في مشهد أثار غضبًا واسعًا بين المصريين والمهتمين بالآثار، تحركت الأجهزة الأمنية بوزارة الداخلية سريعًا لضبط مرشد سياحي ظهر في مقطع فيديو وهو يرسم على جدار أحد أقدم أهرامات مصر بدعوى الشرح للسائحين.
القصة بدأت عندما انتشر الفيديو كالنار في الهشيم على مواقع التواصل، ليُظهر المرشد وهو يخط بعصا من «الطباشير» على جدار هرم أوناس داخل منطقة سقارة الأثرية بمحافظة الجيزة.
بلاغ رسمي ورد إلى قسم شرطة سياحة سقارة من مفتش آثار بالمنطقة، أفاد بقيام المرشد – المقيم في دائرة بولاق الدكرور – بإتلاف جزء من الكساء الخارجي للأثر عبر الرسم عليه. وعلى الفور، جرى تحديد هويته وضبطه، فيما تولّت الجهات المختصة إزالة آثار الرسومات.
غضب أثري
خبراء آثار وصفوا ما حدث بأنه «اعتداء صارخ» على معلم يتجاوز عمره أربعة آلاف عام، محذرين من أن المواد الكيميائية في الطباشير قد تتفاعل مع الحجر الجيري والجرانيت، ما قد يؤدي إلى طمس النقوش الأصلية أو تآكل السطح بمرور الزمن.
وطالب عدد من الأثريين وزارة السياحة والآثار ونقابة المرشدين السياحيين بتحقيق عاجل، مؤكدين أن الشرح بالكتابة أو اللمس المباشر ليس مجرد مخالفة، بل جريمة في حق التراث.
كنز فريد
يعود الهرم إلى الملك أوناس، آخر ملوك الأسرة الخامسة في الدولة القديمة (نحو 2350 قبل الميلاد)، ويُعد علامة فارقة في التاريخ المصري القديم.
تكمن أهميته في أنه أول هرم نُقشت على جدران حجراته الداخلية نصوص الأهرام — أقدم النصوص الدينية والجنائزية الملكية المعروفة في العالم — والتي كُتبت اعتقادا منهم أنها ترافق روح الملك في رحلتها إلى السماء.
In a scene that sparked widespread anger among Egyptians and those interested in antiquities, the security apparatus of the Ministry of Interior quickly moved to apprehend a tour guide who appeared in a video drawing on the wall of one of Egypt's oldest pyramids under the pretext of explaining to tourists.
The story began when the video spread like wildfire on social media, showing the guide using a "chalk" stick to draw on the wall of the Unas Pyramid within the Saqqara archaeological area in Giza Governorate.
An official report was received by the Saqqara Tourism Police Department from an antiquities inspector in the area, stating that the guide – residing in the Boulaq Dakrour district – had damaged part of the outer casing of the monument by drawing on it. Immediately, his identity was established, and he was apprehended, while the relevant authorities took charge of removing the traces of the drawings.
Archaeological Anger
Archaeological experts described what happened as a "flagrant assault" on a monument that is over four thousand years old, warning that the chemical materials in the chalk could react with the limestone and granite, potentially leading to the obliteration of the original inscriptions or the erosion of the surface over time.
Several archaeologists called on the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Syndicate of Tour Guides to conduct an urgent investigation, emphasizing that explaining through writing or direct touching is not merely a violation, but a crime against heritage.
A Unique Treasure
The pyramid belongs to King Unas, the last king of the Fifth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom (around 2350 BC), and is considered a landmark in ancient Egyptian history.
Its significance lies in the fact that it is the first pyramid where the Pyramid Texts — the oldest known royal religious and funerary texts in the world — were inscribed on the walls of its inner chambers, written with the belief that they would accompany the king's soul on its journey to the sky.