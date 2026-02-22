The authorities in Louisiana, USA, arrested a delivery driver for FedEx after he was involved in the theft of packages worth $62,000 that never reached the company's customers, according to an announcement from the sheriff's office in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to the investigations, the story began on February 11, when customers reported missing packages, and the suspect driver, Teran Jackson (27 years old), was identified two days later after the investigation.

The raids revealed that Jackson had hidden the stolen packages in a storage unit within an apartment complex on Perkins Road. Upon searching the unit, authorities found piles of stolen goods that were fully recovered.

Jackson was arrested and booked into jail, while the investigation is still ongoing to determine if there are additional stolen items.