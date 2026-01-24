Wrong Pedal

The incident resulted in injuries, and the victims were transported to the hospital for treatment, amid the mobilization of emergency teams at the site.

Details of the Critical Moment

Eyewitness Reesa Wilhite told WRCB reporter Sierra Roker about the scene of the accident, describing the state of shock that overwhelmed those present following the violent collision.

Investigations Ongoing

Reporter Sierra Roker stated that she contacted the Georgia State Police to inquire about the condition of the driver and the injured, as the police confirmed that the Traffic Accident Investigation Division is still investigating the circumstances of the incident, with no official updates available at this time.

Separate Incident Shakes Detroit Airport

In another incident on Friday evening, a car crashed into the check-in area at the ticket office of Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Michigan.

Authorities confirmed that the cause of the incident is still unknown, noting that emergency teams provided first aid to six people at the scene, without releasing additional details so far.