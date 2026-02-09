كشفت مراجعة علمية حديثة، نشرتها مجلة ScienceAlert ونقلها تقرير صحي متخصص، أن هناك ارتباطاً بيولوجياً مباشراً بين اضطرابات الاكتئاب وتدهور صحة العظام عبر ما يُعرف بمحور «العظام - الدماغ»، وهو مسار فسيولوجي يوضح التأثير المتبادل بين الحالة النفسية والبنية الهيكلية للجسم.

وبيّنت المراجعة، التي أعدّها ثلاثة أطباء أعصاب صينيين، أن العظام لم تعد مجرد دعامة ميكانيكية، بل أصبحت عضواً نشطاً يفرز إشارات هرمونية وكيميائية قادرة على التأثير في وظائف الدماغ والمزاج والسلوك الإدراكي. وفي المقابل، يمكن للاضطرابات المزاجية المزمنة، وفي مقدمتها الاكتئاب، أن تُحدث تغيرات هرمونية والتهابية تؤثر في توازن البناء والهدم داخل النسيج العظمي، ما يقود تدريجياً إلى انخفاض الكثافة العظمية وزيادة القابلية للكسور. وتشير المعطيات العلمية إلى أن هذا الترابط ثنائي الاتجاه يفتح مجالاً لفهم أوسع للأمراض المزمنة بوصفها شبكات مترابطة لا حالات منفصلة، إذ قد يسهم علاج الاكتئاب في تحسين المؤشرات العظمية، كما أن العناية بصحة العظام تنعكس إيجاباً على الاستقرار النفسي. ويعزز ذلك التوجه نحو نماذج علاجية تكاملية تجمع بين الطب النفسي وطب العظام والوقاية المبكرة، خصوصاً لدى الفئات الأكثر عرضة للهشاشة.

كما تؤكد النتائج أهمية الكشف المبكر والتقييم المتزامن للصحة النفسية والعظمية في الممارسة السريرية، لما لذلك من دور في تقليل المضاعفات طويلة المدى وتحسين جودة الحياة لدى المرضى، إضافة إلى دعم إستراتيجيات الوقاية المجتمعية المرتبطة بالشيخوخة الصحية.