A British clinical pharmacist has issued an important warning about a common mistake made by many patients without realizing its risks, which involves crushing tablets or opening capsules before taking medication. She emphasized that these practices can completely diminish the effectiveness of the medication and may even make its effects dangerous in some cases.

The pharmacist, Anum, explained that not all tablets can be crushed, and not all capsules can be opened, noting that a large number of medications are designed with a "modified release" mechanism to gradually release the active ingredient into the body. Tampering with this type of formulation can result in the medication being released all at once, leading to a loss of effectiveness and an increased likelihood of side effects.

The medication coating is not just a cosmetic feature

She indicated that some medications are coated with a special layer that protects the stomach from the effects of the active ingredient

, and protects the medication itself from stomach acid. Breaking this coating can lead to stomach irritation or reduced absorption of the medication, and some tablets can become harmful when touched after being crushed.

Anum stressed the importance of consulting a doctor or pharmacist before considering crushing medication, especially when there are difficulties in swallowing, pointing out that alternative solutions are usually available and safe, such as liquid medications, small-sized tablets, or switching to a more suitable alternative.

She said: Crushing capsules may seem like an easy solution, but it can lead to serious problems and reduce the effectiveness of the medication, and it is essential to consult a specialist before doing so.

Official warning from the British health authority

The National Health Service emphasized not to change the form of medication or the way it is taken without medical consultation, confirming that this could lead to a complete loss of its effectiveness.

The authority provided tips to facilitate swallowing, including: taking the medication with a sufficient amount of water, leaning slightly forward while swallowing, and practicing swallowing small pieces of food gradually.