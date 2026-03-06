تحولت الحرب الكلامية على الإنترنت إلى موجة سخرية لاذعة تستهدف عائلة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، بعد إطلاق حملة رقمية تدعو إلى إرسال نجله الأصغر بارون ترمب إلى ساحات القتال.

وخلال ساعات قليلة، تصدّر وسم #SendBarron منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، في حملة ساخرة تطالب بتجنيد بارون، البالغ من العمر 19 عاماً، وإرساله للقتال، في ظل الضربات العسكرية التي تنفذها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضد إيران.

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية، فإن الشرارة الأولى للحملة جاءت من موقع ساخر أطلقه الكاتب الأمريكي Toby Morton، أحد الكتّاب السابقين لمسلسل South Park. ويحمل الموقع اسم DraftBarronTrump.com، حيث يقدم نفسه على أنه منصة تدعو إلى «تجنيد بارون ترمب» للدفاع عن الولايات المتحدة.

الموقع الذي صُمم بروح تهكمية واضحة، يصف بارون بأنه يمتلك «جينات الشجاعة» ويعرض صوراً له وهو نائم، في محاولة للسخرية من فكرة إرسال أبناء القادة إلى الحرب، بينما يخوضها الجنود العاديون.

كما يتضمن الموقع «شهادات ساخرة» من أفراد العائلة، بينها تعليق منسوب إلى شقيقه دونالد ترمب جونيور، يقول فيه إن اللحظة «تتعلق ببارون»، بينما يلمّح بطريقة ساخرة إلى أن الحديث عن الحرب قد يكون أسهل من خوضها.

ووجدت الحملة صدى واسعاً على منصات التواصل، حيث أعاد آلاف المستخدمين تداول الوسم، مطالبين (بسخرية) بأن يخدم بارون إلى جانب الجنود الذين ترسلهم واشنطن إلى المعارك.

كما أعادت هذه الموجة من التعليقات إلى الواجهة قضية الخدمة العسكرية داخل عائلة ترمب، إذ سبق أن تجنب دونالد ترمب التجنيد خلال حرب فيتنام بعد تشخيص طبي بإصابته بمشكلة في العظام.

ومع ذلك، يبدو أن فكرة تجنيد بارون تبقى مستبعدة عملياً، إذ يبلغ طوله نحو 2.05 متر، وهو ما يتجاوز الحد الأقصى للطول المسموح به في معظم فروع الجيش الأمريكي، والذي يبلغ نحو 2.03 متر.

ورغم الطابع الساخر للحملة، فإن انتشارها الواسع يعكس كيف يمكن للسخرية السياسية أن تتحول بسرعة إلى ترند عالمي يسلط الضوء على الجدل الدائر حول الحروب وقرارات القادة.