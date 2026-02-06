هزّت قضية مدوية شركة النقل الشهيرة «أوبر»، بعد أن حكمت هيئة محلفين في فينيكس الأمريكية على الشركة بدفع 8.5 مليون دولار تعويضًا لراكبة تعرضت لاعتداء جنسي من سائق التطبيق، في قضية تعتبر الأولى من بين أكثر من 3000 دعوى مماثلة أمام المحاكم الأمريكية.

الضحية جايلين دين من أوكلاهوما، قالت إن السائق استغل التطبيق للتقرب منها، بينما كانت الشركة على علم بانتشار حالات اعتداء بين سائقين آخرين ولم تتخذ إجراءات كافية لحماية الركاب، خصوصًا النساء اللواتي يعتمدن على «أوبر» ليلاً.

وشددت محاميتها ألكسندرا والش على أن الشركة روجت لنفسها كخيار آمن، لكنها فشلت في حماية من تثق بها، قائلة: «كان بإمكان أوبر منع هذه المأساة بسهولة، لكنها اختارت الصمت».

وفي المقابل، دافعت أوبر عن نفسها مؤكدة أن سائقيها متعاقدون مستقلون، وأن التحقيقات الخلفية كافية لتحديد سلامتهم، وأنها لا تتحمل مسؤولية الأفعال الفردية خارج نطاق العمل. وأضاف محامي الشركة كيم بوينو: «السائق كان يملك سجلًا نظيفًا، وأتم أكثر من 10 آلاف رحلة بتقييم شبه مثالي. كيف يمكن توقع سلوكه؟».

لكن هيئة المحلفين أكدت أن شركات النقل الرقمية يجب أن تتحمل مسؤولية سلامة مستخدميها، مشيرة إلى أن هذه القضية قد تشكل سابقة قانونية تؤثر على آلاف الدعاوى الأخرى.

وبينما تتعهد «أوبر» بالاستثمار في تقنيات حماية إضافية، تبقى الأسئلة حول سلامة الركاب وأخلاقيات المنصات الرقمية مطروحة، وسط تداعيات قضائية وأخلاقية واسعة تهز الشركة من الداخل والخارج.