طور علماء من جامعة جونز هوبكنز الأمريكية بالتعاون مع كلية إمبريال، طريقة مبتكرة لرصد وتتبع حطام الفضاء الخارج عن السيطرة أثناء دخوله الغلاف الجوي للأرض، باستخدام شبكات أجهزة استشعار زلزالية كانت مخصصة سابقا لمراقبة الاهتزازات داخل كوكب الأرض.
وأوضح العلماء أن قطع الحطام الفضائي تصدر موجات صوتية شبيهة بالموجات الصدمية عند دخولها الغلاف الجوي بسرعات تفوق سرعة الصوت، ويمكن تحليل هذه الإشارات لتحديد مسار الحطام، سرعته، ارتفاعه، وتوقيت تفتته.
واختبر الفريق الطريقة الجديدة على وحدة «شنتشو-15» المدارية الصينية، التي دخلت الغلاف الجوي فوق جنوب كاليفورنيا، حيث أظهرت البيانات أن الوحدة كانت تتحرك بسرعة بين 25 و30 ماخ «نحو 7.8 كيلومتر في الثانية» قبل أن تتفتت وتحترق بالكامل، إذ أكد الباحثون أن التجربة أثبتت إمكانية تتبع خصائص الرحلة بدقة باستخدام أجهزة الاستشعار الزلزالية.وأشار العلماء إلى أن هذه الطريقة قد تساعد مستقبلا في تعزيز مراقبة الحطام الفضائي وتقليل مخاطره على الطيران والبنية التحتية الأرضية، وتحديد مواقع سقوط الشظايا التي قد لا تحترق بالكامل، وفهم أفضل لآليات تفكك الأجسام الفضائية وانتشار الجسيمات الدقيقة الناتجة عن الاحتراق.ويعد حطام الفضاء مصدر قلق متزايد عالميا، إذ تشير تقديرات وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية إلى وجود نحو 1.2 مليون قطعة خطرة في مدار الأرض، مع توقعات بزيادة العدد مع انتهاء عمر المزيد من الأقمار الصناعية.
Scientists from Johns Hopkins University in collaboration with Imperial College have developed an innovative method for detecting and tracking uncontrolled space debris as it enters the Earth's atmosphere, using networks of seismic sensors that were previously dedicated to monitoring vibrations within the Earth.
The scientists explained that pieces of space debris emit sound waves similar to shock waves when they enter the atmosphere at speeds exceeding the speed of sound, and these signals can be analyzed to determine the debris's trajectory, speed, altitude, and fragmentation timing.
The team tested the new method on the Chinese orbital unit "Shenzhou-15," which entered the atmosphere over Southern California, where the data showed that the unit was moving at speeds between 25 and 30 Mach (about 7.8 kilometers per second) before it fragmented and burned up completely. The researchers confirmed that the experiment demonstrated the ability to accurately track flight characteristics using seismic sensors. The scientists noted that this method could help enhance future monitoring of space debris and reduce its risks to aviation and terrestrial infrastructure, identify the locations of debris that may not burn up completely, and provide a better understanding of the mechanisms of disintegration of space objects and the spread of fine particles resulting from combustion. Space debris is an increasing global concern, with estimates from the European Space Agency indicating that there are about 1.2 million hazardous pieces in Earth's orbit, with expectations of an increase in number as more satellites reach the end of their lifespan.