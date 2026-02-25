Saleh Jalal is not just a fleeting name in the context of Saudi music; he represents an entire layer of its vocal dimensions. There are poets who write lyrics, and then there are those who write memories. He belongs to the second category. His words were not merely phrases that could be set to music, but rather vocabulary that became part of daily life, spoken in moments of reproach as well as in parting, and recalled whenever the heart felt constricted or expanded.

His uniqueness did not come from the strangeness of the language, but from its authenticity. He wrote in the Hijazi dialect as it is truly spoken, not as it was desired to sound. He did not elevate it to a performative platform, nor did he allow it to descend into banality. He granted it a rare balance; a short sentence, a clear internal rhythm, a simple image yet charged with intense emotion. Thus, his texts seemed as if they were born ready for singing.

His relationship with Fawzi Mahsoon was more than just artistic collaboration. There was a harmony between them that was not manufactured by decision, but rather formed through the resonance of their sensibilities. “Subhanah wa Qaddaru ‘Alaik” is not just a successful song; it is an example of how a single phrase can encapsulate a blend of pain and contentment simultaneously. The text there does not explain, but hints, leaving space for the voice to complete the meaning, as if the word knows its limits and does not exceed the melody.

With Talal Maddah in “Kalam Al-Baraha Taghayyar,” the phrase seems to emerge from a moment of genuine confrontation. No exaggeration, no linguistic embellishment, just an intense acknowledgment of a painful transformation. As for “Ya Li Jamalak” sung by Mohammed Abdu, it reveals another facet of him; a capacity to celebrate beauty without excess, and to craft romance in a form close to the soul.

Alongside writing, he was present in radio production and direction, leaving a clear mark on programs like “Al-Markaz,” where he conveyed the spirit of the neighborhood to the airwaves. There, he was also faithful to the details of the environment, to ordinary people, to the conversations that take place in gatherings, as if his entire project was a defense of the simplicity of place and the dignity of the word.

He passed away in 1998, but his texts did not depart. They continue to be recited as if they were written today. His name has not received the celebration that matches what he offered, perhaps because the spotlight often shines on the voice before it turns to the word. However, the true history of song is not written solely by the shining names, but by those who granted the song its language. And Saleh Jalal was one of those who made the word a home for the voice.