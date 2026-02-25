أظهرت دراسات غذائية وأبحاث صحية، أن تقليل الكربوهيدرات في النظام الغذائي يدعم السيطرة على سكر الدم، والتحكم بالوزن، وتحسين مؤشرات القلب والأيض، عند الالتزام بنظام متوازن.

تقليل الشهية تلقائياً

خفض مستويات سكر الدم

فقدان وزن أسرع

تحسين كوليسترول HDL

خفض الدهون الثلاثية