أطلقت صيدلانية سريرية بريطانية تحذيراً مهماً بشأن خطأ شائع يرتكبه كثير من المرضى دون إدراك مخاطره، يتمثل في سحق الأقراص أو فتح الكبسولات قبل تناول الدواء. وأكدت أن هذه الممارسات قد تُفقد الدواء فعاليته تماماً، بل قد تجعل تأثيره خطيراً في بعض الحالات.
وأوضحت الصيدلانية أنوم أن ليست كل الأقراص قابلة للسحق، ولا جميع الكبسولات يمكن فتحها، مشيرة إلى أن عدداً كبيراً من الأدوية مصمم بطريقة «الإطلاق المعدل» لإفراز المادة الفعالة تدريجياً داخل الجسم. وعند العبث بهذا النوع من التركيبات، قد يُفرَز الدواء دفعة واحدة، ما يؤدي إلى فقدان الفعالية وارتفاع احتمالية الأعراض الجانبية.
غلاف الدواء ليس شكلاً تجميلياً
وبيّنت أن بعض الأدوية مغطاة بطبقة خاصة تحمي المعدة من تأثير المادة الدوائية
، وتحمي الدواء نفسه من حمض المعدة، وكسر هذا الغلاف قد يؤدي إلى تهيّج المعدة أو ضعف امتصاص الدواء، كما أن بعض الأقراص تصبح مؤذية عند لمسها بعد سحقها.
وأكدت أنوم ضرورة استشارة الطبيب أو الصيدلي قبل التفكير في سحق الدواء، خصوصاً عند وجود صعوبة في البلع، مشيرة إلى أن الحلول البديلة عادة متاحة وآمنة، مثل الأدوية السائلة، والأقراص صغيرة الحجم، أو تبديل الدواء إلى بديل آخر أكثر ملاءمة.
وقالت: قد يبدو سحق الكبسولات حلاً سهلاً، لكنه قد يؤدي إلى مشكلات خطيرة ويقلل من فعالية الدواء، ولابد من الاستشارة مع المختص قبل فعلها.
تحذير رسمي من هيئة الصحة البريطانية
وشددت هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية على عدم تغيير شكل الدواء أو طريقة تناوله دون استشارة طبية، مؤكدة أن ذلك قد يؤدي إلى فقدان فعاليته بالكامل.
وقدمت الهيئة نصائح لتسهيل البلع، من بينها: تناول الدواء مع كمية كافية من الماء، والانحناء قليلاً إلى الأمام أثناء البلع، والتدريب على بلع قطع صغيرة من الطعام تدريجياً.
A British clinical pharmacist has issued an important warning about a common mistake made by many patients without realizing its risks, which involves crushing tablets or opening capsules before taking medication. She emphasized that these practices can completely diminish the effectiveness of the medication and may even make its effects dangerous in some cases.
The pharmacist, Anum, explained that not all tablets can be crushed, and not all capsules can be opened, noting that a large number of medications are designed with a "modified release" mechanism to gradually release the active ingredient into the body. Tampering with this type of formulation can result in the medication being released all at once, leading to a loss of effectiveness and an increased likelihood of side effects.
The medication coating is not just a cosmetic feature
She indicated that some medications are coated with a special layer that protects the stomach from the effects of the active ingredient
, and protects the medication itself from stomach acid. Breaking this coating can lead to stomach irritation or reduced absorption of the medication, and some tablets can become harmful when touched after being crushed.
Anum stressed the importance of consulting a doctor or pharmacist before considering crushing medication, especially when there are difficulties in swallowing, pointing out that alternative solutions are usually available and safe, such as liquid medications, small-sized tablets, or switching to a more suitable alternative.
She said: Crushing capsules may seem like an easy solution, but it can lead to serious problems and reduce the effectiveness of the medication, and it is essential to consult a specialist before doing so.
Official warning from the British health authority
The National Health Service emphasized not to change the form of medication or the way it is taken without medical consultation, confirming that this could lead to a complete loss of its effectiveness.
The authority provided tips to facilitate swallowing, including: taking the medication with a sufficient amount of water, leaning slightly forward while swallowing, and practicing swallowing small pieces of food gradually.