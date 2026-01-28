كشفت دراسة علمية جديدة نُشرت في مجلة Antioxidants عن أن ثمار وأوراق التوت الأزرق تحتوي على مركبات طبيعية قوية مضادة للأكسدة والالتهاب، ما يمنحها قدرة فريدة على دعم الصحة العامة والمساهمة في إبطاء الشيخوخة.

ووفقًا لفريق البحث، الذي ضم علماء من جامعات أوروبية متعددة، فإن الأنثوسيانين — الصباغ الذي يمنح التوت لونه الأزرق الداكن — هو من أبرز المركبات النشطة التي تعمل على تحييد الجذور الحرة في الجسم، والتي تُعد سببًا رئيسيًا في تلف الخلايا وتقدم العمر.

وركّزت الدراسة على تحليل التركيب الكيميائي لكل من ثمار التوت الأزرق وأوراقه، وتبيّن أن كليهما غني بالبوليفينولات والمركبات الفينولية، والتي تلعب دورًا مهمًا في مقاومة الالتهابات ودعم وظائف الجسم الحيوية.

وفي حين أن استهلاك الثمار شائع على نطاق واسع، أشارت النتائج إلى أن أوراق التوت تحتوي على تركيزات أعلى من بعض المركبات الفعالة، وتُظهر تأثيرًا واضحًا في تنظيم عملية الأيض والحد من الإجهاد التأكسدي. لكن الباحثين نبهوا إلى وجود مركبات التانين في مستخلصات الأوراق، والتي قد تتطلب الحذر عند استخدامها، خاصة من قبل كبار السن أو من يعانون من مشكلات في الامتصاص الهضمي.

وعند مراجعة عدد من الدراسات السابقة التي تناولت فوائد التوت الأزرق، توصل الباحثون إلى أن مستخلصات هذا النبات تساهم في:

تحسين حالة الجلد ومظهره

تقليل الالتهابات المرتبطة بتقدم السن

دعم صحة العين وتحسين جودة البصر

خفض مستويات الإجهاد التأكسدي في الجسم

وأشار العلماء إلى أن إدراج التوت الأزرق ضمن النظام الغذائي قد يكون وسيلة طبيعية فعالة لتعزيز المناعة ومكافحة الشيخوخة، مؤكدين في الوقت نفسه ضرورة عدم الاعتماد على المستخلصات المركزة دون إشراف طبي.