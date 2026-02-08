يبدو أن عالم الأعمال على موعد مع فصل جديد من مشاريع عائلة ترمب، لكن هذه المرة خارج السياسة مباشرة، مع انطلاق نشاط جديد لبارون ترمب ابن الرئيس الأمريكي، في قطاع المشروبات.

وكشفت مجلة «نيوزويك» نقلاً عن وثائق رسمية، أن بارون (19 عاماً) أسس شركة تحمل اسم Sollos Yerba Mate Inc، متخصصة في إنتاج مشروب المتة (الشاي العشبي الغني بالكافيين)، الذي يحظى بشعبية كبيرة في سورية إضافة إلى دول أمريكا الجنوبية مثل الأرجنتين وأوروغواي والبرازيل.

وتشير الوثائق إلى أن الشركة سجلت أولاً في ولاية ديلاوير في ديسمبر 2025، ثم في فلوريدا في يناير 2026، برأسمال أولي يُقدّر بمليون دولار، جُمِع عبر طرح خاص، ما يعكس طموحاً واضحاً لتوسيع نشاطات بارون التجارية بعيداً عن السياسة، بعد تجاربه السابقة في القطاع العقاري عام 2024.

وتم إدراج أربعة مديرين آخرين إلى جانب بارون في مجلس إدارة الشركة، بينهم زملاء له من المدرسة الثانوية نفسها التي التحق بها، وهو ما يشير إلى شبكة علاقات شخصية تستفيد منها الشركة في انطلاقتها المبكرة.

ولم يتضح بعد مدى مشاركة بارون الفعلية في عمليات الإنتاج أو التسويق، لكن موقع الشركة ومسجلاتها قريب من مقر إقامة عائلة ترمب في فلوريدا، مما يربط المشروع مباشرة بعالمهم العائلي والتجاري.

ويعد مشروب المتة من المشروبات العشبية التي تحتوي على الكافيين، وتنتشر شعبيتها بشكل واسع في سورية وفي أمريكا الجنوبية، ويُعرف بأنه يمنح طاقة طبيعية مماثلة للقهوة، ما يفتح الباب أمام نجاح واسع للشركة إذا ما نجحت في تسويقها بشكل فعّال في الأسواق الأمريكية.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة في وقت يسعى فيه بارون ترمب إلى استغلال اسمه وعائلته لإطلاق مشاريع جديدة، بعيداً عن الأضواء السياسية، لكن مع ترقب وسائل الإعلام والجمهور لمعرفة ما إذا كانت هذه المغامرة ستثبت نجاحها كما فعلت بعض المشاريع السابقة التي أدارها بعمر صغير.