حذّرت جهات صحية مرضى الربو من أن الارتفاع الحالي في حالات الإصابة بفيروس النوروفيروس (فيروس القيء والإسهال) قد يؤدي إلى تفاقم أعراضهم خلال فصل الشتاء.
ووفقًا لأحدث بيانات هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية، بلغ متوسط عدد المرضى الذين دخلوا المستشفيات بسبب الإسهال والقيء أو أعراض مشابهة للنوروفيروس نحو 950 شخصًا يوميًا في أواخر يناير، بزيادة قدرها 15% مقارنة بالأسبوع السابق.
وقالت هيلين سينتون، رئيسة الخدمات في منظمةAsthma + Lung UK، إن استمرار ارتفاع حالات النوروفيروس لا يشكل ضغطًا متواصلًا على هيئة الخدمات الصحية فحسب، بل يثير أيضًا القلق لدى المصابين بالربو.
ما هو النوروفيروس؟
و أضافت: رغم أن النوروفيروس ليس مرضًا تنفسيًا، إلا أن أي عدوى حادة يمكن أن تزيد من سوء أعراض الربو مثل ضيق التنفس والصفير الصدري.
كما أن القيء المتكرر قد يزيد السعال ويؤدي إلى تشنج القصبات الهوائية، وهو انقباض مفاجئ في عضلات الشعب الهوائية يجعل التنفس أكثر صعوبة.
لماذا يشكل النوروفيروس خطرًا على مرضى الربو؟
بحسب الخبراء، فإن: الجفاف الناتج عن القيء والإسهال قد يؤدي إلى زيادة سماكة المخاط في الصدر وهذا قد يسبب شدّة في الصدر وضيقًا في التنفس، كما أن المرض العام والجفاف قد يؤثران سلبًا على الالتزام باستخدام أجهزة الاستنشاق، وعدم القدرة على الاحتفاظ بالأدوية الفموية قد يرفع خطر الإصابة بنوبة ربو حادة.
الأعراض الشائعة للنوروفيروس
وتشمل الأعراض الشائعة للنوروفيروس: الغثيان والقيء، الإسهال، ارتفاع الحرارة، الصداع، آلام المعدة، آلام الجسم.
نصائح لمرضى الربو عند الإصابة بالنوروفيروس
وأشارت سينتون إلى أن نحو 7.2 مليون شخص في المملكة المتحدة يعانون من الربو، داعية المصابين الذين يلتقطون العدوى إلى: الاستمرار في استخدام بخاخ الوقاية بانتظام، حمل بخاخ الإسعاف في جميع الأوقات، شرب كميات كافية من الماء على شكل رشفات منتظمة طوال اليوم، الالتزام بخطة علاج الربو الخاصة بهم.
انخفاض في حالات الأنفلونزا
في المقابل، أظهرت أحدث البيانات الأسبوعية لأداء المستشفيات في إنجلترا أن عدد مرضى الأنفلونزا في المستشفيات انخفض إلى أدنى مستوى له منذ نحو شهرين.
فخلال الأسبوع المنتهي في 25 يناير بلغ متوسط عدد مرضى الأنفلونزا في المستشفيات 1,987 مريضًا يوميًا، بانخفاض 21% مقارنة بالأسبوع السابق (2,519 مريضًا) وهو أدنى رقم منذ نهاية نوفمبر بعد أن كانت الذروة قد وصلت إلى 3,140 مريضًا منتصف ديسمبر.
Health authorities have warned asthma patients that the current rise in norovirus (the vomiting and diarrhea virus) cases may exacerbate their symptoms during the winter season.
According to the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency, the average number of patients admitted to hospitals due to diarrhea, vomiting, or norovirus-like symptoms was around 950 people daily in late January, an increase of 15% compared to the previous week.
Helen Sinton, head of services at Asthma + Lung UK, stated that the ongoing rise in norovirus cases not only puts continuous pressure on the health services but also raises concerns among asthma sufferers.
What is norovirus?
She added: Although norovirus is not a respiratory illness, any acute infection can worsen asthma symptoms such as shortness of breath and wheezing.
Additionally, repeated vomiting may increase coughing and lead to bronchospasm, which is a sudden contraction of the airway muscles that makes breathing more difficult.
Why does norovirus pose a risk to asthma patients?
According to experts, dehydration resulting from vomiting and diarrhea can lead to thicker mucus in the chest, which may cause tightness in the chest and shortness of breath. General illness and dehydration may also negatively affect adherence to inhaler use, and the inability to retain oral medications may increase the risk of a severe asthma attack.
Common symptoms of norovirus
Common symptoms of norovirus include: nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, fever, headache, stomach pain, and body aches.
Advice for asthma patients when infected with norovirus
Sinton pointed out that about 7.2 million people in the UK suffer from asthma, urging those who contract the infection to: continue using their preventive inhaler regularly, carry their rescue inhaler at all times, drink adequate amounts of water in regular sips throughout the day, and adhere to their asthma treatment plan.
Decrease in flu cases
In contrast, the latest weekly data on hospital performance in England showed that the number of flu patients in hospitals has dropped to its lowest level in about two months.
During the week ending January 25, the average number of flu patients in hospitals was 1,987 daily, a decrease of 21% compared to the previous week (2,519 patients), which is the lowest number since the end of November after reaching a peak of 3,140 patients in mid-December.