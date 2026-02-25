أثارت دراسة علمية حديثة نقاشاً واسعاً حول الدور الفعلي للتمارين الرياضية في علاج آلام المفاصل، بعد أن خلصت مراجعة بحثية إلى أن بعض أنواع التمارين قد تكون أكثر فاعلية من غيرها في تحسين الأعراض، في نتائج نُشرت في مجلة The BMJ الطبية.
الدراسة اعتمدت على تحليل بيانات عدد كبير من التجارب السريرية، التي شملت مرضى يعانون من التهاب المفاصل، وبيّنت أن التمارين الهوائية، مثل المشي وركوب الدراجات، أظهرت تأثيراً إيجابياً ملحوظاً في تقليل الألم وتحسين القدرة على الحركة، مقارنة ببرامج علاجية أخرى تعتمد فقط على الأدوية أو التدخلات المحدودة. وأوضح الباحثون، أن الفائدة لا تعود إلى تقوية العضلات فحسب، بل إلى تحسين الدورة الدموية حول المفصل وزيادة مرونته وتقليل التيبس، ما ينعكس على جودة الحياة اليومية للمريض. ومع ذلك، شددت الدراسة على أن نوع التمرين ومدته وشدته عوامل حاسمة في تحقيق الفائدة، وأن البدء التدريجي تحت إشراف مختصين يظل الخيار الأكثر أماناً.
كما لفتت النتائج إلى أن التمارين لا تُغني تماماً عن العلاجات الأخرى في الحالات المتقدمة، لكنها تمثل جزءاً أساسياً من الخطة العلاجية الشاملة، خصوصاً في المراحل المبكرة والمتوسطة من المرض. وأكد الباحثون، ضرورة إجراء مزيد من الدراسات لتحديد أفضل البرامج التدريبية لكل فئة عمرية وحالة صحية.
A recent scientific study has sparked widespread discussion about the actual role of exercise in treating joint pain, after a research review concluded that some types of exercise may be more effective than others in improving symptoms, in results published in the medical journal The BMJ.
The study relied on analyzing data from a large number of clinical trials, which included patients suffering from arthritis, and showed that aerobic exercises, such as walking and cycling, had a significant positive effect in reducing pain and improving mobility, compared to other therapeutic programs that rely solely on medications or limited interventions. The researchers explained that the benefits are not only due to strengthening the muscles but also to improving blood circulation around the joint, increasing its flexibility, and reducing stiffness, which reflects on the patient's daily quality of life. However, the study emphasized that the type, duration, and intensity of exercise are critical factors in achieving benefits, and that a gradual start under the supervision of specialists remains the safest option.
The results also indicated that exercise does not completely replace other treatments in advanced cases, but it represents an essential part of the comprehensive treatment plan, especially in the early and intermediate stages of the disease. The researchers stressed the need for further studies to determine the best training programs for each age group and health condition.