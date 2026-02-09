أعلنت السلطات الهولندية اليوم عن إعادة قطعة أثرية مصرية نادرة يعود تاريخها إلى نحو 3500 عام، وذلك بعد رصدها في أحد المعارض الفنية الهولندية وثبوت خروجها من مصر بشكل غير قانوني.

وأشار خبراء إلى أن القطعة الأثرية عبارة عن رأس حجري كان في الأصل جزءا من تمثال كامل، تعود أصوله إلى الأقصر في جنوب مصر، وهي تعود للأسرة الثامنة عشرة، وتحديداً لمسؤول رفيع المستوى في عهد الملك «تحتمس الثالث» الذي امتد حكمه بين عامي 1479 و1425 قبل الميلاد.

وتكمن الأهمية العلمية لهذه القطعة في ملامحها الفنية الدقيقة التي تعكس خصائص المدرسة الواقعية في النحت المصري القديم خلال تلك الحقبة، حيث تمكن الأثريون من تحديد هويتها وموقعها الأصلي من خلال مطابقتها مع سجلات الحفائر القديمة وقواعد بيانات القطع المفقودة.

من جهتها، أشارت السلطات المصرية إلى أن القطعة ستخضع لعمليات ترميم دقيقة وفحص أثري فور وصولها، تمهيداً لعرضها في أحد المتاحف القومية الكبرى، ضمن جهود الدولة المستمرة لاسترداد الآثار المهربة من الخارج.