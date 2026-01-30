بعد واقعة مأساوية صدمت محافظة الدقهلية شمالي مصر، قررت جهات التحقيق بمركز أجا تجديد حبس شاب متهم بقتل والده المسن بسبب خلافات مادية، ثم إخفاء جثمانه داخل ماسورة صرف أسفل الكوبري العلوي بالمدينة، لمدة 15 يومًا على ذمة التحقيقات، في جريمة لم تنكشف تفاصيلها إلا بعد مرور شهرين كاملين.

وتعود تفاصيل القضية إلى تلقي الأجهزة الأمنية بلاغًا من سيدة يفيد باختفاء شقيقها، وهو مزارع يبلغ من العمر 59 عامًا، عن منزله بقرية الديرس التابعة لمركز أجا، في ظروف غامضة، دون وجود أي بلاغ رسمي سابق بتغيبه، ما أثار الشكوك حول ملابسات اختفائه.

وكشفت تحريات الشرطة أن نجل المجني عليه، البالغ من العمر 24 عامًا، حاول تضليل الأسرة بإيهامهم أنه حرر محضرًا بتغيب والده، مدعيًا أن الأب معتاد على الغياب، إلا أن مراجعة سجلات الشرطة كشفت عدم وجود أي بلاغ، لتتضح أولى خيوط الجريمة.

وباستدعاء نجل الضحية ومواجهته بالأدلة، انهار واعترف بأن خلافًا حادًا نشب بينه وبين والده داخل أرض زراعية، تطور إلى اعتداء عنيف، حيث ضرب والده على رأسه باستخدام قطعة خشبية، ما أدى إلى وفاته في الحال.

ولمحاولة إخفاء الجريمة، أقر المتهم بأنه نقل الجثمان ودفنه داخل ماسورة صرف أسفل كوبري أجا، في مشهد يعكس قسوة غير مسبوقة.

وتمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من تحديد مكان الجثمان وانتشاله، ونُقل إلى مشرحة مستشفى المنصورة الدولي، مع انتداب الطبيب الشرعي لتشريحه وبيان سبب الوفاة، تمهيدًا للتصريح بالدفن بعد انتهاء الإجراءات القانونية.

وجرى التحفظ على المتهم، وتحرير المحضر اللازم، وإحالته إلى النيابة العامة التي باشرت التحقيقات وقررت حبسه على ذمة القضية.

وأعادت الجريمة إلى الواجهة تساؤلات مؤلمة حول تفكك الروابط الأسرية، وكيف يمكن للطمع والخلافات المالية أن تتحول إلى جرائم دموية داخل البيت الواحد.