أظهرت دراسات غذائية وأبحاث صحية، أن تقليل الكربوهيدرات في النظام الغذائي يدعم السيطرة على سكر الدم، والتحكم بالوزن، وتحسين مؤشرات القلب والأيض، عند الالتزام بنظام متوازن.
تقليل الشهية تلقائياً
خفض مستويات سكر الدم
فقدان وزن أسرع
تحسين كوليسترول HDL
خفض الدهون الثلاثية
Dietary studies and health research have shown that reducing carbohydrates in the diet supports blood sugar control, weight management, and improves heart and metabolic indicators when adhering to a balanced diet.
Automatically reduce appetite
Lower blood sugar levels
Faster weight loss
Improve HDL cholesterol
Lower triglycerides