A recent study published in Nature Communications revealed that certain types of fat accumulated in the abdominal area may play an important immune role in combating inflammation and infections, which contradicts the traditional view that abdominal fat is purely a health risk.

The study, conducted by researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, explained that abdominal fat is not a single homogeneous mass, but rather consists of different tissues with varying functions, noting that some of these tissues exhibit immune activity that may be beneficial to the body.

The study focused on analyzing 5 different fat samples from 8 participants suffering from obesity, which included subcutaneous fat, fat around the stomach, and fat near the intestines. The results revealed that the fat extending along the colon, known as mesenteric fat, contains large amounts of immune cells and inflammatory adipocytes.

Experiments showed that signals emitted by certain types of bacteria can stimulate these adipocytes to produce proteins that activate the immune system, enhancing the body's ability to fend off infections, especially in the intestinal area.

The lead researcher in the study, Dr. Jiawei Chong, stated that "fat is not limited to energy storage; it is an active organ that sends signals affecting various body functions," adding that the prevailing belief that all abdominal fat is the same "is a misconception that needs to be revisited."

In this context, the researchers suggested that these adipose tissues near the digestive system may have an adaptive role with the "gut microbiome" — the microbial community living within the digestive tract — which enhances their ability to support immune responses.

Although the study included only individuals suffering from obesity, the research team noted that the applicability of these results to individuals with normal weights remains unclear and requires further investigation.

For her part, co-researcher Jutta Jalkanen explained that the next phase of the research will focus on analyzing the role of fat surrounding the colon in inflammatory bowel diseases, such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, to determine whether this fat contributes to exacerbating or controlling inflammation.