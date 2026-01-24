في ثوانٍ خاطفة، تحوّل التوقف عند إشارة مرورية حمراء إلى فوضى من المعدن المحطّم والإصابات، بعد خطأ غير متوقّع ارتكبته سائقة مسنّة، حين أخطأت سائقة تبلغ من العمر 83 عاماً في الضغط على دواسة الوقود بدلاً من الفرامل أثناء اقترابها من إشارة، ما أدى إلى تسارع مفاجئ للمركبة واصطدامها بعدد من السيارات المتوقفة، متسببة في تصادم سبع مركبات دفعة واحدة.
دواسة خاطئة
وأسفرت الحادثة عن إصابات جرى نقل أصحابها إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، وسط استنفار فرق الطوارئ في الموقع.
تفاصيل اللحظة الحرجة
ونقلت شاهدة العيان ريسا ويلهايت لمراسلة قناة WRCB، سييرا روكر، مشاهد من موقع الحادثة، ووصفت حالة الذهول التي سيطرت على الموجودين عقب التصادم العنيف.
التحقيقات مستمرة
وأفادت المراسلة سييرا روكر بأنها تواصلت مع شرطة ولاية جورجيا الأمريكية للاستفسار عن حالة السائقة والمصابين، إذ أكدت الشرطة أن قسم مكافحة حوادث المرور لا يزال يحقق في ملابسات الحادثة، دون توفر تحديثات رسمية في الوقت الحالي.
حادثة منفصلة تهز مطار ديترويت
وفي حادثة أخرى مساء الجمعة، اصطدمت سيارة بمنطقة تسجيل الوصول في مكتب التذاكر بمطار ديترويت متروبوليتان بولاية ميشيغان الأمريكية.
وأكدت السلطات أن سبب الحادثة لا يزال مجهولاً، مشيرة إلى أن فرق الطوارئ قدّمت الإسعافات الأولية لستة أشخاص في موقع الحادثة، دون الإعلان عن تفاصيل إضافية حتى الآن.
In a split second, stopping at a red traffic light turned into chaos of crushed metal and injuries, after an unexpected mistake made by an elderly driver, when an 83-year-old woman mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake as she approached a signal, resulting in a sudden acceleration of the vehicle and a collision with several stopped cars, causing a pile-up of seven vehicles at once.
Wrong Pedal
The incident resulted in injuries, and the victims were transported to the hospital for treatment, amid the mobilization of emergency teams at the site.
Details of the Critical Moment
Eyewitness Reesa Wilhite told WRCB reporter Sierra Roker about the scene of the accident, describing the state of shock that overwhelmed those present following the violent collision.
Investigations Ongoing
Reporter Sierra Roker stated that she contacted the Georgia State Police to inquire about the condition of the driver and the injured, as the police confirmed that the Traffic Accident Investigation Division is still investigating the circumstances of the incident, with no official updates available at this time.
Separate Incident Shakes Detroit Airport
In another incident on Friday evening, a car crashed into the check-in area at the ticket office of Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Michigan.
Authorities confirmed that the cause of the incident is still unknown, noting that emergency teams provided first aid to six people at the scene, without releasing additional details so far.