حذرت مجلة «نيو ساينتست» البريطانية الشهيرة من أن طموح شركة «سبيس إكس» لإطلاق ما يصل إلى مليون قمر صناعي إضافي قد يُشكل تهديداً خطيراً على طبقة الأوزون الواقية للأرض، وذلك بسبب التلوث المعدني المتزايد الناتج عن احتراق الأقمار والصواريخ عند عودتها إلى الغلاف الجوي.

وأشارت المجلة في سياق تغطيتها لأحدث الدراسات العلمية إلى أن الزيادة الهائلة في عدد الأقمار الصناعية التي تجاوزت الـ14500 قمر نشط حالياً ستؤدي إلى إطلاق كميات ضخمة من أكسيد الألمنيوم ومعادن أخرى مثل الليثيوم والنحاس إلى الستراتوسفير والميزوسفير، مما قد يُحفز تدمير جزيئات الأوزون ويُشكل سحباً جوية تؤثر على توازن درجات الحرارة والإشعاع الشمسي.

تحرك رسمي استعداداً للخطوة

وكانت سبيس إكس قد تقدمت في يناير الماضي بطلب رسمي إلى لجنة الاتصالات الفيدرالية الأمريكية لإطلاق مليون قمر صناعي إضافي، بهدف إنشاء «مراكز بيانات مدارية» تدعم الذكاء الاصطناعي.

ويتطلب المشروع إعادة تجديد مستمر للأقمار كل 5 سنوات تقريباً، ما يعني إعادة دخول وإطلاق قمر تقريباً كل بضع دقائق، أي آلاف الأطنان من المواد المحترقة سنوياً.

تهديد حقيقي لطبقة الأوزون

ووفقاً للمجلة البريطانية الشهيرة، فإن المشكلة تبدأ عندما تنتهي صلاحية الأقمار، إذ تُحرق عمداً في الغلاف الجوي لتجنب الحطام المداري، حيث يطلق هذا الاحتراق جسيمات معدنية دقيقة أبرزها أكسيد الألمنيوم تترسب في الستراتوسفير، وتتفاعل كيميائياً وتُسرّع تدمير الأوزون، الذي يحمي الأرض من الأشعة فوق البنفسجية المسببة لسرطان الجلد وزيادة مخاطر الإصابة بأمراض أخرى.

وفي فبراير الجاري نشرت دراسة في مجلة Communications Earth & Environment أول رصد مباشر في الوقت الفعلي تقريباً لسحابة تلوث ليثيوم ناتجة عن احتراق مرحلة صاروخ فالكون 9 لـ«سبيس إكس» فوق أوروبا، مما يؤكد انتقال المعادن إلى طبقات عليا ويُعزز المخاوف من تأثير تراكمي.

وحالياً يُطلق الاحتراق نحو 1000 طن من أكسيد الألمنيوم سنوياً، لكن مع مليون قمر إضافي قد تصل الكمية إلى تريليونات الغرامات، مما يُهدد توسيع ثقب الأوزون في النصف الجنوبي الذي بدأ يتعافى بفضل حظر مركبات الكلوروفلوروكربون.

وتمتلك «سبيس إكس» حالياً أكثر من 10000 قمر ستارلينك، وتخطط لتوسع هائل، إذ وصف علماء الوضع بـ«تجربة هندسة جيوية مصغرة غير مقصودة»، مطالبين بتنظيم دولي عاجل لانبعاثات الفضاء قبل أن يصبح التأثير لا رجعة فيه.