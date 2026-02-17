للحد من الإرهاق خلال النهار وتحسين الإدراك الحسي، والاستدلال، يأخذ الإنسان «قيلولة» لا تتجاوز 45 دقيقة بعد الظهر؛ بهدف استعادة قدرة المخ على اكتساب معلومات جديدة من خلال إعادة ضبط الوصلات العصبية، وذلك ما تؤكده دراسة حديثة قام بها فريق من الباحثين من جامعتي فرايبرج الألمانية، وجنيف السويسرية.
وأظهرت الدراسة التي نشرتها الدورية العلمية (Neurolmage) المتخصصة في طب الأعصاب أن الحصول على غفوة قصيرة خلال فترة بعد الظهر تعيد ضبط الوصلات العصبية بين خلايا المخ وتتيح لها القدرة على تخزين معلومات جديدة، وأن هذه الخاصية لا تتطلب بالضرورة الحصول على قسط وافر من النوم خلال ساعات الليل.
وتكمن فكرة هذه الدراسة التي أجراها الباحثون في أن المخ يقوم بتعزيز وصلات الاتصال بين الخلايا أثناء معالجة الأفكار والتجارب والمشاهدات على مدار اليوم مما يعزز آلية التعلم، ولكن تراكم هذه المعلومات يقلل من مرونة المخ ويجعله أقل قدرة على استيعاب المزيد من الخبرات، غير أن الحصول على فترة نوم قصيرة في منتصف اليوم يجعل المخ يستعيد نشاطه واستعداده للتعلم مجددًا.
وقال مدير مركز أبحاث النوم التابع لجامعة فرايبرج الألمانية كريستوف نيسن: «إن هذه النتائج تشير إلى أن فترات النوم، حتى لو كانت لفترة قصيرة، تساعد في تعزيز قدرة المخ على استيعاب معلومات جديدة».
من جانبه، أكَّد رئيس أبحاث النوم في قسم الأمراض النفسية بجامعة فرايبرج كاي شبيجلهالدر، أن هذه الدراسة تساعد في إدراك أهمية فترات النوم القصيرة من أجل التعافي الذهني؛ لأن الحصول على فترة نوم قصيرة تساعد في تعزيز قدرات التفكير والتركيز بشكل أوضح.
