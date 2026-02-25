A recent scientific study has sparked widespread discussion about the actual role of exercise in treating joint pain, after a research review concluded that some types of exercise may be more effective than others in improving symptoms, in results published in the medical journal The BMJ.

The study relied on analyzing data from a large number of clinical trials, which included patients suffering from arthritis, and showed that aerobic exercises, such as walking and cycling, had a significant positive effect in reducing pain and improving mobility, compared to other therapeutic programs that rely solely on medications or limited interventions. The researchers explained that the benefits are not only due to strengthening the muscles but also to improving blood circulation around the joint, increasing its flexibility, and reducing stiffness, which reflects on the patient's daily quality of life. However, the study emphasized that the type, duration, and intensity of exercise are critical factors in achieving benefits, and that a gradual start under the supervision of specialists remains the safest option.

The results also indicated that exercise does not completely replace other treatments in advanced cases, but it represents an essential part of the comprehensive treatment plan, especially in the early and intermediate stages of the disease. The researchers stressed the need for further studies to determine the best training programs for each age group and health condition.