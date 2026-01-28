ارتفع عدد الوفيات جراء الانهيار الأرضي الذي وقع نهاية الأسبوع الماضي في مقاطعة جاوة الغربية بإندونيسيا إلى 50 شخصًا، ولا يزال 33 شخصًا في عداد المفقودين.

وأفادت الشرطة الإندونيسية بالمقاطعة اليوم بأن فريق التعرف على ضحايا الكوارث تسلم 50 جثة من موقع الانهيار في منطقة ويست باندونج، بعد عمليات انتشال إضافية نفذتها فرق البحث والإنقاذ المشتركة، مضيفة أنه تم التعرف على 34 ضحية.

ومن بين الذين تأكدت وفاتهم أربعة أعضاء من القوات البحرية الإندونيسية، بعد أن جرفت كميات هائلة من الطين والحطام القرية حين انهار التل في ساعات الصباح المبكرة من يوم السبت، وفقًا للبحرية الإندونيسية.

وأوضحت السُلطات الإندونيسية أن جهود البحث والإنقاذ التي شاركت فيها قوات من الجيش والشرطة ومتطوعون مدنيون واجهت عقبات بسبب الظروف الخطرة، ما اضطر الفرق إلى وقف العمليات مؤقتًا من أجل السلامة.