حذّرت جهات صحية مرضى الربو من أن الارتفاع الحالي في حالات الإصابة بفيروس النوروفيروس (فيروس القيء والإسهال) قد يؤدي إلى تفاقم أعراضهم خلال فصل الشتاء.

ووفقًا لأحدث بيانات هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية، بلغ متوسط عدد المرضى الذين دخلوا المستشفيات بسبب الإسهال والقيء أو أعراض مشابهة للنوروفيروس نحو 950 شخصًا يوميًا في أواخر يناير، بزيادة قدرها 15% مقارنة بالأسبوع السابق.

وقالت هيلين سينتون، رئيسة الخدمات في منظمةAsthma + Lung UK، إن استمرار ارتفاع حالات النوروفيروس لا يشكل ضغطًا متواصلًا على هيئة الخدمات الصحية فحسب، بل يثير أيضًا القلق لدى المصابين بالربو.

ما هو النوروفيروس؟

و أضافت: رغم أن النوروفيروس ليس مرضًا تنفسيًا، إلا أن أي عدوى حادة يمكن أن تزيد من سوء أعراض الربو مثل ضيق التنفس والصفير الصدري.

كما أن القيء المتكرر قد يزيد السعال ويؤدي إلى تشنج القصبات الهوائية، وهو انقباض مفاجئ في عضلات الشعب الهوائية يجعل التنفس أكثر صعوبة.

لماذا يشكل النوروفيروس خطرًا على مرضى الربو؟

بحسب الخبراء، فإن: الجفاف الناتج عن القيء والإسهال قد يؤدي إلى زيادة سماكة المخاط في الصدر وهذا قد يسبب شدّة في الصدر وضيقًا في التنفس، كما أن المرض العام والجفاف قد يؤثران سلبًا على الالتزام باستخدام أجهزة الاستنشاق، وعدم القدرة على الاحتفاظ بالأدوية الفموية قد يرفع خطر الإصابة بنوبة ربو حادة.

الأعراض الشائعة للنوروفيروس

وتشمل الأعراض الشائعة للنوروفيروس: الغثيان والقيء، الإسهال، ارتفاع الحرارة، الصداع، آلام المعدة، آلام الجسم.

نصائح لمرضى الربو عند الإصابة بالنوروفيروس

وأشارت سينتون إلى أن نحو 7.2 مليون شخص في المملكة المتحدة يعانون من الربو، داعية المصابين الذين يلتقطون العدوى إلى: الاستمرار في استخدام بخاخ الوقاية بانتظام، حمل بخاخ الإسعاف في جميع الأوقات، شرب كميات كافية من الماء على شكل رشفات منتظمة طوال اليوم، الالتزام بخطة علاج الربو الخاصة بهم.

انخفاض في حالات الأنفلونزا

في المقابل، أظهرت أحدث البيانات الأسبوعية لأداء المستشفيات في إنجلترا أن عدد مرضى الأنفلونزا في المستشفيات انخفض إلى أدنى مستوى له منذ نحو شهرين.

فخلال الأسبوع المنتهي في 25 يناير بلغ متوسط عدد مرضى الأنفلونزا في المستشفيات 1,987 مريضًا يوميًا، بانخفاض 21% مقارنة بالأسبوع السابق (2,519 مريضًا) وهو أدنى رقم منذ نهاية نوفمبر بعد أن كانت الذروة قد وصلت إلى 3,140 مريضًا منتصف ديسمبر.