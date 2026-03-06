The online verbal war has turned into a wave of sharp ridicule targeting the family of U.S. President Donald Trump, following the launch of a digital campaign calling for his youngest son, Barron Trump, to be sent to the battlefields.

Within just a few hours, the hashtag #SendBarron topped social media platforms in a satirical campaign demanding the conscription of Barron, who is 19 years old, and sending him to fight amid the military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran.

According to media reports, the initial spark for the campaign came from a satirical website launched by American writer Toby Morton, a former writer for the show South Park. The website is called DraftBarronTrump.com, where it presents itself as a platform calling for the "conscription of Barron Trump" to defend the United States.

The site, designed with a clear mocking spirit, describes Barron as possessing "genes of courage" and displays pictures of him sleeping, attempting to ridicule the idea of sending the children of leaders to war while ordinary soldiers fight.

It also includes "satirical testimonials" from family members, including a comment attributed to his brother Donald Trump Jr., stating that the moment "is about Barron," while sarcastically hinting that talking about war might be easier than actually fighting it.

The campaign found wide resonance on social media, as thousands of users shared the hashtag, sarcastically demanding that Barron serve alongside the soldiers that Washington sends to battle.

This wave of comments also brought back to the forefront the issue of military service within the Trump family, as Donald Trump had previously avoided conscription during the Vietnam War after being medically diagnosed with a bone issue.

However, the idea of conscripting Barron seems practically unlikely, as he stands about 2.05 meters tall, which exceeds the maximum height allowed in most branches of the U.S. military, set at around 2.03 meters.

Despite the satirical nature of the campaign, its widespread reach reflects how political satire can quickly turn into a global trend that highlights the ongoing debate surrounding wars and the decisions of leaders.