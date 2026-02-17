In a painful incident that shook the military community, a colonel in the Iraqi army died inside his service headquarters in Nineveh province, an event that raised questions and sparked a sense of sorrow and shock among his colleagues.

Inside the unit

According to what Shafaq News reported, citing a security source, the officer, who was affiliated with the Iraqi Ministry of Defense and hails from Kirkuk province, passed away inside the headquarters of the 20th Division in Sinjar during official working hours.

Investigation ongoing

The source indicated that the circumstances of the incident are still unclear, while the relevant authorities have begun an official investigation to uncover the details and understand the conditions surrounding the incident.