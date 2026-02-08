يبدو أن عالم الأعمال على موعد مع فصل جديد من مشاريع عائلة ترمب، لكن هذه المرة خارج السياسة مباشرة، مع انطلاق نشاط جديد لبارون ترمب ابن الرئيس الأمريكي، في قطاع المشروبات.
وكشفت مجلة «نيوزويك» نقلاً عن وثائق رسمية، أن بارون (19 عاماً) أسس شركة تحمل اسم Sollos Yerba Mate Inc، متخصصة في إنتاج مشروب المتة (الشاي العشبي الغني بالكافيين)، الذي يحظى بشعبية كبيرة في سورية إضافة إلى دول أمريكا الجنوبية مثل الأرجنتين وأوروغواي والبرازيل.
وتشير الوثائق إلى أن الشركة سجلت أولاً في ولاية ديلاوير في ديسمبر 2025، ثم في فلوريدا في يناير 2026، برأسمال أولي يُقدّر بمليون دولار، جُمِع عبر طرح خاص، ما يعكس طموحاً واضحاً لتوسيع نشاطات بارون التجارية بعيداً عن السياسة، بعد تجاربه السابقة في القطاع العقاري عام 2024.
وتم إدراج أربعة مديرين آخرين إلى جانب بارون في مجلس إدارة الشركة، بينهم زملاء له من المدرسة الثانوية نفسها التي التحق بها، وهو ما يشير إلى شبكة علاقات شخصية تستفيد منها الشركة في انطلاقتها المبكرة.
ولم يتضح بعد مدى مشاركة بارون الفعلية في عمليات الإنتاج أو التسويق، لكن موقع الشركة ومسجلاتها قريب من مقر إقامة عائلة ترمب في فلوريدا، مما يربط المشروع مباشرة بعالمهم العائلي والتجاري.
ويعد مشروب المتة من المشروبات العشبية التي تحتوي على الكافيين، وتنتشر شعبيتها بشكل واسع في سورية وفي أمريكا الجنوبية، ويُعرف بأنه يمنح طاقة طبيعية مماثلة للقهوة، ما يفتح الباب أمام نجاح واسع للشركة إذا ما نجحت في تسويقها بشكل فعّال في الأسواق الأمريكية.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة في وقت يسعى فيه بارون ترمب إلى استغلال اسمه وعائلته لإطلاق مشاريع جديدة، بعيداً عن الأضواء السياسية، لكن مع ترقب وسائل الإعلام والجمهور لمعرفة ما إذا كانت هذه المغامرة ستثبت نجاحها كما فعلت بعض المشاريع السابقة التي أدارها بعمر صغير.
It seems that the business world is set for a new chapter in the Trump family's ventures, but this time directly outside of politics, with the launch of a new activity by Barron Trump, the son of the American president, in the beverage sector.
According to documents obtained by Newsweek, Barron (19 years old) has founded a company named Sollos Yerba Mate Inc, specializing in the production of yerba mate (a herbal tea rich in caffeine), which is very popular in Syria as well as in South American countries like Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil.
The documents indicate that the company was first registered in Delaware in December 2025, then in Florida in January 2026, with an initial capital estimated at one million dollars, raised through a private offering, reflecting a clear ambition to expand Barron's business activities away from politics, following his previous experiences in the real estate sector in 2024.
Four other directors were added alongside Barron to the company's board, including classmates from the same high school he attended, which indicates a personal network that the company can benefit from in its early launch.
It is not yet clear how actively Barron will be involved in production or marketing operations, but the company's location and registrations are close to the Trump family's residence in Florida, linking the project directly to their family and business world.
Yerba mate is considered one of the herbal beverages that contain caffeine, and its popularity is widespread in Syria and South America, known for providing a natural energy boost similar to coffee, which opens the door for significant success for the company if it can effectively market it in the American markets.
This move comes at a time when Barron Trump is looking to leverage his name and family to launch new projects, away from the political spotlight, but with media and public anticipation to see if this venture will prove successful as some of the previous projects he managed at a young age did.