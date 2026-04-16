كشفت تقارير طبية حديثة، استناداً إلى مراجعات علمية دولية في مجال Diabetes، اعتماد تصنيف جديد يضيف نوعاً خامساً إلى الأنماط المعروفة، في خطوة تعكس تحولاً نوعياً في فهم هذا المرض المعقد عالمياً.

ويشير هذا التصنيف إلى أن السكري لم يعد يُختزل في النوعين التقليديين، بل أصبح يُنظر إليه كطيف مرضي متعدد، إذ يرتبط النوع الخامس بحالات سوء التغذية واضطرابات التمثيل الغذائي، ما يجعله مختلفاً في أسبابه وآلياته عن الأنواع الأخرى.

ويرى مختصون، أن هذا التحديث العلمي يفتح المجال أمام علاجات أكثر دقة، إذ إن التمييز بين الأنماط المختلفة يمكّن الأطباء من تصميم خطط علاجية مخصصة، بدل الاعتماد على نماذج عامة قد لا تناسب جميع المرضى.

كما يعزز هذا التطور أهمية الوقاية، خصوصاً في المناطق التي تعاني من تحديات غذائية، إذ يُتوقع أن يسهم التصنيف الجديد في تحسين برامج الصحة العامة والتشخيص المبكر.

ويؤكد الباحثون، أن هذا التحول يعيد تعريف السكري كمنظومة أمراض مترابطة، وليس حالة واحدة، وهو ما ينعكس مباشرة على مستقبل التشخيص والعلاج.