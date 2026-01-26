بعد تكرار كوارثها.. الجيش الإندونيسي ينشر قوات لدعم القرويين في مواجهة الأفيال البرية

في خطوة عاجلة لاحتواء الصراع المتصاعد بين السكان المحليين والأفيال البرية، نشر الجيش الإندونيسي عددًا من قواته في قرى مقاطعة إيست لامبونج المجاورة لمنتزه واي كامباس الوطني، لدعم الجهود الميدانية في إبعاد قطعان الأفيال عن المناطق السكنية والزراعية.
جاء نشر القوات بعد سلسلة حوادث متكررة خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، حيث اقتحمت أفيال برية مزارع القرويين ودمرت محاصيلهم، وفي إحدى الحالات أودت بحياة رئيس قرية براجا أسري بعد أن داسته.
ويشارك الجنود مع فرق الاستجابة للصراع مع الأفيال التابعة لإدارة المتنزه، ووحدات الشرطة، ومسؤولي القرى، في عمليات مراقبة وتوجيه الأفيال البرية نحو داخل حدود المتنزه باستخدام أفيال مدربة وأساليب غير عنيفة.
خطة لإنشاء سياج حدودي عملاق
في الوقت نفسه، أعلنت السلطات المركزية والإقليمية في لامبونج الموافقة على خطة طويلة الأمد لبناء سياج حدودي دائم يمتد لمسافة تتراوح بين 60 و70 كيلومترًا على طول حدود منتزه واي كامباس الوطني.
ويهدف السياج إلى فصل المناطق السكنية والزراعية عن موطن الأفيال الطبيعي، مع الحفاظ على ممرات آمنة للحيوانات داخل المتنزه، ويُعتبر حلاً مستدامًا لتقليل الخسائر البشرية والمادية الناجمة عن هذه الصراعات.
وأكد مسؤولون في إدارة المتنزه أن هذه الإجراءات تأتي ضمن جهود أوسع لحماية الأفيال السومطرية المهددة بالانقراض، مع تعزيز التعايش بين الإنسان والحيوان البري. ودعوا السكان إلى الإبلاغ الفوري عن أي اقتراب للأفيال، مع التأكيد على أن الحلول العنيفة غير مقبولة.
موطن للأفيال السومطرية المهددة بالانقراض
ويعد متنزه واي كامباس الوطني أحد أهم المحميات الطبيعية في إندونيسيا، ويقع في مقاطعة إيست لامبونج بجزيرة سومطرة الجنوبية، ويغطي مساحة نحو 1,300 كيلومتر مربع، ويُعد موطنًا رئيسيًا للأفيال السومطرية البرية، وهي سلالة مهددة بالانقراض، إلى جانب وحيد القرن السومطري والنمور والطيور النادرة.
وفي السنوات الأخيرة، تصاعدت الصراعات بين الإنسان والفيلة بشكل كبير في المناطق المحيطة بالمتنزه، حيث تدخل قطعان الأفيال البرية إلى القرى والمزارع المجاورة بحثًا عن الطعام، ما يؤدي إلى تدمير المحاصيل، وأحيانًا إلى حوادث قاتلة للسكان أو للأفيال نفسها.
In an urgent step to contain the escalating conflict between local residents and wild elephants, the Indonesian army has deployed a number of its troops in villages of East Lampung province adjacent to Way Kambas National Park, to support field efforts in keeping elephant herds away from residential and agricultural areas.
The troop deployment came after a series of repeated incidents in recent weeks, where wild elephants invaded villagers' farms and destroyed their crops, and in one case, resulted in the death of the head of the village of Braja Asri after being trampled.
The soldiers are working with elephant conflict response teams from the park management, police units, and village officials, in monitoring operations and directing wild elephants back within the park boundaries using trained elephants and non-violent methods.
Plan to Build a Giant Border Fence
At the same time, central and regional authorities in Lampung announced the approval of a long-term plan to construct a permanent border fence extending between 60 and 70 kilometers along the boundaries of Way Kambas National Park.
The fence aims to separate residential and agricultural areas from the elephants' natural habitat while maintaining safe corridors for animals within the park, and is considered a sustainable solution to reduce human and material losses resulting from these conflicts.
Officials in the park management confirmed that these measures are part of broader efforts to protect the endangered Sumatran elephants, while promoting coexistence between humans and wildlife. They urged residents to report any sightings of elephants immediately, emphasizing that violent solutions are unacceptable.
Habitat for Endangered Sumatran Elephants
Way Kambas National Park is one of the most important natural reserves in Indonesia, located in East Lampung province on the southern island of Sumatra, covering an area of about 1,300 square kilometers, and is a major habitat for wild Sumatran elephants, an endangered species, along with the Sumatran rhinoceros, tigers, and rare birds.
In recent years, conflicts between humans and elephants have significantly increased in the areas surrounding the park, as herds of wild elephants enter neighboring villages and farms in search of food, leading to crop destruction, and sometimes resulting in fatal incidents for residents or the elephants themselves.