A recent scientific review published by ScienceAlert and reported by a specialized health report revealed a direct biological connection between depression disorders and the deterioration of bone health through what is known as the "bone-brain axis," a physiological pathway that illustrates the mutual influence between mental state and the structural integrity of the body.

The review, prepared by three Chinese neurologists, indicated that bones are no longer just mechanical supports; they have become active organs that secrete hormonal and chemical signals capable of influencing brain functions, mood, and cognitive behavior. Conversely, chronic mood disorders, primarily depression, can induce hormonal and inflammatory changes that affect the balance of bone formation and resorption, gradually leading to decreased bone density and increased susceptibility to fractures. Scientific data suggests that this bidirectional relationship opens up a broader understanding of chronic diseases as interconnected networks rather than separate conditions, as treating depression may improve bone indicators, and caring for bone health positively impacts psychological stability. This supports the shift towards integrative treatment models that combine psychiatry, orthopedics, and early prevention, especially among the most vulnerable groups to fragility.

Furthermore, the results emphasize the importance of early detection and simultaneous assessment of mental and bone health in clinical practice, as this plays a role in reducing long-term complications and improving the quality of life for patients, in addition to supporting community prevention strategies related to healthy aging.