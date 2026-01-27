The Actors' Syndicate in Egypt denied any connection to the girl who appeared in the controversial "Mortuary Refrigerator" video, confirming that she is not a member of the syndicate and does not hold a license to practice the profession.

The Girl is Not a Member of the Actors' Syndicate

The syndicate clarified in an official statement that the girl is not a member of the syndicate and has no artistic or professional affiliation with it, emphasizing that the syndicate has no relation to this video or its content, which included scenes that disrespect the sanctity of the dead.

Respect for the Nursing Profession

The syndicate also affirmed its full respect for the nursing profession and the workers in the medical sector, stressing that any behavior that disrespects noble professions or belittles the sanctity of the dead is unacceptable.

صاحبة فيديو ثلاجة الموتى المثير للجدل

Rejection of Disrespecting the Sanctity of the Dead

It pointed out that it rejects such actions and is legally following up on the matter to understand the circumstances of the incident and take the necessary measures.

Widespread Outrage and Calls for Investigation

A video clip had circulated showing a girl claiming to be Rouba Hamza filming herself inside the mortuary refrigerator in a mocking manner, which sparked widespread outrage among followers on social media.

The clip led to a wave of criticism and calls for an investigation, as it was considered disrespectful to the sanctity of the dead and contrary to human values. Some believed that the video was a staged scene and that the girl was a member of the Actors' Syndicate.