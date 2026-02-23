في مشهد أثار غضبًا واسعًا بين المصريين والمهتمين بالآثار، تحركت الأجهزة الأمنية بوزارة الداخلية سريعًا لضبط مرشد سياحي ظهر في مقطع فيديو وهو يرسم على جدار أحد أقدم أهرامات مصر بدعوى الشرح للسائحين.

القصة بدأت عندما انتشر الفيديو كالنار في الهشيم على مواقع التواصل، ليُظهر المرشد وهو يخط بعصا من «الطباشير» على جدار هرم أوناس داخل منطقة سقارة الأثرية بمحافظة الجيزة.

بلاغ رسمي ورد إلى قسم شرطة سياحة سقارة من مفتش آثار بالمنطقة، أفاد بقيام المرشد – المقيم في دائرة بولاق الدكرور – بإتلاف جزء من الكساء الخارجي للأثر عبر الرسم عليه. وعلى الفور، جرى تحديد هويته وضبطه، فيما تولّت الجهات المختصة إزالة آثار الرسومات.

غضب أثري

خبراء آثار وصفوا ما حدث بأنه «اعتداء صارخ» على معلم يتجاوز عمره أربعة آلاف عام، محذرين من أن المواد الكيميائية في الطباشير قد تتفاعل مع الحجر الجيري والجرانيت، ما قد يؤدي إلى طمس النقوش الأصلية أو تآكل السطح بمرور الزمن.

وطالب عدد من الأثريين وزارة السياحة والآثار ونقابة المرشدين السياحيين بتحقيق عاجل، مؤكدين أن الشرح بالكتابة أو اللمس المباشر ليس مجرد مخالفة، بل جريمة في حق التراث.

كنز فريد

يعود الهرم إلى الملك أوناس، آخر ملوك الأسرة الخامسة في الدولة القديمة (نحو 2350 قبل الميلاد)، ويُعد علامة فارقة في التاريخ المصري القديم.

تكمن أهميته في أنه أول هرم نُقشت على جدران حجراته الداخلية نصوص الأهرام — أقدم النصوص الدينية والجنائزية الملكية المعروفة في العالم — والتي كُتبت اعتقادا منهم أنها ترافق روح الملك في رحلتها إلى السماء.