في واقعة صدمت كوريا الجنوبية، أوقفت الشرطة فتاة تبلغ من العمر 21 عامًا بعد تورطها في قتل رجلين بطريقة غريبة ومدروسة، إذ اعتمدت على الذكاء الاصطناعي لتوجيه جرائمها.
وقالت السلطات الكورية إن الضحية الأولى تم استدراجها إلى فندق صغير في سيول، حيث خُدرت بمزيج قاتل من حبوب منومة وكحول، لتلقى مصرعها. وقبل أسابيع، كررت الشابة الأسلوب نفسه على ضحية ثانية، في فندق آخر، فيما تكشف التحقيقات محاولة سابقة للقتل في ديسمبر 2025.
الأمر الأكثر إثارة للدهشة هو أن الشابة استعانت بـChatGPT لمعرفة الجرعات القاتلة، وسجلت أسئلة حول كيفية خلط الأدوية مع الكحول بطريقة قد تؤدي للموت، بحسب تقارير الشرطة.
بعد الحادثة الأولى، زادت الشابة الجرعات بشكل كبير باستخدام أدوية قوية مثل زاناكس وفاليوم، وأكد المحققون أنها كانت على دراية تامة بخطورة تصرفاتها، ما رفع التهمة إلى القتل العمد.
ولا تزال التحقيقات مستمرة لمعرفة ما إذا كان هناك ضحايا آخرون، كما ستخضع الفتاة لتقييم نفسي شامل قبل محاكمتها، في محاولة لفهم دوافع واحدة من أكثر الجرائم غرابة وحدّة في كوريا الجنوبية.
In a shocking incident in South Korea, police arrested a 21-year-old girl after her involvement in the bizarre and calculated murders of two men, as she relied on artificial intelligence to guide her crimes.
Korean authorities stated that the first victim was lured to a small hotel in Seoul, where she was drugged with a lethal mix of sleeping pills and alcohol, leading to her death. Weeks earlier, the young woman repeated the same method on a second victim, in another hotel, while investigations revealed a previous attempted murder in December 2025.
The most astonishing aspect is that the young woman used ChatGPT to find out about lethal dosages, recording questions about how to mix medications with alcohol in a way that could lead to death, according to police reports.
After the first incident, the young woman significantly increased the dosages using powerful drugs like Xanax and Valium, and investigators confirmed that she was fully aware of the dangers of her actions, which elevated the charge to premeditated murder.
Investigations are still ongoing to determine if there are other victims, and the girl will undergo a comprehensive psychological evaluation before her trial, in an attempt to understand the motives behind one of the most bizarre and severe crimes in South Korea.