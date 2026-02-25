أثارت دراسة علمية حديثة نقاشاً واسعاً حول الدور الفعلي للتمارين الرياضية في علاج آلام المفاصل، بعد أن خلصت مراجعة بحثية إلى أن بعض أنواع التمارين قد تكون أكثر فاعلية من غيرها في تحسين الأعراض، في نتائج نُشرت في مجلة The BMJ الطبية.

الدراسة اعتمدت على تحليل بيانات عدد كبير من التجارب السريرية، التي شملت مرضى يعانون من التهاب المفاصل، وبيّنت أن التمارين الهوائية، مثل المشي وركوب الدراجات، أظهرت تأثيراً إيجابياً ملحوظاً في تقليل الألم وتحسين القدرة على الحركة، مقارنة ببرامج علاجية أخرى تعتمد فقط على الأدوية أو التدخلات المحدودة. وأوضح الباحثون، أن الفائدة لا تعود إلى تقوية العضلات فحسب، بل إلى تحسين الدورة الدموية حول المفصل وزيادة مرونته وتقليل التيبس، ما ينعكس على جودة الحياة اليومية للمريض. ومع ذلك، شددت الدراسة على أن نوع التمرين ومدته وشدته عوامل حاسمة في تحقيق الفائدة، وأن البدء التدريجي تحت إشراف مختصين يظل الخيار الأكثر أماناً.

كما لفتت النتائج إلى أن التمارين لا تُغني تماماً عن العلاجات الأخرى في الحالات المتقدمة، لكنها تمثل جزءاً أساسياً من الخطة العلاجية الشاملة، خصوصاً في المراحل المبكرة والمتوسطة من المرض. وأكد الباحثون، ضرورة إجراء مزيد من الدراسات لتحديد أفضل البرامج التدريبية لكل فئة عمرية وحالة صحية.