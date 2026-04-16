كشفت دراسات حديثة في علم الأيض، منشورة عبر مؤسسات بحثية متخصصة، أن توقيت تناول الوجبات قد يكون العامل الحاسم في التحكم بالوزن، متجاوزاً في تأثيره نوعية الطعام أو كميته في بعض الحالات.

وتشير النتائج إلى أن تناول الطعام في ساعات متأخرة، خصوصاً خلال الليل، يؤدي إلى اضطراب الساعة البيولوجية، ما يبطئ عملية حرق السعرات ويزيد من احتمالية تخزين الدهون.

في المقابل، يظهر تناول الوجبات خلال فترات النهار وضمن أوقات منتظمة تحسناً واضحاً في كفاءة التمثيل الغذائي، إذ يستخدم الجسم الطاقة بشكل أفضل بدل تخزينها.

كما تربط الأبحاث بين توقيت الأكل وتنظيم هرمونات الجوع والشبع، ما يعني أن الجسم يتفاعل مع «متى نأكل» بقدر تفاعله مع «ماذا نأكل».

وتعيد هذه المعطيات صياغة مفهوم الحمية الغذائية، من التركيز على المكونات فقط إلى فهم أعمق لدور الزمن في إدارة الوزن والصحة العامة.