نفت نقابة المهن التمثيلية في مصر، أي صلة لها بالفتاة التي ظهرت في فيديو «ثلاجة الموتى» المثير للجدل، مؤكدة أنها ليست عضوة بالنقابة ولا تحمل تصريحاً بمزاولة المهنة.
الفتاة ليست عضوة بالمهن التمثيلية
وأوضحت النقابة في بيان رسمي أن الفتاة ليست عضوة بالنقابة ولا تربطها أي صفة فنية أو مهنية بها، مؤكدة أن النقابة لا علاقة لها بهذا الفيديو أو بما ورد فيه، الذي تضمن مشاهد تسيء لحرمة الموتى.
احترام مهنة التمريض
كما أكدت النقابة احترامها الكامل لمهنة التمريض والعاملين في القطاع الطبي، مشددة على أن أي سلوك يسيء للمهن السامية أو يستخف بحرمة الموتى غير مقبول.
صاحبة فيديو ثلاجة الموتى المثير للجدل
رفض الإساءة لحرمة الموتى
وأشارت إلى أنها ترفض مثل هذه التصرفات وتتابع الأمر قانونياً للوقوف على ملابسات الواقعة واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة.
استياء واسع ومطالبات بالتحقيق
وكان قد انتشر مقطع فيديو تظهر فيه فتاة تدعي روبا حمزة وهي تصور نفسها داخل ثلاجة الموتى بطريقة ساخرة، ما أثار استياءً واسعاً من المتابعين على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
وتسبب المقطع في موجة انتقادات ومطالبات بالتحقيق، على خلفية اعتباره مسيئاً لحرمة الموتى ومخالفاً للقيم الإنسانية، واعتقد البعض أن ذلك الفيديو مشهد تمثيلي وأن الفتاة عضوة بنقابة المهن التمثيلية.
The Actors' Syndicate in Egypt denied any connection to the girl who appeared in the controversial "Mortuary Refrigerator" video, confirming that she is not a member of the syndicate and does not hold a license to practice the profession.
The Girl is Not a Member of the Actors' Syndicate
The syndicate clarified in an official statement that the girl is not a member of the syndicate and has no artistic or professional affiliation with it, emphasizing that the syndicate has no relation to this video or its content, which included scenes that disrespect the sanctity of the dead.
Respect for the Nursing Profession
The syndicate also affirmed its full respect for the nursing profession and the workers in the medical sector, stressing that any behavior that disrespects noble professions or belittles the sanctity of the dead is unacceptable.
صاحبة فيديو ثلاجة الموتى المثير للجدل
Rejection of Disrespecting the Sanctity of the Dead
It pointed out that it rejects such actions and is legally following up on the matter to understand the circumstances of the incident and take the necessary measures.
Widespread Outrage and Calls for Investigation
A video clip had circulated showing a girl claiming to be Rouba Hamza filming herself inside the mortuary refrigerator in a mocking manner, which sparked widespread outrage among followers on social media.
The clip led to a wave of criticism and calls for an investigation, as it was considered disrespectful to the sanctity of the dead and contrary to human values. Some believed that the video was a staged scene and that the girl was a member of the Actors' Syndicate.