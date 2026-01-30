After a tragic incident that shocked the Dakahlia Governorate in northern Egypt, the investigative authorities in the Aja Center decided to renew the detention of a young man accused of killing his elderly father due to financial disputes, and then hiding his body inside a drainage pipe under the overhead bridge in the city, for a period of 15 days pending investigations, in a crime whose details only emerged after two full months.

The details of the case date back to the security services receiving a report from a woman indicating the disappearance of her brother, a 59-year-old farmer, from his home in the village of Al-Deyris, which is part of the Aja Center, under mysterious circumstances, without any prior official report of his absence, raising suspicions about the circumstances of his disappearance.

Police investigations revealed that the victim's son, who is 24 years old, tried to mislead the family by making them believe that he had filed a report about his father's disappearance, claiming that the father was accustomed to being absent. However, a review of police records showed that there was no report, revealing the first threads of the crime.

When the victim's son was summoned and confronted with the evidence, he broke down and confessed that a heated argument had erupted between him and his father in a farming area, which escalated into a violent assault, during which he struck his father on the head with a wooden object, leading to his immediate death.

In an attempt to conceal the crime, the accused admitted that he transported the body and buried it inside a drainage pipe under the Aja Bridge, in a scene reflecting unprecedented cruelty.

The security services were able to locate the body and retrieve it, which was transferred to the morgue of Mansoura International Hospital, with a forensic doctor assigned to perform an autopsy and determine the cause of death, in preparation for allowing burial after completing the legal procedures.

The accused was detained, the necessary report was filed, and he was referred to the public prosecution, which began investigations and decided to imprison him pending the case.

The crime has brought back painful questions about the disintegration of family ties, and how greed and financial disputes can turn into bloody crimes within a single household.