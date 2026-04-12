في خطوة جديدة تؤكد تسارع وتيرة السباق نحو الفضاء، ووسط ترقب علمي واسع، نجحت شركة «سبيس إكس» في إطلاق سفينة الشحن الضخمة «سيغنوس إكس إل» محمّلة بإمدادات حيوية لدعم رواد الفضاء على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية، في مهمة تعكس طموحات متنامية لاستكشاف آفاق علمية غير مسبوقة.

وأوضحت الشركة في بيان رسمي أن صاروخ فالكون 9 انطلق من محطة كيب كانافيرال الفضائية في ولاية فلوريدا عند الساعة 7:41 صباحاً بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة، حاملاً مركبة الشحن ضمن المهمة التي تحمل اسم «NG-24»، وهي الرحلة الـ24 من نوعها.

ومن المنتظر أن تصل السفينة إلى وجهتها (الإثنين)، حيث سيتم التقاطها باستخدام الذراع الروبوتية للمحطة. وتضم الحمولة أكثر من خمسة أطنان من المعدات والتجارب العلمية المتقدمة، من بينها تحديث «مختبر الذرة الباردة» التابع لوكالة ناسا لدراسة خصائص المادة في درجات حرارة شديدة الانخفاض، إلى جانب أبحاث في مجال الخلايا الجذعية وتطوير تقنيات الحوسبة الكمومية في بيئة الجاذبية الصغرى، بما يعزز الجهود الدولية في استكشاف الفضاء.

ومن المقرر أن تبقى المركبة راسية لعدة أشهر، قبل أن تُحمّل بالنفايات وتنفصل لاحقاً لتحترق بشكل آمن في الغلاف الجوي للأرض فوق المحيط الهادئ مع انتهاء مهمتها.

وتتميّز «سيغنوس إكس إل» بحجم أكبر بنحو 20% مقارنة بالنسخ السابقة، ما أتاح لها نقل ما يقارب 4990 كيلوغراماً من المعدات والإمدادات العلمية، في خطوة تعكس تطور قدرات النقل الفضائي ودعم المهمات البحثية المتقدمة.