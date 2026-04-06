Recent studies in psychology, including research published in the Journal of Aging Studies, have addressed the role of laughter in old age, viewing it as either a means of psychological adaptation or an indicator of unspoken social isolation. The findings suggest that laughter may serve as a defensive mechanism that helps the elderly cope with stress, but in some cases, it may conceal feelings of loneliness or social withdrawal.

The research clarified that the social context is the determining factor, as laughter is healthy and beneficial when associated with genuine social interaction, while it loses its value when it becomes an isolated individual behavior.

Experts believe that strengthening social bonds remains the most important factor in improving the quality of life for the elderly, emphasizing the need to understand psychological behaviors in their full context.