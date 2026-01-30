نجح تلسكوب جيمس ويب الفضائي التابع لناسا، ووكالتي الفضاء الأوروبية والكندية، في تحقيق إنجاز فلكي جديد بتأكيد رصد مجرة MoM-z14، التي تعتبر حالياً أبعد جسم فلكي تم رصده وتأكيده بشكل قاطع في الكون، محطماً بذلك الرقم القياسي السابق الذي سجله التلسكوب نفسه.

ووفقاً للدراسة التي نشرتها مجلة «لايف ساينس» يبلغ الانزياح الأحمر لهذه المجرة 14.44 مما يعني أن الضوء المنبعث منها استغرق أكثر من 13.5 مليار سنة ضوئية للوصول إلينا، ونراها كما كانت قبل نحو 280 مليون سنة فقط بعد الانفجار العظيم، أي عندما كان عمر الكون لا يتجاوز 2% من عمره الحالي المقدر بنحو 13.8 مليار سنة.

رقم قياسي جديد

وتم التأكد من المجرة MoM-z14 طيفياً، التي اكتشفت ضمن حقل COSMOS Legacy Field في 16 مايو 2025 بقيادة الباحث روهان نايدو من معهد ماساتشوستس للتكنولوجيا، باستخدام كاميرا الأشعة تحت الحمراء القريبة، والمطياف تحت الحمراء القريب على متن التلسكوب.

ويُعد الانزياح الأحمر مقياساً لمدى تمدد الكون؛ كلما ارتفع الرقم، كلما كان الجسم أبعد زمنياً ومكانياً، إذ كان الرقم السابق يعود لمجرة JADES-GS-z14-0 بانزياح أحمر 14.18 حوالى 300 مليون سنة بعد الانفجار العظيم، والتي كانت تحمل الرقم القياسي حتى وقت قريب.

حجم صغير وثروات هائلة

ورغم سطوعها الكبير، فإن MoM-z14 مجرة صغيرة الحجم ومدمجة، إذ يبلغ عرضها نحو 240 سنة ضوئية فقط، أي أنها أصغر من مجرتنا «درب التبانة» بنحو 400 مرة، لكنها تحتوي على كتلة هائلة تعادل تقريباً كتلة مجرة «سحابة ماجلان الصغيرة» القزمة التابعة لمجرتنا.

كما كشف التحليل الطيفي أن المجرة تشهد طفرة هائلة في تكوين النجوم، وتتميز بغناها النسبي بعنصر النيتروجين مقارنة بالكربون، وهي سمة تشبه تلك الموجودة في العناقيد النجمية الكروية القديمة داخل مجرتنا، وهذا التشابه قد يسلط الضوء على آليات تكوين النجوم الأولى في الكون.

جيمس ويب يكشف أسرار الكون

وقال الباحث الرئيسي روهان نايدو: «مع تلسكوب ويب، نرى أبعد مما رآه الإنسان من قبل، ويبدو الكون مختلفاً تماماً عما توقعناه، وهذا أمر مثير ومحفز للتحدي في آنٍ واحد».

ومنذ بدء عملياته العلمية في 2022، دأب تلسكوب جيمس ويب على رصد عدد من المجرات القديمة الساطعة يفوق بكثير ما كان متوقعاً نظرياً، ما يدفع العلماء لإعادة النظر في نماذجهم لتكون المجرات في فجر الكون.

ويُظهر هذا الاكتشاف أن تشكل المجرات الكبيرة والمضيئة حدث بشكل أسرع بكثير مما كانت تنبئ به النماذج التقليدية، مما يدفع العلماء لإعادة النظر في فهمهم لـ«فجر الكون»، الفترة التي ظهرت فيها أول النجوم والمجرات.