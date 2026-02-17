في واقعة مؤلمة هزّت الأوساط العسكرية، توفي ضابط برتبة عقيد في الجيش العراقي داخل مقر خدمته بمحافظة نينوى، في حادثة فتحت باب التساؤلات وأثارت حالة من الحزن والذهول بين زملائه.
داخل الوحدة
ووفق ما أوردته وكالة شفت نيوز نقلًا عن مصدر أمني، فإن الضابط المنتسب إلى وزارة الدفاع العراقية، وهو من أبناء محافظة كركوك، فارق الحياة داخل مقر الفرقة 20 في قضاء سنجار أثناء ساعات العمل الرسمي.
تحقيق جارٍ
المصدر أشار إلى أن ملابسات الحادث لم تتضح بعد، فيما باشرت الجهات المختصة فتح تحقيق رسمي للوقوف على التفاصيل ومعرفة الظروف التي أحاطت بالواقعة.
In a painful incident that shook the military community, a colonel in the Iraqi army died inside his service headquarters in Nineveh province, an event that raised questions and sparked a sense of sorrow and shock among his colleagues.
Inside the unit
According to what Shafaq News reported, citing a security source, the officer, who was affiliated with the Iraqi Ministry of Defense and hails from Kirkuk province, passed away inside the headquarters of the 20th Division in Sinjar during official working hours.
Investigation ongoing
The source indicated that the circumstances of the incident are still unclear, while the relevant authorities have begun an official investigation to uncover the details and understand the conditions surrounding the incident.