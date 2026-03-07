نفت شركة مصر للطيران ما يتم تداوله على بعض منصات التواصل الاجتماعي وبعض المواقع الإعلامية بشأن ارتفاع غير مبرر في أسعار تذاكر العودة من دول الخليج إلى القاهرة، مؤكدة أن هذه المعلومات «تفتقر إلى الدقة وتعكس صورة غير صحيحة» عن سياسات الشركة في ظل الظروف الاستثنائية التي تشهدها المنطقة.

استئناف الرحلات

وجاء البيان في سياق تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية بالشرق الأوسط، التي أدت إلى تعليق مؤقت لبعض الرحلات المتجهة إلى عدد من المدن الخليجية والعربية (مثل دبي، أبوظبي، الدوحة، الدمام وغيرها) خلال الأيام الماضية، قبل أن تبدأ الشركة تدريجياً في استئناف بعض الرحلات الإضافية مع استمرار قيود التشغيل المفروضة من سلطات الطيران المدني في الدول المعنية.

وأوضحت مصر للطيران أنها انطلاقاً من دورها الوطني وضعت خطة تشغيلية لتيسير عودة المصريين العالقين بالخارج بعد إلغاء حجوزات عودتهم، من خلال تسيير رحلات استثنائية يومية إلى مختلف الوجهات الخليجية المتاحة، مؤكدة أن عدد الرحلات محدود بسبب التعليمات الرسمية والظروف الأمنية الراهنة.

وشدد البيان على أن الأولوية القصوى في هذه الرحلات تُعطى للركاب الذين لديهم حجوزات قائمة مسبقاً على رحلات الشركة، دون أي أعباء أو رسوم إضافية، ويشكل هؤلاء الغالبية العظمى من المقاعد المتاحة، لضمان عودتهم إلى أرض الوطن بأسرع وقت ممكن.

إجراءات تخفيفية

كما أعلنت الشركة اتخاذ إجراءات تخفيفية لدعم المسافرين، أبرزها إلغاء غرامات تغيير التذاكر خلال الفترة الحالية، في إطار حرصها على تيسير عودة المواطنين وسط الأوضاع الراهنة.

وبخصوص المقاعد الشاغرة القليلة التي لا تتجاوز 5% من السعة المقعدية في أحسن الأحوال، أكدت مصر للطيران أنها تُباع بأسعار تتماشى مع أسعار السوق المقارنة بشركات الطيران المصرية والأجنبية الأخرى، نتيجة ارتفاع تكاليف التأمين بشكل غير متوقع بسبب تصنيف تلك الوجهات كمناطق عالية المخاطر، إضافة إلى تحمل الشركة تكاليف رحلات الذهاب الفارغة (دون ركاب) في ظل الظروف الاستثنائية.

وأكدت مصر للطيران أنها ستظل كما كانت دائماً «الذراع الوطنية للدولة المصرية في أوقات الأزمات»، وستواصل أداء دورها في خدمة المصريين داخل وخارج البلاد بأعلى معايير السلامة والكفاءة التشغيلية.