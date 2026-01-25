In a race against time and death, a rescue mission turned into one of the most dangerous aerial operations that held the breath of thousands, after a helicopter pilot succeeded in retrieving a young couple stranded for more than 27 hours on a remote rock in the middle of a raging river in Mozambique, in an incident that seemed closer to a cinematic scene than to reality.

The story began when the couple attempted to cross a simple bridge to buy some supplies, only to be surprised by torrential floods that turned the river into an uncontrollable water monster. In a matter of moments, they found themselves trapped on a massive rock in the middle of the current, with no means of escape, in an area known for the presence of crocodiles and a dangerous waterfall located a short distance from their position.

Throughout the night, the couple fought against fierce winds and heavy rains that reached speeds of about 60 miles per hour, while the water rose around them in a frightening manner, threatening a sharp drop in their body temperatures over time.

With the first light of dawn, a local resident spotted the stranded couple and raised a distress call, leading to a complex rescue operation, as it became clear that boats were unable to reach them, making aerial intervention the only option.

Pilot Bernard Ferry took on the mission, arriving at the site to find the couple in critical condition, trapped between a raging current and the danger of falling towards the waterfall. After removing the helicopter doors and devising a precise plan, the team began executing a risky retrieval operation, where any small mistake could lead to disaster.

In the end, amidst the charged moments, the crew succeeded in lifting the couple into the helicopter and safely transporting them to the shore, in an operation that confirmed that human courage is still capable of facing the harshest conditions.

According to the pilot, what was striking in the final scene was that the couple had retained the supplies they had purchased throughout their time stranded on the rock, a small detail amidst a larger story of survival.

This incident comes in the wake of devastating floods that have struck the region, resulting in the deaths of 113 people and displacing nearly half a million, in addition to drowning up to 150,000 livestock and damaging vast agricultural areas.