بعد تكرار كوارثها.. الجيش الإندونيسي ينشر قوات لدعم القرويين في مواجهة الأفيال البرية

In an urgent step to contain the escalating conflict between local residents and wild elephants, the Indonesian army has deployed a number of its troops in villages of East Lampung province adjacent to Way Kambas National Park, to support field efforts in keeping elephant herds away from residential and agricultural areas.

The troop deployment came after a series of repeated incidents in recent weeks, where wild elephants invaded villagers' farms and destroyed their crops, and in one case, resulted in the death of the head of the village of Braja Asri after being trampled.



The soldiers are working with elephant conflict response teams from the park management, police units, and village officials, in monitoring operations and directing wild elephants back within the park boundaries using trained elephants and non-violent methods.

Plan to Build a Giant Border Fence

At the same time, central and regional authorities in Lampung announced the approval of a long-term plan to construct a permanent border fence extending between 60 and 70 kilometers along the boundaries of Way Kambas National Park.



The fence aims to separate residential and agricultural areas from the elephants' natural habitat while maintaining safe corridors for animals within the park, and is considered a sustainable solution to reduce human and material losses resulting from these conflicts.

Officials in the park management confirmed that these measures are part of broader efforts to protect the endangered Sumatran elephants, while promoting coexistence between humans and wildlife. They urged residents to report any sightings of elephants immediately, emphasizing that violent solutions are unacceptable.



Habitat for Endangered Sumatran Elephants

Way Kambas National Park is one of the most important natural reserves in Indonesia, located in East Lampung province on the southern island of Sumatra, covering an area of about 1,300 square kilometers, and is a major habitat for wild Sumatran elephants, an endangered species, along with the Sumatran rhinoceros, tigers, and rare birds.



In recent years, conflicts between humans and elephants have significantly increased in the areas surrounding the park, as herds of wild elephants enter neighboring villages and farms in search of food, leading to crop destruction, and sometimes resulting in fatal incidents for residents or the elephants themselves.