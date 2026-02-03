أطلقت صيدلانية سريرية بريطانية تحذيراً مهماً بشأن خطأ شائع يرتكبه كثير من المرضى دون إدراك مخاطره، يتمثل في سحق الأقراص أو فتح الكبسولات قبل تناول الدواء. وأكدت أن هذه الممارسات قد تُفقد الدواء فعاليته تماماً، بل قد تجعل تأثيره خطيراً في بعض الحالات.

وأوضحت الصيدلانية أنوم أن ليست كل الأقراص قابلة للسحق، ولا جميع الكبسولات يمكن فتحها، مشيرة إلى أن عدداً كبيراً من الأدوية مصمم بطريقة «الإطلاق المعدل» لإفراز المادة الفعالة تدريجياً داخل الجسم. وعند العبث بهذا النوع من التركيبات، قد يُفرَز الدواء دفعة واحدة، ما يؤدي إلى فقدان الفعالية وارتفاع احتمالية الأعراض الجانبية.

غلاف الدواء ليس شكلاً تجميلياً

وبيّنت أن بعض الأدوية مغطاة بطبقة خاصة تحمي المعدة من تأثير المادة الدوائية

، وتحمي الدواء نفسه من حمض المعدة، وكسر هذا الغلاف قد يؤدي إلى تهيّج المعدة أو ضعف امتصاص الدواء، كما أن بعض الأقراص تصبح مؤذية عند لمسها بعد سحقها.

وأكدت أنوم ضرورة استشارة الطبيب أو الصيدلي قبل التفكير في سحق الدواء، خصوصاً عند وجود صعوبة في البلع، مشيرة إلى أن الحلول البديلة عادة متاحة وآمنة، مثل الأدوية السائلة، والأقراص صغيرة الحجم، أو تبديل الدواء إلى بديل آخر أكثر ملاءمة.

وقالت: قد يبدو سحق الكبسولات حلاً سهلاً، لكنه قد يؤدي إلى مشكلات خطيرة ويقلل من فعالية الدواء، ولابد من الاستشارة مع المختص قبل فعلها.

تحذير رسمي من هيئة الصحة البريطانية

وشددت هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية على عدم تغيير شكل الدواء أو طريقة تناوله دون استشارة طبية، مؤكدة أن ذلك قد يؤدي إلى فقدان فعاليته بالكامل.

وقدمت الهيئة نصائح لتسهيل البلع، من بينها: تناول الدواء مع كمية كافية من الماء، والانحناء قليلاً إلى الأمام أثناء البلع، والتدريب على بلع قطع صغيرة من الطعام تدريجياً.