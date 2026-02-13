في شوارع نيروبي المزدحمة، يسير شاب نحيل القامة فيما تستقر طيور جارحة على رأسه وكتفيه بثقة تامة. ويبدو المشهد أقرب إلى لقطة سينمائية، لكنه واقع يعيشه يومياً روغرز أولو ماغوتا، الذي تحوّل من مشرّد بلا مأوى إلى أيقونة بيئية يعرفها الملايين بلقب «رجل نيروبي للطيور».

من «جونسون» بدأت الحكاية قبل خمس سنوات بينما كان يتقاسم طعاماً بسيطاً مع مشرّدين آخرين تحت شجرة، فسقط بالقرب منه فرخ حدأة مصاب. ولم يملك ماغوتا شيئاً تقريباً، لكنه اقتسم معه وجبته وأطلق عليه اسم «جونسون».

ومن هنا بدأ رابط استثنائي بين إنسان بلا منزل وطائر جريح، رابط غيّر مسار حياة الاثنين معاً. وشيئاً فشيئاً، صار المارة يجلبون إليه صقوراً وطيوراً أخرى مصابة بعد أن شاهدوا العلاقة الفريدة بينه وبين «جونسون».

ومن دون أي تدريب بيطري أو دعم رسمي، تكفّل الشاب بعلاج العشرات من الطيور، من أكثر من 20 نوعاً مختلفاً. معظمها عاد إلى البرية، وبعضها اختار البقاء إلى جواره.

وخلال احتجاجات شهدتها العاصمة الكينية عام 2025، ظهر ماغوتا وسط الحشود وطيوره تحيط به. وأثار المشهد الاستثنائي شكوك بعض عناصر الأمن الذين ظنوه ساحراً أو قائداً ميدانياً، فتعرّض لاعتداء قاسٍ قبل أن تنتشر صوره بسرعة البرق على مواقع التواصل. وفي ظرف ساعات، تحوّل «المشرّد الغامض» إلى ظاهرة رقمية. وحصدت مقاطع الفيديو التي ينشرها على «تيك توك» و«إنستغرام» ملايين المشاهدات، وأصبح رمزاً لعلاقة مختلفة بين الإنسان والطبيعة في قلب مدينة صاخبة.

لكن بعض السكان اتهموه باستخدام «قوى خارقة» لجذب الطيور إليه. إلا أن ماغوتا نفى مراراً هذه الادعاءات في تصريحات نقلها موقع Oddity Central، مؤكداً أن السر بسيط: «الصبر، الطعام، والثقة».

ويقول إن الطيور ليست أدوات استعراض، بل كائنات تحتاج إلى رعاية واحترام. ومهمته، كما يكرر دائماً، هي علاجها ثم إطلاقها حرة. «إنها تختارني، لا أختارها»، بهذه العبارة يختصر فلسفته.

ونشأ ماغوتا في أحياء فقيرة من نيروبي، وكان يقضي ساعات يتأمل الطيور في بحيرة ناكورو. ذلك الشغف الطفولي لم ينطفئ رغم قسوة الحياة. واليوم، يعيش رسالته يومياً في الشارع، متحدياً الفقر والنظرات المشككة.

ولم تعد قصته مجرد حكاية إنسان يحب الطيور، بل تحوّلت إلى رسالة أمل: أن الفقر لا يعني نهاية الطريق، وأن الشغف قد يكون طوق النجاة الوحيد.

وفي زمن تهيمن عليه الأخبار القاتمة، يقدّم «رجل الطيور» درساً بسيطاً لكنه عميق: أحياناً، يكفي قلب مفتوح ليحلق بك، حتى لو كنت بلا سقف.