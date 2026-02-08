أطلقت مؤسسة استكشاف الفضاء الأمريكية «سبيس إكس» دفعة جديدة تضم 25 قمراً صناعياً من طراز «ستارلينك» إلى المدار الأرضي المنخفض، وذلك بعد 5 أيام فقط من تعليق عمليات الإطلاق مؤقتا عقب خلل فني في المهمة السابقة.

وذكرت المؤسسة أن صاروخ «فالكون 9» انطلق من مجمع الإطلاق الفضائي في قاعدة «فاندنبرغ» لقوة الفضاء بولاية كاليفورنيا، مؤكدة نشر الأقمار الصناعية بنجاح بعد نحو ساعة من الإقلاع.

وأضافت أن المرحلة الأولى من الصاروخ هبطت بنجاح على متن سفينة تابعة للمؤسسة كانت متمركزة في المحيط الهادي، بينما أدت المرحلة العليا مهمة نشر الأقمار الصناعية وفق المخطط.

يذكر أن عدد أقمار «ستارلينك» النشطة في المدار يصل حالياً إلى أكثر من 9,600 قمر صناعي، في إطار خطط «سبيس إكس» لتوسيع تغطية خدمات الإنترنت عالميا.