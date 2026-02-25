صالح جلال ليس اسماً يُذكر عابراً في سياق الأغنية السعودية، بل طبقة كاملة من طبقاتها الصوتية. هناك شعراء يكتبون نصوصاً، وهناك من يكتبون ذاكرة. هو من الفئة الثانية. كلماته لم تكن مجرد عبارات قابلة للتلحين، بل مفردات صارت جزءاً من الحياة اليومية، تُقال في العتاب كما تُقال في الفراق، وتُستعاد كلما ضاق القلب أو اتسع.

خصوصيته لم تأتِ من غرابة اللغة، بل من صدقها. كان يكتب باللهجة الحجازية كما تُقال فعلاً، لا كما يُراد لها أن تبدو. لم يرفعها إلى منصة استعراضية، ولم يتركها تهبط إلى الابتذال. منحها توازناً نادراً؛ جملة قصيرة، إيقاعاً داخلياً واضحاً، صورة بسيطة لكنها مشحونة بإحساس مكثف. لذلك بدت نصوصه كأنها وُلدت جاهزة للغناء.

علاقته بفوزي محسون كانت أكثر من تعاون فني. كان بينهما تناغم لا يُصنع بقرار، بل يتكوّن عبر انسجام الحسّين. «سبحانه وقدروا عليك» ليست مجرد أغنية ناجحة؛ إنها مثال على كيف يمكن لجملة واحدة أن تختزل قدراً من الألم والرضى معاً. النص هناك لا يشرح، بل يلمّح، يترك مساحة للصوت كي يكمل المعنى، وكأن الكلمة تعرف حدودها فلا تتجاوز اللحن.

ومع طلال مداح في «كلام البارحة تغير»، تبدو العبارة وكأنها خرجت من لحظة مواجهة حقيقية. لا مبالغة، لا زينة لغوية، فقط اعتراف مكثف بتحول جارح. أما «يا اللي جمالك» بصوت محمد عبده، فتكشف وجهاً آخر لديه؛ قدرة على الاحتفاء بالجمال دون إفراط، وعلى صياغة الغزل في قالب قريب من الروح.

إلى جانب الكتابة، كان حاضراً في الإذاعة إعداداً وإخراجاً، وترك أثراً واضحاً في برامج مثل «المركاز»، إذ نقل روح الحارة إلى الأثير. هناك أيضاً كان وفياً لتفاصيل البيئة، للناس البسطاء، للحوارات التي تدور في المجالس، وكأن مشروعه كله كان دفاعاً عن بساطة المكان وكرامة المفردة.

رحل عام 1998، لكن نصوصه لم ترحل. ما زالت تُردد كما لو أنها كُتبت اليوم. لم يُحَط اسمه بالاحتفاء الذي يوازي ما قدّم، ربما لأن الضوء غالباً ما يتجه إلى الصوت قبل أن يلتفت إلى الكلمة. غير أن التاريخ الحقيقي للأغنية لا يُكتب بالأسماء اللامعة وحدها، بل بمن منحوا الأغنية لغتها. وصالح جلال كان من أولئك الذين جعلوا الكلمة بيتاً يسكنه الصوت.