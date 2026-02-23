عاصفة ثلجية قوية​​​​​​​ تشلّ شمال شرق أمريكا وتغلق المدارس والمطارات

تسببت عاصفة شتوية قوية في إغلاق المدارس وتعطيل الدراسة في أجزاء واسعة من شمال شرق الولايات المتحدة، إذ قررت السلطات إبقاء الطلاب في منازلهم اليوم (الإثنين)، وسط تحذيرات من تساقط كثيف للثلوج ورياح قوية وظروف سفر خطرة.
وامتدت تداعيات العاصفة على طول الساحل الشرقي من واشنطن إلى ولايات نيو إنغلاند، إذ ألغت شركات الطيران آلاف الرحلات الجوية، فيما دعت السلطات السكان إلى تجنب القيادة إلا للضرورة القصوى، كما أعلنت هيئة البريد الأمريكية أن الأحوال الجوية قد تؤدي إلى تباطؤ في معالجة ونقل وتسليم البريد والطرود.
نيويورك تحت حالة الطوارئ
في نيويورك، أكبر منطقة تعليمية في البلاد، أعلن العمدة زهران ممداني حالة الطوارئ وأمر بإغلاق جميع المدارس العامة اليوم (الإثنين)، كـ«يوم ثلج تقليدي»، دون تدريس عن بعد، مع إلغاء جميع البرامج المدرسية بعد الدوام، كما فرض حظراً على حركة المركبات غير الضرورية على طرق المدينة من مساء الأحد حتى ظهر الإثنين، لتمكين فرق التنظيف والطوارئ من العمل بكفاءة.
وقال العمدة ممداني: «أحث كل سكان نيويورك على البقاء في منازلهم»، مشيراً إلى أن المدينة تواجه أول تحذير من عاصفة ثلجية (بليزارد) منذ عام 2017.
كما تقرر إغلاق المكاتب البلدية أمام الخدمات الحضورية، مع السماح للموظفين غير الأساسيين بالعمل عن بُعد، فيما حثّ العمدة السكان على البقاء في منازلهم.
تعبئة الحرس الوطني وإغلاق مقر الأمم المتحدة
من جانبها، أعلنت حاكمة ولاية نيويورك كاثي هوشول تفعيل 100 عنصر من الحرس الوطني لدعم الجهود في لونغ آيلاند ومدينة نيويورك ومنطقة وادي هدسون السفلي، وهي المناطق المتوقع تلقيها أكبر كميات من الثلوج والرياح الساحلية، كما أُغلق مقر الأمم المتحدة في مانهاتن اليوم (الإثنين)، بسبب الظروف الجوية.
ومن المتوقع أن تشهد بعض المناطق في شمال شرق البلاد ما يصل إلى قدمين (نحو 60 سم) من الثلج، مع هبوب رياح تصل سرعتها إلى 70 ميلاً في الساعة (نحو 112 كم/ساعة)، مما يزيد من مخاطر سقوط الأشجار وانقطاع الكهرباء، وفقاً لوزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن أعمال الاستجابة للكوارث التي تديرها الوكالة الفيدرالية لإدارة الطوارئ مستمرة دون انقطاع، رغم أزمة التمويل الجارية، مع التأكيد على أولوية حماية الأرواح والممتلكات.
اضطراب واسع في حركة السفر
كما شهد قطاع الطيران أكبر الخسائر المبكرة، إذ أظهرت بيانات موقع تتبع الرحلات FlightAware إلغاء أكثر من 5 آلاف رحلة مقررة اليوم (الإثنين)، من بين أكثر من 25 ألف رحلة كانت مجدولة للإقلاع من الولايات المتحدة، مع توقع ارتفاع الإلغاءات يوم الثلاثاء، خصوصاً في مطارات الشمال الشرقي الرئيسية.
كما أعلنت هيئة النقل في نيوجيرسي تعليق خدمات الحافلات والقطارات الخفيفة وخدمة ربط الوصول مساء الأحد، إضافة إلى وقف خدمات القطارات على مستوى الولاية حتى تحسن الأحوال الجوية.
وفي منطقة نيو إنغلاند، قررت هيئة النقل العام في رود آيلاند تعليق جميع خدماتها، بما في ذلك برنامج النقل المخصص لذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة، على أن يُعلن عن استئناف الخدمة عند تحسن الظروف.
إعلان الطوارئ في ولايات أخرى
وأعلنت حاكمة ماساتشوستسمورا هيلي حالة الطوارئ وطلبت من موظفي الولاية البقاء في منازلهم، بينما حظرت ولاية كونيتيكت مرور المركبات التجارية على الطرق السريعة محدودة الوصول، باستثناء مركبات الطوارئ والتوصيلات الأساسية.
وفي نيوجيرسي، أعلنت الحاكمة ميكي شيريل حالة طوارئ على مستوى الولاية، داعية السكان إلى التعامل بجدية مع التحذيرات الجوية.
وتواصل السلطات في مختلف الولايات متابعة تطورات العاصفة، وسط استعدادات مكثفة لتقليل الأضرار وضمان سلامة السكان حتى انحسار موجة الطقس القاسية.
A powerful winter storm has caused school closures and disrupted classes in large parts of the northeastern United States, as authorities decided to keep students at home today (Monday), amid warnings of heavy snowfall, strong winds, and hazardous travel conditions.
The storm's impacts extended along the East Coast from Washington to New England states, with airlines canceling thousands of flights, while authorities urged residents to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. The U.S. Postal Service also announced that weather conditions could lead to delays in processing, transporting, and delivering mail and packages.
New York Under State of Emergency
In New York, the largest school district in the country, Mayor Zahran Mamdani declared a state of emergency and ordered the closure of all public schools today (Monday), designating it as a "traditional snow day," with no remote learning, and canceled all after-school programs. A ban on non-essential vehicle traffic on city roads was also imposed from Sunday evening until Monday afternoon to allow cleaning and emergency crews to work efficiently.
Mayor Mamdani stated, "I urge all New Yorkers to stay home," noting that the city is facing its first blizzard warning since 2017.
Municipal offices were also closed to in-person services, allowing non-essential employees to work remotely, while the mayor urged residents to stay at home.
National Guard Mobilization and UN Headquarters Closure
For her part, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the activation of 100 National Guard members to support efforts in Long Island, New York City, and the lower Hudson Valley, the areas expected to receive the heaviest snowfall and coastal winds. The United Nations headquarters in Manhattan was also closed today (Monday) due to weather conditions.
Some areas in the northeastern U.S. are expected to see up to two feet (about 60 cm) of snow, with winds reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour (about 112 km/h), increasing the risk of falling trees and power outages, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The department clarified that disaster response operations managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency are ongoing without interruption, despite the current funding crisis, emphasizing the priority of protecting lives and property.
Widespread Travel Disruptions
The aviation sector also experienced the largest early losses, with data from flight tracking site FlightAware showing the cancellation of more than 5,000 scheduled flights today (Monday), out of more than 25,000 flights that were scheduled to depart from the U.S., with further cancellations expected on Tuesday, particularly at major northeastern airports.
The New Jersey Transit Authority announced the suspension of bus and light rail services and access connection services on Sunday evening, in addition to halting statewide train services until weather conditions improve.
In the New England area, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority decided to suspend all its services, including the transportation program for individuals with disabilities, with an announcement to resume service when conditions improve.
Emergency Declarations in Other States
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency and asked state employees to stay home, while Connecticut banned commercial vehicles from limited-access highways, except for emergency vehicles and essential deliveries.
In New Jersey, Governor Mickey Sherrill declared a statewide emergency, urging residents to take weather warnings seriously.
Authorities in various states continue to monitor the storm's developments, with intensive preparations underway to minimize damage and ensure the safety of residents until the severe weather subsides.