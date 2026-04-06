تناولت دراسات حديثة في علم النفس، من بينها أبحاث منشورة في مجلة Journal of Aging Studies، دور الضحك في مرحلة الشيخوخة، بين كونه وسيلة للتكيف النفسي أو مؤشراً على عزلة اجتماعية غير معلنة، حيث تشير النتائج إلى أن الضحك قد يعمل كآلية دفاعية تساعد كبار السن على مواجهة الضغوط، لكنه في بعض الحالات قد يخفي شعوراً بالوحدة أو الانسحاب الاجتماعي.

الأبحاث أوضحت، أن السياق الاجتماعي هو العامل الحاسم، إذ يكون الضحك صحياً ومفيداً حين يرتبط بتفاعل اجتماعي حقيقي، بينما يفقد قيمته عندما يصبح سلوكاً فردياً معزولاً.

ويرى مختصون، أن تعزيز الروابط الاجتماعية يظل العامل الأهم في تحسين جودة الحياة لدى كبار السن، مع ضرورة فهم السلوكيات النفسية في سياقها الكامل.