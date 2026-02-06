Health authorities have warned asthma patients that the current rise in norovirus (the vomiting and diarrhea virus) cases may exacerbate their symptoms during the winter season.

According to the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency, the average number of patients admitted to hospitals due to diarrhea, vomiting, or norovirus-like symptoms was around 950 people daily in late January, an increase of 15% compared to the previous week.

Helen Sinton, head of services at Asthma + Lung UK, stated that the ongoing rise in norovirus cases not only puts continuous pressure on the health services but also raises concerns among asthma sufferers.

What is norovirus?

She added: Although norovirus is not a respiratory illness, any acute infection can worsen asthma symptoms such as shortness of breath and wheezing.

Additionally, repeated vomiting may increase coughing and lead to bronchospasm, which is a sudden contraction of the airway muscles that makes breathing more difficult.

Why does norovirus pose a risk to asthma patients?

According to experts, dehydration resulting from vomiting and diarrhea can lead to thicker mucus in the chest, which may cause tightness in the chest and shortness of breath. General illness and dehydration may also negatively affect adherence to inhaler use, and the inability to retain oral medications may increase the risk of a severe asthma attack.

Common symptoms of norovirus

Common symptoms of norovirus include: nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, fever, headache, stomach pain, and body aches.

Advice for asthma patients when infected with norovirus

Sinton pointed out that about 7.2 million people in the UK suffer from asthma, urging those who contract the infection to: continue using their preventive inhaler regularly, carry their rescue inhaler at all times, drink adequate amounts of water in regular sips throughout the day, and adhere to their asthma treatment plan.

Decrease in flu cases

In contrast, the latest weekly data on hospital performance in England showed that the number of flu patients in hospitals has dropped to its lowest level in about two months.

During the week ending January 25, the average number of flu patients in hospitals was 1,987 daily, a decrease of 21% compared to the previous week (2,519 patients), which is the lowest number since the end of November after reaching a peak of 3,140 patients in mid-December.