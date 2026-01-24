كانت ستتحول إلى وجبة في مطعم محلي، لكن السلحفاة البحرية الخضراء النادرة نجت بأعجوبة أمس (الجمعة) بفضل تدخل عاجل من أجهزة وزارة البيئة المصرية.

وأوضح مسؤول في جهاز شؤون البيئة أن الحملة المشتركة التي شملت قيادات تنفيذية وفرقاً بيئية، أسفرت عن ضبط السلحفاة داخل محل أسماك بحي الجامعة، بعد تلقي بلاغ من أحد الأهالي.

وجرى نقل السلحفاة فوراً إلى مركز إنقاذ السلاحف البحرية بمحمية أشتوم الجميل في بورسعيد، حيث خضعت للفحوصات البيطرية وتلقت الرعاية اللازمة، تمهيداً لإعادتها إلى مياه البحر المفتوحة.

وتُعد السلحفاة البحرية الخضراء من الكائنات المهددة بالانقراض عالمياً، وتواجه خطر الصيد الجائر وفقدان موائل التعشيش، ما يجعل أي عملية إنقاذ بمثابة معجزة للحفاظ على الحياة البحرية.