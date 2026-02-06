The high-profile case has shaken the famous ride-hailing company "Uber," after a jury in Phoenix, Arizona, ruled that the company must pay $8.5 million in damages to a passenger who was sexually assaulted by an app driver, in a case that is considered the first among more than 3,000 similar lawsuits in U.S. courts.

The victim, Jaylin Dean from Oklahoma, stated that the driver exploited the app to get close to her, while the company was aware of the prevalence of assault cases among other drivers and did not take adequate measures to protect passengers, especially women who rely on "Uber" at night.

Her attorney, Alexandra Walsh, emphasized that the company promoted itself as a safe option, but failed to protect those who trust it, saying: "Uber could have easily prevented this tragedy, but it chose silence."

In response, Uber defended itself, asserting that its drivers are independent contractors, that background checks are sufficient to determine their safety, and that it is not responsible for individual actions outside the scope of work. The company's attorney, Kim Boino, added: "The driver had a clean record and completed over 10,000 rides with an almost perfect rating. How can his behavior be predicted?"

However, the jury affirmed that digital ride-hailing companies must take responsibility for the safety of their users, noting that this case could set a legal precedent affecting thousands of other lawsuits.

While "Uber" pledges to invest in additional safety technologies, questions about passenger safety and the ethics of digital platforms remain, amid wide-ranging legal and ethical repercussions shaking the company from within and without.