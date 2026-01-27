نفت نقابة المهن التمثيلية في مصر، أي صلة لها بالفتاة التي ظهرت في فيديو «ثلاجة الموتى» المثير للجدل، مؤكدة أنها ليست عضوة بالنقابة ولا تحمل تصريحاً بمزاولة المهنة.

الفتاة ليست عضوة بالمهن التمثيلية

وأوضحت النقابة في بيان رسمي أن الفتاة ليست عضوة بالنقابة ولا تربطها أي صفة فنية أو مهنية بها، مؤكدة أن النقابة لا علاقة لها بهذا الفيديو أو بما ورد فيه، الذي تضمن مشاهد تسيء لحرمة الموتى.

احترام مهنة التمريض

كما أكدت النقابة احترامها الكامل لمهنة التمريض والعاملين في القطاع الطبي، مشددة على أن أي سلوك يسيء للمهن السامية أو يستخف بحرمة الموتى غير مقبول.

صاحبة فيديو ثلاجة الموتى المثير للجدل

رفض الإساءة لحرمة الموتى

وأشارت إلى أنها ترفض مثل هذه التصرفات وتتابع الأمر قانونياً للوقوف على ملابسات الواقعة واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة.

استياء واسع ومطالبات بالتحقيق

وكان قد انتشر مقطع فيديو تظهر فيه فتاة تدعي روبا حمزة وهي تصور نفسها داخل ثلاجة الموتى بطريقة ساخرة، ما أثار استياءً واسعاً من المتابعين على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وتسبب المقطع في موجة انتقادات ومطالبات بالتحقيق، على خلفية اعتباره مسيئاً لحرمة الموتى ومخالفاً للقيم الإنسانية، واعتقد البعض أن ذلك الفيديو مشهد تمثيلي وأن الفتاة عضوة بنقابة المهن التمثيلية.