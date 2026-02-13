مصر: إجبار شاب على ارتداء بدلة رقص والاعتداء عليه في الشارع.. والأمن يضبط المتهمين

In an incident that sparked widespread anger on social media, the security forces of the Qalyubia Security Directorate in Egypt managed to identify and apprehend several suspects in a case of physical and psychological assault on a young man in the village of Mit Asim, which is part of the Benha Center in Qalyubia Governorate.

The incident reminds us of a controversial scene from years ago in the series "The Legend" starring Mohamed Ramadan, where the protagonist appeared in a dramatic context involving a form of humiliation and coercion in unconventional clothing, leading some to see it as a symbol of revenge and defamation.

Today, it seems that this scene has transferred from the screen to reality in a more brutal manner in the village of Mit Asim in Benha, where a young man was forced to wear a women's "dance suit," raised on a chair in front of passersby, and subjected to beating and public ridicule.



Details of the Incident

Social media users circulated a shocking video showing a group of people forcing a young man to wear women's clothing (a dance suit), then lifting him onto a chair in a public place in front of passersby, in a scene aimed at humiliating him before they assaulted him with beating and mockery.

The incident occurred during the day in one of the village's streets, which increased its severity and psychological impact on the victim and the surrounding community.

Confessions of the Suspects and Motive for the Crime

After apprehending the suspects and confronting them with the circulated video, they confessed to committing the incident. They attributed the reason to the fact that the victim (referred to in some reports as "Islam") was in a romantic relationship with the daughter of one of the suspects and had either eloped with her or attempted to marry her despite the family's rejection.

The young man had proposed to the girl several times but was rejected, which led some of her family members to carry out this criminal act as a means of revenge and humiliation.

In one account from the victim's mother, she mentioned that the suspects stormed the house looking for her son and brought him from his sister's house where he was with the girl, then carried out the assault.

Rapid Security Response

The Ministry of Interior and the security forces in Qalyubia monitored the circulation of the video immediately after it spread, and initiated a swift search and investigation campaign that resulted in identifying the suspects and apprehending them within a few hours this morning (Friday). A report was filed regarding the incident, and the public prosecution was notified to take over the investigations and necessary legal actions in preparation for referring the suspects to trial.

Legal Classification of the Incident

The incident is considered a multi-faceted crime that includes assault and physical harm, insult and defamation, violation of human dignity and public morals, coercion, and psychological torture in front of the public.

Reactions

The video sparked intense outrage among social media users, with calls for the maximum penalties to be imposed on the suspects to deter them.