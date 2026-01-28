A new scientific study published in the journal Antioxidants revealed that blueberries and their leaves contain powerful natural compounds that are anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, giving them a unique ability to support overall health and contribute to slowing down aging.

According to the research team, which included scientists from multiple European universities, anthocyanins — the pigment that gives blueberries their dark blue color — are among the prominent active compounds that neutralize free radicals in the body, which are a major cause of cell damage and aging.

The study focused on analyzing the chemical composition of both blueberries and their leaves, and it was found that both are rich in polyphenols and phenolic compounds, which play an important role in resisting inflammation and supporting vital body functions.

While the consumption of the fruit is widely common, the results indicated that the leaves of the blueberry contain higher concentrations of some active compounds and show a clear effect in regulating metabolism and reducing oxidative stress. However, the researchers warned about the presence of tannins in the leaf extracts, which may require caution when used, especially by the elderly or those with digestive absorption issues.

Upon reviewing several previous studies that addressed the benefits of blueberries, the researchers concluded that extracts from this plant contribute to:

Improving skin condition and appearance

Reducing age-related inflammation

Supporting eye health and improving vision quality

Lowering oxidative stress levels in the body

The scientists indicated that incorporating blueberries into the diet may be an effective natural way to boost immunity and combat aging, while also emphasizing the necessity of not relying on concentrated extracts without medical supervision.