في واقعة صدمت كوريا الجنوبية، أوقفت الشرطة فتاة تبلغ من العمر 21 عامًا بعد تورطها في قتل رجلين بطريقة غريبة ومدروسة، إذ اعتمدت على الذكاء الاصطناعي لتوجيه جرائمها.

وقالت السلطات الكورية إن الضحية الأولى تم استدراجها إلى فندق صغير في سيول، حيث خُدرت بمزيج قاتل من حبوب منومة وكحول، لتلقى مصرعها. وقبل أسابيع، كررت الشابة الأسلوب نفسه على ضحية ثانية، في فندق آخر، فيما تكشف التحقيقات محاولة سابقة للقتل في ديسمبر 2025.

الأمر الأكثر إثارة للدهشة هو أن الشابة استعانت بـChatGPT لمعرفة الجرعات القاتلة، وسجلت أسئلة حول كيفية خلط الأدوية مع الكحول بطريقة قد تؤدي للموت، بحسب تقارير الشرطة.

بعد الحادثة الأولى، زادت الشابة الجرعات بشكل كبير باستخدام أدوية قوية مثل زاناكس وفاليوم، وأكد المحققون أنها كانت على دراية تامة بخطورة تصرفاتها، ما رفع التهمة إلى القتل العمد.

ولا تزال التحقيقات مستمرة لمعرفة ما إذا كان هناك ضحايا آخرون، كما ستخضع الفتاة لتقييم نفسي شامل قبل محاكمتها، في محاولة لفهم دوافع واحدة من أكثر الجرائم غرابة وحدّة في كوريا الجنوبية.