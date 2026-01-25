في سباق مع الزمن والموت، تحولت مهمة إنقاذ إلى واحدة من أخطر العمليات الجوية التي حبست أنفاس الآلاف، بعدما نجح طيار مروحية في انتشال زوجين شابين عالقين لأكثر من 27 ساعة فوق صخرة معزولة وسط نهر هائج في موزمبيق، في حادثة بدت أقرب إلى مشهد سينمائي لا إلى واقع.

بدأت القصة عندما حاول الزوجان عبور جسر بسيط لشراء بعض الحاجيات، قبل أن تفاجئهما سيول جارفة حوّلت النهر إلى وحش مائي خارج السيطرة. وفي لحظات خاطفة، وجدا نفسيهما محاصرين فوق صخرة ضخمة في منتصف التيار، بلا أي وسيلة للهرب، وسط منطقة معروفة بوجود التماسيح وشلال خطير يبعد مسافة قصيرة عن موقعهما.

وطوال الليل، قاوم الزوجان الرياح العاتية والأمطار الغزيرة التي بلغت سرعتها نحو 60 ميلاً في الساعة، بينما كانت المياه ترتفع من حولهما بشكل مخيف، مهددة بانخفاض حاد في حرارة جسديهما مع مرور الوقت.

ومع أول خيوط الفجر، لمح أحد سكان المنطقة العالقيْن وأطلق نداء استغاثة، لتبدأ بعدها عملية إنقاذ وُصفت بالمعقدة، بعدما تبيّن أن القوارب غير قادرة على الوصول إليهما، ليصبح التدخل الجوي الخيار الوحيد.

وتولى الطيار برنارد فيري المهمة، ووصل إلى الموقع ليجد الزوجين في حالة حرجة، محاصرين بين تيار جارف وخطر السقوط نحو الشلال. وبعد إزالة أبواب المروحية ووضع خطة دقيقة، بدأ تنفيذ عملية انتشال محفوفة بالمخاطر، إذ كان أي خطأ بسيط كفيلاً بوقوع كارثة.

وفي نهاية اللحظات المشحونة، نجح الطاقم في رفع الزوجين إلى المروحية ونقلهما بسلام إلى الضفة، في عملية أكدت أن الشجاعة البشرية لا تزال قادرة على مواجهة أقسى الظروف.

وبحسب الطيار، كان من اللافت في المشهد الأخير أن الزوجين احتفظا بالحاجيات التي اشترياها طوال فترة احتجازهما فوق الصخرة، في تفصيل صغير وسط قصة كبيرة من النجاة.

وتأتي هذه الحادثة في ظل فيضانات مدمرة ضربت المنطقة، أسفرت عن مقتل 113 شخصاً وتشريد نحو نصف مليون، إضافة إلى غرق ما يصل إلى 150 ألف رأس من الحيوانات وتضرر مساحات زراعية واسعة.