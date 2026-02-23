عاصفة ثلجية قوية​​​​​​​ تشلّ شمال شرق أمريكا وتغلق المدارس والمطارات

A powerful winter storm has caused school closures and disrupted classes in large parts of the northeastern United States, as authorities decided to keep students at home today (Monday), amid warnings of heavy snowfall, strong winds, and hazardous travel conditions.

The storm's impacts extended along the East Coast from Washington to New England states, with airlines canceling thousands of flights, while authorities urged residents to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. The U.S. Postal Service also announced that weather conditions could lead to delays in processing, transporting, and delivering mail and packages.

New York Under State of Emergency

In New York, the largest school district in the country, Mayor Zahran Mamdani declared a state of emergency and ordered the closure of all public schools today (Monday), designating it as a "traditional snow day," with no remote learning, and canceled all after-school programs. A ban on non-essential vehicle traffic on city roads was also imposed from Sunday evening until Monday afternoon to allow cleaning and emergency crews to work efficiently.

Mayor Mamdani stated, "I urge all New Yorkers to stay home," noting that the city is facing its first blizzard warning since 2017.

Municipal offices were also closed to in-person services, allowing non-essential employees to work remotely, while the mayor urged residents to stay at home.

National Guard Mobilization and UN Headquarters Closure

For her part, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the activation of 100 National Guard members to support efforts in Long Island, New York City, and the lower Hudson Valley, the areas expected to receive the heaviest snowfall and coastal winds. The United Nations headquarters in Manhattan was also closed today (Monday) due to weather conditions.

Some areas in the northeastern U.S. are expected to see up to two feet (about 60 cm) of snow, with winds reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour (about 112 km/h), increasing the risk of falling trees and power outages, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, snowfall in some areas may reach two feet (about 60 cm), while wind gusts could reach 70 miles per hour, increasing the risk of falling trees and power outages.

The department clarified that disaster response operations managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency are ongoing without interruption, despite the current funding crisis, emphasizing the priority of protecting lives and property.

Widespread Travel Disruptions

The aviation sector also experienced the largest early losses, with data from flight tracking site FlightAware showing the cancellation of more than 5,000 scheduled flights today (Monday), out of more than 25,000 flights that were scheduled to depart from the U.S., with further cancellations expected on Tuesday, particularly at major northeastern airports.

The New Jersey Transit Authority announced the suspension of bus and light rail services and access connection services on Sunday evening, in addition to halting statewide train services until weather conditions improve.

In the New England area, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority decided to suspend all its services, including the transportation program for individuals with disabilities, with an announcement to resume service when conditions improve.

Emergency Declarations in Other States

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency and asked state employees to stay home, while Connecticut banned commercial vehicles from limited-access highways, except for emergency vehicles and essential deliveries.

In New Jersey, Governor Mickey Sherrill declared a statewide emergency, urging residents to take weather warnings seriously.

Authorities in various states continue to monitor the storm's developments, with intensive preparations underway to minimize damage and ensure the safety of residents until the severe weather subsides.