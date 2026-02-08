أطلقت مؤسسة استكشاف الفضاء الأمريكية «سبيس إكس» دفعة جديدة تضم 25 قمراً صناعياً من طراز «ستارلينك» إلى المدار الأرضي المنخفض، وذلك بعد 5 أيام فقط من تعليق عمليات الإطلاق مؤقتا عقب خلل فني في المهمة السابقة.
وذكرت المؤسسة أن صاروخ «فالكون 9» انطلق من مجمع الإطلاق الفضائي في قاعدة «فاندنبرغ» لقوة الفضاء بولاية كاليفورنيا، مؤكدة نشر الأقمار الصناعية بنجاح بعد نحو ساعة من الإقلاع.
وأضافت أن المرحلة الأولى من الصاروخ هبطت بنجاح على متن سفينة تابعة للمؤسسة كانت متمركزة في المحيط الهادي، بينما أدت المرحلة العليا مهمة نشر الأقمار الصناعية وفق المخطط.
يذكر أن عدد أقمار «ستارلينك» النشطة في المدار يصل حالياً إلى أكثر من 9,600 قمر صناعي، في إطار خطط «سبيس إكس» لتوسيع تغطية خدمات الإنترنت عالميا.
The American space exploration company "SpaceX" has launched a new batch of 25 "Starlink" satellites into low Earth orbit, just 5 days after temporarily suspending launch operations due to a technical glitch in the previous mission.
The company reported that the "Falcon 9" rocket lifted off from the launch complex at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, confirming the successful deployment of the satellites about an hour after takeoff.
It added that the first stage of the rocket successfully landed on a ship belonging to the company that was stationed in the Pacific Ocean, while the upper stage performed the satellite deployment mission as planned.
It is worth noting that the number of active "Starlink" satellites in orbit currently exceeds 9,600 satellites, as part of SpaceX's plans to expand internet service coverage globally.