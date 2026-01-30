The James Webb Space Telescope, operated by NASA and the European and Canadian space agencies, has achieved a new astronomical milestone by confirming the observation of the galaxy MoM-z14, which is currently the farthest astronomical object ever observed and confirmed in the universe, thus breaking the previous record set by the telescope itself.

According to a study published by "Live Science," the redshift of this galaxy is 14.44, which means that the light emitted from it took more than 13.5 billion light-years to reach us, and we see it as it was about 280 million years after the Big Bang, when the universe was only about 2% of its current estimated age of around 13.8 billion years.

New Record

The galaxy MoM-z14 was confirmed spectroscopically, having been discovered within the COSMOS Legacy Field on May 16, 2025, led by researcher Rohan Naidu from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, using the near-infrared camera and the near-infrared spectrograph onboard the telescope.

The redshift is a measure of how much the universe is expanding; the higher the number, the farther the object is in time and space. The previous record was held by the galaxy JADES-GS-z14-0 with a redshift of 14.18, approximately 300 million years after the Big Bang, which held the record until recently.

Small Size and Huge Wealth

Despite its great brightness, MoM-z14 is a small and compact galaxy, with a diameter of only about 240 light-years, making it roughly 400 times smaller than our Milky Way galaxy. However, it contains a massive amount of mass equivalent to nearly that of the "Small Magellanic Cloud," a dwarf galaxy associated with our own.

Spectral analysis has revealed that the galaxy is experiencing a tremendous burst of star formation and is relatively rich in nitrogen compared to carbon, a characteristic similar to that found in ancient globular star clusters within our galaxy. This similarity may shed light on the mechanisms of early star formation in the universe.

James Webb Unveils the Secrets of the Universe

Lead researcher Rohan Naidu stated, "With the Webb telescope, we see farther than humanity has ever seen before, and the universe looks completely different from what we expected, which is both exciting and a challenge at the same time."

Since it began its scientific operations in 2022, the James Webb Telescope has been observing a number of ancient bright galaxies far exceeding what was theoretically expected, prompting scientists to reconsider their models for galaxy formation in the dawn of the universe.

This discovery shows that the formation of large and bright galaxies occurred much faster than traditional models predicted, leading scientists to reevaluate their understanding of the "dawn of the universe," the period when the first stars and galaxies appeared.