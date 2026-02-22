In a shocking incident in South Korea, police arrested a 21-year-old girl after her involvement in the bizarre and calculated murders of two men, as she relied on artificial intelligence to guide her crimes.

Korean authorities stated that the first victim was lured to a small hotel in Seoul, where she was drugged with a lethal mix of sleeping pills and alcohol, leading to her death. Weeks earlier, the young woman repeated the same method on a second victim, in another hotel, while investigations revealed a previous attempted murder in December 2025.

The most astonishing aspect is that the young woman used ChatGPT to find out about lethal dosages, recording questions about how to mix medications with alcohol in a way that could lead to death, according to police reports.

After the first incident, the young woman significantly increased the dosages using powerful drugs like Xanax and Valium, and investigators confirmed that she was fully aware of the dangers of her actions, which elevated the charge to premeditated murder.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine if there are other victims, and the girl will undergo a comprehensive psychological evaluation before her trial, in an attempt to understand the motives behind one of the most bizarre and severe crimes in South Korea.