كشفت دراسة حديثة نُشرت في مجلة Nature Communications عن أن بعض أنواع الدهون المتراكمة في منطقة البطن قد تؤدي دورًا مناعيًا مهمًا في مواجهة الالتهابات والعدوى، ما يتعارض مع النظرة التقليدية التي تعتبر دهون البطن خطرًا صحياً بحتًا.

وأوضحت الدراسة، التي أجراها باحثون في معهد كارولينسكا السويدي، أن دهون البطن ليست كتلة واحدة متجانسة، بل تتكون من أنسجة مختلفة ذات وظائف متباينة، مشيرة إلى أن بعض هذه الأنسجة تُظهر نشاطًا مناعيًا قد يكون مفيدًا للجسم.

وتركزت الدراسة على تحليل 5 عينات مختلفة من الدهون لدى 8 مشاركين يعانون من السمنة المفرطة، شملت دهونًا تحت الجلد، وأخرى حول المعدة، وثالثة قرب الأمعاء. وقد كشفت النتائج أن الدهون الممتدة على طول القولون، والمعروفة بالأنسجة الدهنية الثّربية (mesenteric fat)، تحتوي على كميات كبيرة من الخلايا المناعية والخلايا الدهنية الالتهابية.

وبيّنت التجارب أن الإشارات التي تُطلقها بعض أنواع البكتيريا قادرة على تحفيز هذه الخلايا الدهنية لإنتاج بروتينات تنشّط الجهاز المناعي، وهو ما يُعزز قدرة الجسم على التصدي للعدوى، لا سيما في منطقة الأمعاء.

وقال الباحث الرئيسي في الدراسة الدكتور جياوي تشونغ إن «الدهون لا تقتصر وظيفتها على تخزين الطاقة، بل هي عضو نشط يرسل إشارات تؤثر في وظائف الجسم المختلفة»، مضيفًا أن الاعتقاد السائد بأن جميع دهون البطن متماثلة «هو تصور خاطئ بحاجة إلى مراجعة».

وفي السياق ذاته، رجّح الباحثون أن يكون لهذه الأنسجة الدهنية القريبة من الجهاز الهضمي دور تكيفي مع «ميكروبيوم الأمعاء» — أي المجتمع الميكروبي الذي يعيش داخل الجهاز الهضمي — مما يعزز من قدرتها على دعم الاستجابات المناعية.

ورغم أن الدراسة شملت فقط أشخاصًا يعانون من السمنة، إلا أن الفريق البحثي أشار إلى أن مدى انطباق هذه النتائج على أصحاب الأوزان الطبيعية لا يزال غير واضح، ويحتاج إلى مزيد من البحث.

من جانبها، أوضحت الباحثة المشاركة جوتا جالكانين أن المرحلة القادمة من البحث ستركز على تحليل دور الدهون المحيطة بالقولون في الأمراض الالتهابية المعوية، مثل داء كرون والتهاب القولون التقرحي، لتحديد ما إذا كانت هذه الدهون تساهم في تفاقم الالتهاب أو السيطرة عليه.