عاصفة ثلجية قوية​​​​​​​ تشلّ شمال شرق أمريكا وتغلق المدارس والمطارات

تسببت عاصفة شتوية قوية في إغلاق المدارس وتعطيل الدراسة في أجزاء واسعة من شمال شرق الولايات المتحدة، إذ قررت السلطات إبقاء الطلاب في منازلهم اليوم (الإثنين)، وسط تحذيرات من تساقط كثيف للثلوج ورياح قوية وظروف سفر خطرة.

وامتدت تداعيات العاصفة على طول الساحل الشرقي من واشنطن إلى ولايات نيو إنغلاند، إذ ألغت شركات الطيران آلاف الرحلات الجوية، فيما دعت السلطات السكان إلى تجنب القيادة إلا للضرورة القصوى، كما أعلنت هيئة البريد الأمريكية أن الأحوال الجوية قد تؤدي إلى تباطؤ في معالجة ونقل وتسليم البريد والطرود.

نيويورك تحت حالة الطوارئ

في نيويورك، أكبر منطقة تعليمية في البلاد، أعلن العمدة زهران ممداني حالة الطوارئ وأمر بإغلاق جميع المدارس العامة اليوم (الإثنين)، كـ«يوم ثلج تقليدي»، دون تدريس عن بعد، مع إلغاء جميع البرامج المدرسية بعد الدوام، كما فرض حظراً على حركة المركبات غير الضرورية على طرق المدينة من مساء الأحد حتى ظهر الإثنين، لتمكين فرق التنظيف والطوارئ من العمل بكفاءة.

وقال العمدة ممداني: «أحث كل سكان نيويورك على البقاء في منازلهم»، مشيراً إلى أن المدينة تواجه أول تحذير من عاصفة ثلجية (بليزارد) منذ عام 2017.

كما تقرر إغلاق المكاتب البلدية أمام الخدمات الحضورية، مع السماح للموظفين غير الأساسيين بالعمل عن بُعد، فيما حثّ العمدة السكان على البقاء في منازلهم.

تعبئة الحرس الوطني وإغلاق مقر الأمم المتحدة

من جانبها، أعلنت حاكمة ولاية نيويورك كاثي هوشول تفعيل 100 عنصر من الحرس الوطني لدعم الجهود في لونغ آيلاند ومدينة نيويورك ومنطقة وادي هدسون السفلي، وهي المناطق المتوقع تلقيها أكبر كميات من الثلوج والرياح الساحلية، كما أُغلق مقر الأمم المتحدة في مانهاتن اليوم (الإثنين)، بسبب الظروف الجوية.

ومن المتوقع أن تشهد بعض المناطق في شمال شرق البلاد ما يصل إلى قدمين (نحو 60 سم) من الثلج، مع هبوب رياح تصل سرعتها إلى 70 ميلاً في الساعة (نحو 112 كم/ساعة)، مما يزيد من مخاطر سقوط الأشجار وانقطاع الكهرباء، وفقاً لوزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن أعمال الاستجابة للكوارث التي تديرها الوكالة الفيدرالية لإدارة الطوارئ مستمرة دون انقطاع، رغم أزمة التمويل الجارية، مع التأكيد على أولوية حماية الأرواح والممتلكات.

اضطراب واسع في حركة السفر

كما شهد قطاع الطيران أكبر الخسائر المبكرة، إذ أظهرت بيانات موقع تتبع الرحلات FlightAware إلغاء أكثر من 5 آلاف رحلة مقررة اليوم (الإثنين)، من بين أكثر من 25 ألف رحلة كانت مجدولة للإقلاع من الولايات المتحدة، مع توقع ارتفاع الإلغاءات يوم الثلاثاء، خصوصاً في مطارات الشمال الشرقي الرئيسية.

كما أعلنت هيئة النقل في نيوجيرسي تعليق خدمات الحافلات والقطارات الخفيفة وخدمة ربط الوصول مساء الأحد، إضافة إلى وقف خدمات القطارات على مستوى الولاية حتى تحسن الأحوال الجوية.

وفي منطقة نيو إنغلاند، قررت هيئة النقل العام في رود آيلاند تعليق جميع خدماتها، بما في ذلك برنامج النقل المخصص لذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة، على أن يُعلن عن استئناف الخدمة عند تحسن الظروف.

إعلان الطوارئ في ولايات أخرى

وأعلنت حاكمة ماساتشوستسمورا هيلي حالة الطوارئ وطلبت من موظفي الولاية البقاء في منازلهم، بينما حظرت ولاية كونيتيكت مرور المركبات التجارية على الطرق السريعة محدودة الوصول، باستثناء مركبات الطوارئ والتوصيلات الأساسية.

وفي نيوجيرسي، أعلنت الحاكمة ميكي شيريل حالة طوارئ على مستوى الولاية، داعية السكان إلى التعامل بجدية مع التحذيرات الجوية.

وتواصل السلطات في مختلف الولايات متابعة تطورات العاصفة، وسط استعدادات مكثفة لتقليل الأضرار وضمان سلامة السكان حتى انحسار موجة الطقس القاسية.