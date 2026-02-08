It seems that the business world is set for a new chapter in the Trump family's ventures, but this time directly outside of politics, with the launch of a new activity by Barron Trump, the son of the American president, in the beverage sector.

According to documents obtained by Newsweek, Barron (19 years old) has founded a company named Sollos Yerba Mate Inc, specializing in the production of yerba mate (a herbal tea rich in caffeine), which is very popular in Syria as well as in South American countries like Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil.

The documents indicate that the company was first registered in Delaware in December 2025, then in Florida in January 2026, with an initial capital estimated at one million dollars, raised through a private offering, reflecting a clear ambition to expand Barron's business activities away from politics, following his previous experiences in the real estate sector in 2024.

Four other directors were added alongside Barron to the company's board, including classmates from the same high school he attended, which indicates a personal network that the company can benefit from in its early launch.

It is not yet clear how actively Barron will be involved in production or marketing operations, but the company's location and registrations are close to the Trump family's residence in Florida, linking the project directly to their family and business world.

Yerba mate is considered one of the herbal beverages that contain caffeine, and its popularity is widespread in Syria and South America, known for providing a natural energy boost similar to coffee, which opens the door for significant success for the company if it can effectively market it in the American markets.

This move comes at a time when Barron Trump is looking to leverage his name and family to launch new projects, away from the political spotlight, but with media and public anticipation to see if this venture will prove successful as some of the previous projects he managed at a young age did.