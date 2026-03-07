EgyptAir has denied what is being circulated on some social media platforms and certain media outlets regarding an unjustified increase in ticket prices for return flights from Gulf countries to Cairo, confirming that this information "lacks accuracy and reflects an incorrect image" of the company's policies amid the exceptional circumstances the region is experiencing.

Resumption of Flights

The statement came in the context of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which led to a temporary suspension of some flights to several Gulf and Arab cities (such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dammam, and others) in recent days, before the company gradually began to resume some additional flights while continuing to adhere to the operational restrictions imposed by the civil aviation authorities in the concerned countries.

EgyptAir clarified that, based on its national role, it has developed an operational plan to facilitate the return of Egyptians stranded abroad after their return bookings were canceled, by operating daily exceptional flights to various available Gulf destinations, confirming that the number of flights is limited due to official instructions and the current security conditions.

The statement emphasized that the highest priority on these flights is given to passengers who have existing reservations on the company's flights, without any additional burdens or fees, and these passengers constitute the vast majority of the available seats, to ensure their return to their homeland as quickly as possible.

Mitigating Measures

The company also announced the implementation of mitigating measures to support travelers, the most notable of which is the cancellation of ticket change penalties during the current period, as part of its commitment to facilitate the return of citizens amid the current situation.

Regarding the few vacant seats, which do not exceed 5% of the seating capacity at best, EgyptAir confirmed that they are sold at prices that align with the market prices compared to other Egyptian and foreign airlines, due to the unexpectedly high insurance costs resulting from classifying those destinations as high-risk areas, in addition to the company bearing the costs of empty outbound flights (without passengers) under the exceptional circumstances.

EgyptAir affirmed that it will remain, as it always has, "the national arm of the Egyptian state in times of crises," and will continue to perform its role in serving Egyptians inside and outside the country with the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency.