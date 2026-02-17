To reduce daytime fatigue and improve sensory perception and reasoning, a person takes a "nap" that does not exceed 45 minutes in the afternoon; with the aim of restoring the brain's ability to acquire new information by resetting neural connections, as confirmed by a recent study conducted by a team of researchers from the University of Freiburg in Germany and the University of Geneva in Switzerland.

The study published in the scientific journal (Neurolmage), which specializes in neurology, showed that taking a short nap during the afternoon resets the neural connections between brain cells and enables them to store new information, and that this property does not necessarily require getting a sufficient amount of sleep during the night hours.

The idea behind this study conducted by the researchers is that the brain enhances the connections between cells while processing thoughts, experiences, and observations throughout the day, which enhances the learning mechanism. However, the accumulation of this information reduces the brain's flexibility and makes it less capable of absorbing more experiences. Nevertheless, taking a short sleep period in the middle of the day allows the brain to regain its activity and readiness to learn again.

Christoph Nissen, the director of the Sleep Research Center at the University of Freiburg, stated: "These results indicate that sleep periods, even if they are short, help enhance the brain's ability to absorb new information."

For his part, Kai Spiegelhalder, head of sleep research in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Freiburg, confirmed that this study helps in recognizing the importance of short sleep periods for mental recovery; because taking a short sleep period helps enhance thinking and concentration abilities more clearly.