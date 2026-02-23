In a scene that sparked widespread anger among Egyptians and those interested in antiquities, the security apparatus of the Ministry of Interior quickly moved to apprehend a tour guide who appeared in a video drawing on the wall of one of Egypt's oldest pyramids under the pretext of explaining to tourists.

The story began when the video spread like wildfire on social media, showing the guide using a "chalk" stick to draw on the wall of the Unas Pyramid within the Saqqara archaeological area in Giza Governorate.

An official report was received by the Saqqara Tourism Police Department from an antiquities inspector in the area, stating that the guide – residing in the Boulaq Dakrour district – had damaged part of the outer casing of the monument by drawing on it. Immediately, his identity was established, and he was apprehended, while the relevant authorities took charge of removing the traces of the drawings.

Archaeological Anger

Archaeological experts described what happened as a "flagrant assault" on a monument that is over four thousand years old, warning that the chemical materials in the chalk could react with the limestone and granite, potentially leading to the obliteration of the original inscriptions or the erosion of the surface over time.

Several archaeologists called on the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Syndicate of Tour Guides to conduct an urgent investigation, emphasizing that explaining through writing or direct touching is not merely a violation, but a crime against heritage.

A Unique Treasure

The pyramid belongs to King Unas, the last king of the Fifth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom (around 2350 BC), and is considered a landmark in ancient Egyptian history.

Its significance lies in the fact that it is the first pyramid where the Pyramid Texts — the oldest known royal religious and funerary texts in the world — were inscribed on the walls of its inner chambers, written with the belief that they would accompany the king's soul on its journey to the sky.