The questions arise every winter about the relationship between weather and human mood, with increasing complaints about low energy and enthusiasm, and a decline in the sense of happiness with the absence of sunlight for long periods. This phenomenon has become a subject of growing scientific interest to understand the impact of climatic factors on brain chemistry and daily human behavior.

Dietmar Winkler from the University Hospital for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy in Vienna points out that reduced exposure to natural light directly affects the secretion of serotonin, the hormone responsible for improving mood, as well as regulating melatonin, which is linked to sleep and wake cycles. He emphasizes that a lack of light can disrupt the internal biological balance, reflecting on levels of activity, concentration, and overall mental state, especially in individuals who are more sensitive to seasonal changes.

Medical explanations clarify that sunlight plays a crucial role in stimulating specific areas of the brain responsible for positive emotions, and when it diminishes for extended periods, symptoms resembling seasonal depression may appear, such as lethargy, sleep disturbances, and a desire for social isolation. This effect is particularly evident in regions with long winters or short days.

Experts believe that addressing this effect is not limited to pharmacological treatment but also includes simple strategies such as regular exposure to natural light, exercising, regulating sleep schedules, and even using light therapy lamps in severe cases, which helps reset the biological rhythm and improve psychological stability.