في واقعة مؤلمة هزّت الأوساط العسكرية، توفي ضابط برتبة عقيد في الجيش العراقي داخل مقر خدمته بمحافظة نينوى، في حادثة فتحت باب التساؤلات وأثارت حالة من الحزن والذهول بين زملائه.

داخل الوحدة

ووفق ما أوردته وكالة شفت نيوز نقلًا عن مصدر أمني، فإن الضابط المنتسب إلى وزارة الدفاع العراقية، وهو من أبناء محافظة كركوك، فارق الحياة داخل مقر الفرقة 20 في قضاء سنجار أثناء ساعات العمل الرسمي.

تحقيق جارٍ

المصدر أشار إلى أن ملابسات الحادث لم تتضح بعد، فيما باشرت الجهات المختصة فتح تحقيق رسمي للوقوف على التفاصيل ومعرفة الظروف التي أحاطت بالواقعة.