تتجدد الأسئلة كل شتاء حول العلاقة بين الطقس والمزاج الإنساني، مع تزايد الشكوى من انخفاض الطاقة والحماس، وتراجع الإحساس بالسعادة مع غياب الشمس لفترات طويلة، في ظاهرة باتت موضع اهتمام علمي متزايد لفهم تأثير العوامل المناخية على كيمياء الدماغ وسلوك الإنسان اليومي.

ويشير ديتمار فينكلر، من المستشفى الجامعي للطب النفسي والعلاج النفسي في فيينا، إلى أن انخفاض التعرض للضوء الطبيعي يؤثر مباشرة في إفراز هرمون السيروتونين المسؤول عن تحسين المزاج، وكذلك في تنظيم هرمون الميلاتونين المرتبط بدورات النوم والاستيقاظ. ويؤكد أن نقص الضوء قد يخلّ بالتوازن البيولوجي الداخلي، ما ينعكس على مستوى النشاط والتركيز والحالة النفسية العامة، خصوصاً لدى الأشخاص الأكثر حساسية للتغيرات الموسمية.

وتوضح التفسيرات الطبية أن ضوء الشمس يلعب دوراً محورياً في تحفيز مناطق محددة من الدماغ مسؤولة عن المشاعر الإيجابية، وعند تراجعه لفترات ممتدة قد تظهر أعراض تُشبه الاكتئاب الموسمي، مثل الخمول، واضطراب النوم، والرغبة في العزلة الاجتماعية. ويُعد هذا التأثير أكثر وضوحاً في المناطق ذات الشتاء الطويل أو الأيام القصيرة.

ويرى مختصون أن مواجهة هذا الأثر لا تقتصر على العلاج الدوائي، بل تشمل إستراتيجيات بسيطة مثل التعرض المنتظم للضوء الطبيعي، وممارسة الرياضة، وتنظيم مواعيد النوم، بل وحتى استخدام مصابيح علاج الضوء في الحالات الشديدة، بما يعيد ضبط الإيقاع البيولوجي ويحسن الاستقرار النفسي.