا رقمية ضخمة قُدرت بعائدات وصلت إلى نحو مليون ليرة تركية في أول بث له، وفق تقارير إعلامية تركية.

ورغم العروض التي تلقاها، بما في ذلك عرض للمشاركة في عمل تلفزيوني، اختار ألبر تيمل البقاء في مكانه، متمسكًا بعربته التي كانت سبب شهرته أصلًا، قائلاً إن هدفه ليس النجومية بل تقديم صورة طيبة عن إسطنبول وروحها.

لكن المفارقة الأكبر جاءت من إحدى الزائرات، التي بعد أن شاهدته على الإنترنت وسافرت لرؤيته، قالت ببساطة: «أنت عادي»، جملة تحولت إلى نقاش واسع حول الفجوة بين الصورة الرقمية والواقع الحقيقي.

واليوم، لا يزال ألبر تيمل في مكانه نفسه، لكن المشهد حوله تغيّر بالكامل، من عربة بسيطة في حي قديم، إلى نقطة تقاطع بين الواقع وصناعة الشهرة على الإنترنت.