The number of fatalities from the landslide that occurred last weekend in West Java Province, Indonesia, has risen to 50, with 33 people still missing.

The Indonesian police in the province reported today that the disaster victim identification team has received 50 bodies from the landslide site in the West Bandung area, following additional retrieval operations carried out by joint search and rescue teams, adding that 34 victims have been identified.

Among those confirmed dead are four members of the Indonesian Navy, after massive amounts of mud and debris swept through the village when the hill collapsed in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Indonesian Navy.

The Indonesian authorities explained that the search and rescue efforts, which involved troops from the army, police, and civilian volunteers, faced obstacles due to hazardous conditions, forcing the teams to temporarily halt operations for safety.