أثارت أنباء متداولة خلال الساعات الماضية حالة من الجدل حول إمكانية تقديم جزء جديد من مسلسل الزوجة الرابعة، بطولة الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان ضمن موسم دراما رمضان 2027، هو ما دفع صناع العمل للرد بشكل حاسم على ذلك الجدل.

وحسم كل من المؤلف أحمد عبد الفتاح والمخرج مجدي الهواري الجدل الدائر أخيرا، بعدما نفيا بشكل قاطع وجود أي نية أو تحركات فعلية لإنتاج جزء جديد من مسلسل الزوجة الرابعة، مؤكدين أن ما يتم تداوله عبر مواقع التواصل لا يمت للحقيقة بصلة.

الحقوق القانونية تمنع أي استغلال

وأضاف صناع العمل في بيان رسمي أن حقوق الفكرة والمعالجة الدرامية موثقة رسميًا باسمهم منذ سنوات، وهو ما يمنحهم وحدهم سلطة اتخاذ قرار إعادة تقديم العمل من عدمه، دون تدخل من أي جهة أخرى.

وأكدوا أيضًا أن الاتفاقات السابقة لم تتضمن أي بنود تسمح بإنتاج جزء ثانٍ، موضحين أن تنفيذ أي مشروع متعلق بالمسلسل دون موافقتهم الصريحة يعد مخالفة قانونية قد تستوجب المساءلة.

تعليق مصطفى شعبان

في المقابل، أكد الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان في تصريحات صحفية أنه تلقى مقترحًا للمشاركة في جزء جديد من مسلسل الزوجة الرابعة، إلا أنه لا يزال في مرحلة التفكير ولم يحسم قراره حتى الآن.

وأوضح أن مشاركته تتوقف على قوة الفكرة وجودة السيناريو، إلى جانب ضرورة وجود اتفاق كامل بين جميع أبطال وصُنّاع العمل قبل اتخاذ خطوة التنفيذ

فريق العمل

يذكر أن مسلسل «الزوجة الرابعة» عرض في رمضان2012، من بطولة مصطفى شعبان، ولقاء الخميسي، وهبة مجدي، وأيتن عامر، ودرة، وعلا غانم، وحسن حسني، ومحمود البزاوي، ومن تأليف أحمد عبد الفتاح، وإخراج مجدي الهواري.