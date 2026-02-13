In the crowded streets of Nairobi, a slender young man walks while birds of prey confidently perch on his head and shoulders. The scene resembles a cinematic shot, but it is a reality that Rogers Olu Maguta lives daily, having transformed from a homeless person to an environmental icon known to millions as the "Birdman of Nairobi."

The story began with "Johnson" five years ago when he was sharing a simple meal with other homeless individuals under a tree, and a wounded chick fell near him. Maguta had almost nothing, but he shared his meal with it and named it "Johnson."

From here, an extraordinary bond began between a homeless man and an injured bird, a connection that changed the course of both their lives. Gradually, passersby began bringing him injured hawks and other birds after witnessing the unique relationship between him and "Johnson."

Without any veterinary training or official support, the young man took it upon himself to treat dozens of birds from more than 20 different species. Most of them returned to the wild, while some chose to stay by his side.

During protests in the Kenyan capital in 2025, Maguta appeared among the crowds with his birds surrounding him. The exceptional scene raised suspicions among some security personnel who thought he was a magician or a field leader, and he was subjected to a harsh assault before his images spread like wildfire on social media. Within hours, the "mysterious homeless man" became a digital phenomenon. The videos he posted on TikTok and Instagram garnered millions of views, and he became a symbol of a different relationship between humans and nature in the heart of a bustling city.

However, some residents accused him of using "supernatural powers" to attract birds to him. Yet, Maguta has repeatedly denied these claims in statements reported by Oddity Central, asserting that the secret is simple: "patience, food, and trust."

He says that birds are not performance tools, but beings that need care and respect. His mission, as he always repeats, is to heal them and then release them free. "They choose me, I do not choose them," he summarizes his philosophy with this phrase.

Maguta grew up in the poor neighborhoods of Nairobi and spent hours observing birds at Lake Nakuru. That childhood passion has not faded despite the harshness of life. Today, he lives his message daily on the street, challenging poverty and skeptical glances.

His story has become more than just a tale of a man who loves birds; it has transformed into a message of hope: that poverty does not mean the end of the road, and that passion can be the only lifeline.

In a time dominated by grim news, the "Birdman" offers a simple yet profound lesson: sometimes, an open heart is enough to lift you up, even if you are without a roof.