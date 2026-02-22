ألقت السلطات في لويزيانا الأمريكية القبض على سائق توصيل بشركة فيديكس بعد تورطه في سرقة طرود قيمتها 62 ألف دولار لم تصل لعملاء الشركة، وفقًا لإعلان مكتب الشريف في أبرشية إيست باتون روج.

وبحسب التحقيقات، بدأت القصة في 11 فبراير، حين أبلغ العملاء عن طرود مفقودة، وتم تحديد هوية السائق المشتبه فيه تيران جاكسون (27 عامًا) بعد يومين من التحقيق.

وكشفت المداهمات أن جاكسون أخفى الطرود المسروقة في وحدة تخزين داخل مجمع سكني على طريق بيركنز. ومع تفتيش الوحدة، عثرت السلطات على أكوام من البضائع المسروقة تم استرجاعها بالكامل.

وأُلقي القبض على جاكسون وتم إيداعه السجن، فيما لا يزال التحقيق مستمرًا لمعرفة إذا ما كانت هناك مسروقات إضافية.