The Dutch authorities announced today the return of a rare Egyptian artifact dating back approximately 3,500 years, after it was spotted at an art exhibition in the Netherlands and confirmed to have been illegally exported from Egypt.

Experts indicated that the artifact is a stone head that was originally part of a complete statue, originating from Luxor in southern Egypt. It dates back to the Eighteenth Dynasty, specifically belonging to a high-ranking official during the reign of King "Thutmose III," who ruled between 1479 and 1425 BC.

The scientific significance of this piece lies in its intricate artistic features that reflect the characteristics of the realistic school in ancient Egyptian sculpture during that era, as archaeologists were able to identify its identity and original location by matching it with records from past excavations and databases of lost artifacts.

For its part, the Egyptian authorities indicated that the piece will undergo precise restoration processes and archaeological examination upon its arrival, in preparation for its display in one of the major national museums, as part of the state's ongoing efforts to recover smuggled artifacts from abroad.