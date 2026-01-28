كشفت دراسة علمية جديدة نُشرت في مجلة Antioxidants عن أن ثمار وأوراق التوت الأزرق تحتوي على مركبات طبيعية قوية مضادة للأكسدة والالتهاب، ما يمنحها قدرة فريدة على دعم الصحة العامة والمساهمة في إبطاء الشيخوخة.
ووفقًا لفريق البحث، الذي ضم علماء من جامعات أوروبية متعددة، فإن الأنثوسيانين — الصباغ الذي يمنح التوت لونه الأزرق الداكن — هو من أبرز المركبات النشطة التي تعمل على تحييد الجذور الحرة في الجسم، والتي تُعد سببًا رئيسيًا في تلف الخلايا وتقدم العمر.
وركّزت الدراسة على تحليل التركيب الكيميائي لكل من ثمار التوت الأزرق وأوراقه، وتبيّن أن كليهما غني بالبوليفينولات والمركبات الفينولية، والتي تلعب دورًا مهمًا في مقاومة الالتهابات ودعم وظائف الجسم الحيوية.
وفي حين أن استهلاك الثمار شائع على نطاق واسع، أشارت النتائج إلى أن أوراق التوت تحتوي على تركيزات أعلى من بعض المركبات الفعالة، وتُظهر تأثيرًا واضحًا في تنظيم عملية الأيض والحد من الإجهاد التأكسدي. لكن الباحثين نبهوا إلى وجود مركبات التانين في مستخلصات الأوراق، والتي قد تتطلب الحذر عند استخدامها، خاصة من قبل كبار السن أو من يعانون من مشكلات في الامتصاص الهضمي.
وعند مراجعة عدد من الدراسات السابقة التي تناولت فوائد التوت الأزرق، توصل الباحثون إلى أن مستخلصات هذا النبات تساهم في:
تحسين حالة الجلد ومظهره
تقليل الالتهابات المرتبطة بتقدم السن
دعم صحة العين وتحسين جودة البصر
خفض مستويات الإجهاد التأكسدي في الجسم
وأشار العلماء إلى أن إدراج التوت الأزرق ضمن النظام الغذائي قد يكون وسيلة طبيعية فعالة لتعزيز المناعة ومكافحة الشيخوخة، مؤكدين في الوقت نفسه ضرورة عدم الاعتماد على المستخلصات المركزة دون إشراف طبي.
A new scientific study published in the journal Antioxidants revealed that blueberries and their leaves contain powerful natural compounds that are anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, giving them a unique ability to support overall health and contribute to slowing down aging.
According to the research team, which included scientists from multiple European universities, anthocyanins — the pigment that gives blueberries their dark blue color — are among the prominent active compounds that neutralize free radicals in the body, which are a major cause of cell damage and aging.
The study focused on analyzing the chemical composition of both blueberries and their leaves, and it was found that both are rich in polyphenols and phenolic compounds, which play an important role in resisting inflammation and supporting vital body functions.
While the consumption of the fruit is widely common, the results indicated that the leaves of the blueberry contain higher concentrations of some active compounds and show a clear effect in regulating metabolism and reducing oxidative stress. However, the researchers warned about the presence of tannins in the leaf extracts, which may require caution when used, especially by the elderly or those with digestive absorption issues.
Upon reviewing several previous studies that addressed the benefits of blueberries, the researchers concluded that extracts from this plant contribute to:
Improving skin condition and appearance
Reducing age-related inflammation
Supporting eye health and improving vision quality
Lowering oxidative stress levels in the body
The scientists indicated that incorporating blueberries into the diet may be an effective natural way to boost immunity and combat aging, while also emphasizing the necessity of not relying on concentrated extracts without medical supervision.