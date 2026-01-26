في خطوة عاجلة لاحتواء الصراع المتصاعد بين السكان المحليين والأفيال البرية، نشر الجيش الإندونيسي عددًا من قواته في قرى مقاطعة إيست لامبونج المجاورة لمنتزه واي كامباس الوطني، لدعم الجهود الميدانية في إبعاد قطعان الأفيال عن المناطق السكنية والزراعية.

جاء نشر القوات بعد سلسلة حوادث متكررة خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، حيث اقتحمت أفيال برية مزارع القرويين ودمرت محاصيلهم، وفي إحدى الحالات أودت بحياة رئيس قرية براجا أسري بعد أن داسته.
بعد تكرار كوارثها.. الجيش الإندونيسي ينشر قوات لدعم القرويين في مواجهة الأفيال البرية


ويشارك الجنود مع فرق الاستجابة للصراع مع الأفيال التابعة لإدارة المتنزه، ووحدات الشرطة، ومسؤولي القرى، في عمليات مراقبة وتوجيه الأفيال البرية نحو داخل حدود المتنزه باستخدام أفيال مدربة وأساليب غير عنيفة.

خطة لإنشاء سياج حدودي عملاق

في الوقت نفسه، أعلنت السلطات المركزية والإقليمية في لامبونج الموافقة على خطة طويلة الأمد لبناء سياج حدودي دائم يمتد لمسافة تتراوح بين 60 و70 كيلومترًا على طول حدود منتزه واي كامباس الوطني.
ويهدف السياج إلى فصل المناطق السكنية والزراعية عن موطن الأفيال الطبيعي، مع الحفاظ على ممرات آمنة للحيوانات داخل المتنزه، ويُعتبر حلاً مستدامًا لتقليل الخسائر البشرية والمادية الناجمة عن هذه الصراعات.

وأكد مسؤولون في إدارة المتنزه أن هذه الإجراءات تأتي ضمن جهود أوسع لحماية الأفيال السومطرية المهددة بالانقراض، مع تعزيز التعايش بين الإنسان والحيوان البري. ودعوا السكان إلى الإبلاغ الفوري عن أي اقتراب للأفيال، مع التأكيد على أن الحلول العنيفة غير مقبولة.

موطن للأفيال السومطرية المهددة بالانقراض

ويعد متنزه واي كامباس الوطني أحد أهم المحميات الطبيعية في إندونيسيا، ويقع في مقاطعة إيست لامبونج بجزيرة سومطرة الجنوبية، ويغطي مساحة نحو 1,300 كيلومتر مربع، ويُعد موطنًا رئيسيًا للأفيال السومطرية البرية، وهي سلالة مهددة بالانقراض، إلى جانب وحيد القرن السومطري والنمور والطيور النادرة.
وفي السنوات الأخيرة، تصاعدت الصراعات بين الإنسان والفيلة بشكل كبير في المناطق المحيطة بالمتنزه، حيث تدخل قطعان الأفيال البرية إلى القرى والمزارع المجاورة بحثًا عن الطعام، ما يؤدي إلى تدمير المحاصيل، وأحيانًا إلى حوادث قاتلة للسكان أو للأفيال نفسها.