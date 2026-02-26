The famous British magazine "New Scientist" has warned that SpaceX's ambition to launch up to a million additional satellites could pose a serious threat to the Earth's protective ozone layer, due to the increasing metallic pollution resulting from the burning of satellites and rockets upon their re-entry into the atmosphere.

The magazine, in the context of its coverage of the latest scientific studies, pointed out that the massive increase in the number of satellites, which currently exceeds 14,500 active satellites, will lead to the release of huge amounts of aluminum oxide and other metals such as lithium and copper into the stratosphere and mesosphere, which could stimulate the destruction of ozone molecules and create atmospheric clouds that affect the balance of temperatures and solar radiation.

Official Action in Preparation for the Step

SpaceX had submitted an official request to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission in January to launch an additional million satellites, aiming to create "orbital data centers" that support artificial intelligence.

The project requires continuous renewal of the satellites approximately every 5 years, which means re-entering and launching a satellite roughly every few minutes, resulting in thousands of tons of burned materials annually.

A Real Threat to the Ozone Layer

According to the renowned British magazine, the problem begins when the satellites reach the end of their lifespan, as they are deliberately burned in the atmosphere to avoid orbital debris. This burning releases fine metallic particles, most notably aluminum oxide, which settle in the stratosphere, chemically interact, and accelerate ozone destruction, which protects the Earth from ultraviolet rays that cause skin cancer and increase the risk of other diseases.

In February, a study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment reported the first near-real-time direct observation of a lithium pollution cloud resulting from the burning of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stage over Europe, confirming the transfer of metals to higher layers and raising concerns about cumulative effects.

Currently, burning releases about 1,000 tons of aluminum oxide annually, but with an additional million satellites, this amount could reach trillions of grams, threatening the expansion of the ozone hole in the southern hemisphere, which has begun to recover thanks to the ban on chlorofluorocarbons.

SpaceX currently has over 10,000 Starlink satellites and plans for massive expansion, with scientists describing the situation as an "unintentional mini bioengineering experiment," calling for urgent international regulation of space emissions before the impact becomes irreversible.