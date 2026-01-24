في ثوانٍ خاطفة، تحوّل التوقف عند إشارة مرورية حمراء إلى فوضى من المعدن المحطّم والإصابات، بعد خطأ غير متوقّع ارتكبته سائقة مسنّة، حين أخطأت سائقة تبلغ من العمر 83 عاماً في الضغط على دواسة الوقود بدلاً من الفرامل أثناء اقترابها من إشارة، ما أدى إلى تسارع مفاجئ للمركبة واصطدامها بعدد من السيارات المتوقفة، متسببة في تصادم سبع مركبات دفعة واحدة.

دواسة خاطئة

وأسفرت الحادثة عن إصابات جرى نقل أصحابها إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، وسط استنفار فرق الطوارئ في الموقع.

تفاصيل اللحظة الحرجة

ونقلت شاهدة العيان ريسا ويلهايت لمراسلة قناة WRCB، سييرا روكر، مشاهد من موقع الحادثة، ووصفت حالة الذهول التي سيطرت على الموجودين عقب التصادم العنيف.

التحقيقات مستمرة

وأفادت المراسلة سييرا روكر بأنها تواصلت مع شرطة ولاية جورجيا الأمريكية للاستفسار عن حالة السائقة والمصابين، إذ أكدت الشرطة أن قسم مكافحة حوادث المرور لا يزال يحقق في ملابسات الحادثة، دون توفر تحديثات رسمية في الوقت الحالي.

حادثة منفصلة تهز مطار ديترويت

وفي حادثة أخرى مساء الجمعة، اصطدمت سيارة بمنطقة تسجيل الوصول في مكتب التذاكر بمطار ديترويت متروبوليتان بولاية ميشيغان الأمريكية.

وأكدت السلطات أن سبب الحادثة لا يزال مجهولاً، مشيرة إلى أن فرق الطوارئ قدّمت الإسعافات الأولية لستة أشخاص في موقع الحادثة، دون الإعلان عن تفاصيل إضافية حتى الآن.