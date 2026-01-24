The rare green sea turtle was miraculously saved yesterday (Friday) thanks to urgent intervention from the Egyptian Ministry of Environment authorities, as it was about to become a meal at a local restaurant.

A responsible official from the Environmental Affairs Agency explained that the joint campaign, which included executive leaders and environmental teams, resulted in the capture of the turtle inside a fish shop in the University neighborhood, after receiving a report from a local resident.

The turtle was immediately transferred to the sea turtle rescue center at the Ashotum El-Gamil protected area in Port Said, where it underwent veterinary examinations and received the necessary care, in preparation for its return to open sea waters.

The green sea turtle is considered a globally endangered species, facing threats from overfishing and loss of nesting habitats, making any rescue operation a miracle for preserving marine life.