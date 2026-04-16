Recent studies in metabolism, published by specialized research institutions, have revealed that the timing of meals may be the decisive factor in weight control, surpassing the impact of food quality or quantity in some cases.

The results indicate that eating late, especially at night, disrupts the biological clock, slowing down the calorie-burning process and increasing the likelihood of fat storage.

In contrast, consuming meals during daytime hours and at regular times shows a clear improvement in metabolic efficiency, as the body utilizes energy better instead of storing it.

Research also links meal timing to the regulation of hunger and satiety hormones, meaning that the body reacts to "when we eat" as much as it does to "what we eat."

This data reshapes the concept of dieting, shifting the focus from just the ingredients to a deeper understanding of the role of time in managing weight and overall health.