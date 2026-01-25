«عكاظ» (واشنطن)

طور علماء من جامعة جونز هوبكنز الأمريكية بالتعاون مع كلية إمبريال، طريقة مبتكرة لرصد وتتبع حطام الفضاء الخارج عن السيطرة أثناء دخوله الغلاف الجوي للأرض، باستخدام شبكات أجهزة استشعار زلزالية كانت مخصصة سابقا لمراقبة الاهتزازات داخل كوكب الأرض. وأوضح العلماء أن قطع الحطام الفضائي تصدر موجات صوتية شبيهة بالموجات الصدمية عند دخولها الغلاف الجوي بسرعات تفوق سرعة الصوت، ويمكن تحليل هذه الإشارات لتحديد مسار الحطام، سرعته، ارتفاعه، وتوقيت تفتته. واختبر الفريق الطريقة الجديدة على وحدة «شنتشو-15» المدارية الصينية، التي دخلت الغلاف الجوي فوق جنوب كاليفورنيا، حيث أظهرت البيانات أن الوحدة كانت تتحرك بسرعة بين 25 و30 ماخ «نحو 7.8 كيلومتر في الثانية» قبل أن تتفتت وتحترق بالكامل، إذ أكد الباحثون أن التجربة أثبتت إمكانية تتبع خصائص الرحلة بدقة باستخدام أجهزة الاستشعار الزلزالية.وأشار العلماء إلى أن هذه الطريقة قد تساعد مستقبلا في تعزيز مراقبة الحطام الفضائي وتقليل مخاطره على الطيران والبنية التحتية الأرضية، وتحديد مواقع سقوط الشظايا التي قد لا تحترق بالكامل، وفهم أفضل لآليات تفكك الأجسام الفضائية وانتشار الجسيمات الدقيقة الناتجة عن الاحتراق.ويعد حطام الفضاء مصدر قلق متزايد عالميا، إذ تشير تقديرات وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية إلى وجود نحو 1.2 مليون قطعة خطرة في مدار الأرض، مع توقعات بزيادة العدد مع انتهاء عمر المزيد من الأقمار الصناعية.