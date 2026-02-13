في واقعة أثارت غضباً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن القليوبية في مصر، من تحديد وضبط عدد من المتهمين في قضية اعتداء جسدي ونفسي على شاب بقرية ميت عاصم التابعة لمركز بنها بمحافظة القليوبية.

الواقعة تذكرنا بمشهد أثار الجدل قبل سنوات في مسلسل «الأسطورة» للفنان محمد رمضان، ظهر بطل العمل في سياق درامي يتضمن نوعًا من الإذلال والإكراه بملابس غير تقليدية، مما جعل البعض يراه رمزًا للانتقام والتشهير.

واليوم، يبدو أن هذا المشهد انتقل من الشاشة إلى الواقع بشكل أكثر وحشية في قرية ميت عاصم ببنها، حيث أجبر شاب على ارتداء «بدلة رقص» نسائية، رفع على كرسي أمام المارة، وتعرض للضرب والسخرية العلنية.
مصر: إجبار شاب على ارتداء بدلة رقص والاعتداء عليه في الشارع.. والأمن يضبط المتهمين

تفاصيل الواقعة

تداول مستخدمو مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو صادم يظهر مجموعة من الأشخاص يجبرون شاباً على ارتداء ملابس نسائية (بدلة رقص)، ثم يرفعونه على كرسي في مكان عام أمام المارة، في مشهد يهدف إلى إذلاله، قبل أن يعتدوا عليه بالضرب والسخرية.

وقعت الحادثة نهاراً في أحد شوارع القرية، مما زاد من خطورته وتأثيره النفسي على الضحية والمجتمع المحيط.

اعترافات المتهمين ودافع الجريمة

بعد ضبط المتهمين ومواجهتهم بالفيديو المتداول، اعترفوا بارتكاب الواقعة. وأرجعوا السبب إلى أن الشاب المجني عليه (الذي يُدعى في بعض التقارير «إسلام») كان على علاقة عاطفية مع ابنة أحد المتهمين، وقام بالهروب معها أو محاولة الزواج منها رغم رفض الأسرة.

وقد تقدم الشاب لخطبة الفتاة عدة مرات لكن تم رفضه، مما دفع بعض أفراد أسرتها إلى تنفيذ هذا الفعل الإجرامي كوسيلة للانتقام والإذلال.

في إحدى الروايات من والدة الضحية، ذكرت أن المتهمين اقتحموا المنزل بحثاً عن ابنها، وتم إحضاره من منزل شقيقته حيث كان مع الفتاة، ثم نفذوا الاعتداء.

التحرك الأمني السريع

ورصدت وزارة الداخلية والأجهزة الأمنية بالقليوبية تداول الفيديو فور انتشاره، وباشرت حملة بحث وتحرٍ سريعة أسفرت عن تحديد هوية المتهمين وضبطهم خلال ساعات قليلة صباح اليوم (الجمعة)، وتم تحرير محضر بالواقعة، وأخطرت النيابة العامة التي تولت التحقيقات لمباشرتها واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة تمهيداً لإحالة المتهمين إلى المحاكمة.

التصنيف القانوني للواقعة

تُعد الواقعة جريمة متعددة الجوانب تشمل الضرب والإيذاء البدني، الإهانة والسب والقذف، انتهاك الكرامة الإنسانية والآداب العامة، الإكراه والتعذيب النفسي أمام الجمهور.

ردود الفعل

وأثار الفيديو استياءً شديداً بين رواد السوشيال ميديا، مع مطالبات بتوقيع أقصى العقوبات على المتهمين لردعهم.