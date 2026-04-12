In a new step that confirms the accelerating pace of the race to space, and amid widespread scientific anticipation, SpaceX successfully launched the massive cargo ship "Cygnus XL" loaded with vital supplies to support astronauts aboard the International Space Station, in a mission that reflects growing ambitions to explore unprecedented scientific horizons.

The company stated in an official announcement that the Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:41 AM Eastern Time, carrying the cargo vehicle as part of the mission named "NG-24," which is the 24th flight of its kind.

The ship is expected to reach its destination on Monday, where it will be captured using the station's robotic arm. The cargo includes more than five tons of advanced equipment and scientific experiments, including an upgrade to NASA's "Cold Atom Lab" to study the properties of matter at extremely low temperatures, as well as research in stem cells and the development of quantum computing technologies in a microgravity environment, enhancing international efforts in space exploration.

The vehicle is scheduled to remain docked for several months before being loaded with waste and later separating to safely burn up in the Earth's atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean at the end of its mission.

The "Cygnus XL" features a size increase of about 20% compared to previous versions, allowing it to transport nearly 4,990 kilograms of equipment and scientific supplies, a step that reflects the evolution of space transportation capabilities and supports advanced research missions.