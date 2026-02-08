The American space exploration company "SpaceX" has launched a new batch of 25 "Starlink" satellites into low Earth orbit, just 5 days after temporarily suspending launch operations due to a technical glitch in the previous mission.

The company reported that the "Falcon 9" rocket lifted off from the launch complex at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, confirming the successful deployment of the satellites about an hour after takeoff.

It added that the first stage of the rocket successfully landed on a ship belonging to the company that was stationed in the Pacific Ocean, while the upper stage performed the satellite deployment mission as planned.

It is worth noting that the number of active "Starlink" satellites in orbit currently exceeds 9,600 satellites, as part of SpaceX's plans to expand internet service coverage globally.