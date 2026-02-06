هزّت قضية مدوية شركة النقل الشهيرة «أوبر»، بعد أن حكمت هيئة محلفين في فينيكس الأمريكية على الشركة بدفع 8.5 مليون دولار تعويضًا لراكبة تعرضت لاعتداء جنسي من سائق التطبيق، في قضية تعتبر الأولى من بين أكثر من 3000 دعوى مماثلة أمام المحاكم الأمريكية.
الضحية جايلين دين من أوكلاهوما، قالت إن السائق استغل التطبيق للتقرب منها، بينما كانت الشركة على علم بانتشار حالات اعتداء بين سائقين آخرين ولم تتخذ إجراءات كافية لحماية الركاب، خصوصًا النساء اللواتي يعتمدن على «أوبر» ليلاً.
وشددت محاميتها ألكسندرا والش على أن الشركة روجت لنفسها كخيار آمن، لكنها فشلت في حماية من تثق بها، قائلة: «كان بإمكان أوبر منع هذه المأساة بسهولة، لكنها اختارت الصمت».
وفي المقابل، دافعت أوبر عن نفسها مؤكدة أن سائقيها متعاقدون مستقلون، وأن التحقيقات الخلفية كافية لتحديد سلامتهم، وأنها لا تتحمل مسؤولية الأفعال الفردية خارج نطاق العمل. وأضاف محامي الشركة كيم بوينو: «السائق كان يملك سجلًا نظيفًا، وأتم أكثر من 10 آلاف رحلة بتقييم شبه مثالي. كيف يمكن توقع سلوكه؟».
لكن هيئة المحلفين أكدت أن شركات النقل الرقمية يجب أن تتحمل مسؤولية سلامة مستخدميها، مشيرة إلى أن هذه القضية قد تشكل سابقة قانونية تؤثر على آلاف الدعاوى الأخرى.
وبينما تتعهد «أوبر» بالاستثمار في تقنيات حماية إضافية، تبقى الأسئلة حول سلامة الركاب وأخلاقيات المنصات الرقمية مطروحة، وسط تداعيات قضائية وأخلاقية واسعة تهز الشركة من الداخل والخارج.
The high-profile case has shaken the famous ride-hailing company "Uber," after a jury in Phoenix, Arizona, ruled that the company must pay $8.5 million in damages to a passenger who was sexually assaulted by an app driver, in a case that is considered the first among more than 3,000 similar lawsuits in U.S. courts.
The victim, Jaylin Dean from Oklahoma, stated that the driver exploited the app to get close to her, while the company was aware of the prevalence of assault cases among other drivers and did not take adequate measures to protect passengers, especially women who rely on "Uber" at night.
Her attorney, Alexandra Walsh, emphasized that the company promoted itself as a safe option, but failed to protect those who trust it, saying: "Uber could have easily prevented this tragedy, but it chose silence."
In response, Uber defended itself, asserting that its drivers are independent contractors, that background checks are sufficient to determine their safety, and that it is not responsible for individual actions outside the scope of work. The company's attorney, Kim Boino, added: "The driver had a clean record and completed over 10,000 rides with an almost perfect rating. How can his behavior be predicted?"
However, the jury affirmed that digital ride-hailing companies must take responsibility for the safety of their users, noting that this case could set a legal precedent affecting thousands of other lawsuits.
While "Uber" pledges to invest in additional safety technologies, questions about passenger safety and the ethics of digital platforms remain, amid wide-ranging legal and ethical repercussions shaking the company from within and without.