Recent news circulating in the past few hours has sparked a debate about the possibility of producing a new part of the series "The Fourth Wife," starring Egyptian artist Mostafa Shaaban, as part of the Ramadan drama season in 2027. This has prompted the creators of the work to respond decisively to this controversy.

Both the writer Ahmed Abdel Fattah and the director Magdy El Hawary have recently put an end to the ongoing debate, as they categorically denied any intention or actual moves to produce a new part of "The Fourth Wife," confirming that what is being circulated on social media has no basis in reality.

Legal Rights Prevent Any Exploitation

The creators of the work added in an official statement that the rights to the idea and the dramatic treatment have been officially documented in their name for years, which grants them sole authority to decide whether to reintroduce the work or not, without interference from any other party.

They also confirmed that previous agreements did not include any clauses allowing for the production of a second part, clarifying that executing any project related to the series without their explicit consent constitutes a legal violation that may warrant accountability.

Mostafa Shaaban's Comment

In contrast, Egyptian artist Mostafa Shaaban confirmed in press statements that he received a proposal to participate in a new part of "The Fourth Wife," but he is still in the thinking stage and has not made a decision yet.

He explained that his participation depends on the strength of the idea and the quality of the script, in addition to the necessity of having a complete agreement among all the cast and creators before taking the step of execution.

The Cast

It is worth mentioning that the series "The Fourth Wife" aired in Ramadan 2012, starring Mostafa Shaaban, Leqa El Khamisi, Heba Magdy, Aiten Amer, Dora, Ola Ghanem, Hassan Hosny, and Mahmoud El Bazawy, written by Ahmed Abdel Fattah and directed by Magdy El Hawary.