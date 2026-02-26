حذرت مجلة «نيو ساينتست» البريطانية الشهيرة من أن طموح شركة «سبيس إكس» لإطلاق ما يصل إلى مليون قمر صناعي إضافي قد يُشكل تهديداً خطيراً على طبقة الأوزون الواقية للأرض، وذلك بسبب التلوث المعدني المتزايد الناتج عن احتراق الأقمار والصواريخ عند عودتها إلى الغلاف الجوي.
وأشارت المجلة في سياق تغطيتها لأحدث الدراسات العلمية إلى أن الزيادة الهائلة في عدد الأقمار الصناعية التي تجاوزت الـ14500 قمر نشط حالياً ستؤدي إلى إطلاق كميات ضخمة من أكسيد الألمنيوم ومعادن أخرى مثل الليثيوم والنحاس إلى الستراتوسفير والميزوسفير، مما قد يُحفز تدمير جزيئات الأوزون ويُشكل سحباً جوية تؤثر على توازن درجات الحرارة والإشعاع الشمسي.
تحرك رسمي استعداداً للخطوة
وكانت سبيس إكس قد تقدمت في يناير الماضي بطلب رسمي إلى لجنة الاتصالات الفيدرالية الأمريكية لإطلاق مليون قمر صناعي إضافي، بهدف إنشاء «مراكز بيانات مدارية» تدعم الذكاء الاصطناعي.
ويتطلب المشروع إعادة تجديد مستمر للأقمار كل 5 سنوات تقريباً، ما يعني إعادة دخول وإطلاق قمر تقريباً كل بضع دقائق، أي آلاف الأطنان من المواد المحترقة سنوياً.
تهديد حقيقي لطبقة الأوزون
ووفقاً للمجلة البريطانية الشهيرة، فإن المشكلة تبدأ عندما تنتهي صلاحية الأقمار، إذ تُحرق عمداً في الغلاف الجوي لتجنب الحطام المداري، حيث يطلق هذا الاحتراق جسيمات معدنية دقيقة أبرزها أكسيد الألمنيوم تترسب في الستراتوسفير، وتتفاعل كيميائياً وتُسرّع تدمير الأوزون، الذي يحمي الأرض من الأشعة فوق البنفسجية المسببة لسرطان الجلد وزيادة مخاطر الإصابة بأمراض أخرى.
وفي فبراير الجاري نشرت دراسة في مجلة Communications Earth & Environment أول رصد مباشر في الوقت الفعلي تقريباً لسحابة تلوث ليثيوم ناتجة عن احتراق مرحلة صاروخ فالكون 9 لـ«سبيس إكس» فوق أوروبا، مما يؤكد انتقال المعادن إلى طبقات عليا ويُعزز المخاوف من تأثير تراكمي.
وحالياً يُطلق الاحتراق نحو 1000 طن من أكسيد الألمنيوم سنوياً، لكن مع مليون قمر إضافي قد تصل الكمية إلى تريليونات الغرامات، مما يُهدد توسيع ثقب الأوزون في النصف الجنوبي الذي بدأ يتعافى بفضل حظر مركبات الكلوروفلوروكربون.
وتمتلك «سبيس إكس» حالياً أكثر من 10000 قمر ستارلينك، وتخطط لتوسع هائل، إذ وصف علماء الوضع بـ«تجربة هندسة جيوية مصغرة غير مقصودة»، مطالبين بتنظيم دولي عاجل لانبعاثات الفضاء قبل أن يصبح التأثير لا رجعة فيه.
The famous British magazine "New Scientist" has warned that SpaceX's ambition to launch up to a million additional satellites could pose a serious threat to the Earth's protective ozone layer, due to the increasing metallic pollution resulting from the burning of satellites and rockets upon their re-entry into the atmosphere.
The magazine, in the context of its coverage of the latest scientific studies, pointed out that the massive increase in the number of satellites, which currently exceeds 14,500 active satellites, will lead to the release of huge amounts of aluminum oxide and other metals such as lithium and copper into the stratosphere and mesosphere, which could stimulate the destruction of ozone molecules and create atmospheric clouds that affect the balance of temperatures and solar radiation.
Official Action in Preparation for the Step
SpaceX had submitted an official request to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission in January to launch an additional million satellites, aiming to create "orbital data centers" that support artificial intelligence.
The project requires continuous renewal of the satellites approximately every 5 years, which means re-entering and launching a satellite roughly every few minutes, resulting in thousands of tons of burned materials annually.
A Real Threat to the Ozone Layer
According to the renowned British magazine, the problem begins when the satellites reach the end of their lifespan, as they are deliberately burned in the atmosphere to avoid orbital debris. This burning releases fine metallic particles, most notably aluminum oxide, which settle in the stratosphere, chemically interact, and accelerate ozone destruction, which protects the Earth from ultraviolet rays that cause skin cancer and increase the risk of other diseases.
In February, a study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment reported the first near-real-time direct observation of a lithium pollution cloud resulting from the burning of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stage over Europe, confirming the transfer of metals to higher layers and raising concerns about cumulative effects.
Currently, burning releases about 1,000 tons of aluminum oxide annually, but with an additional million satellites, this amount could reach trillions of grams, threatening the expansion of the ozone hole in the southern hemisphere, which has begun to recover thanks to the ban on chlorofluorocarbons.
SpaceX currently has over 10,000 Starlink satellites and plans for massive expansion, with scientists describing the situation as an "unintentional mini bioengineering experiment," calling for urgent international regulation of space emissions before the impact becomes irreversible.