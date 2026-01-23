كشفت أبحاثًا حديثة عدد المرات التي يُفترض أن نستيقظ فيها خلال الليل، مؤكدة أن هذا العدد يتغير مع التقدم في العمر.

وأظهرت دراسة نُشرت في مجلة الأبحاث النفسية الجسدية (Journal of Psychosomatic Research) أن البشر قد يكونون أكثر نشاطًا أثناء النوم مما كان يُعتقد سابقًا، حيث تبين أن ثلث الأشخاص يستيقظون تمامًا خلال الليل ثلاث مرات على الأقل أسبوعيًا.

كما كشفت دراسة أخرى أن نحو ربع الناس يستيقظون مرة واحدة على الأقل كل ليلة.

ومع التقدم في العمر، يبدأ الإيقاع البيولوجي للجسم في التغير، ما يؤدي إلى زيادة عدد مرات الاستيقاظ أثناء النوم.

ووفقًا للباحثين، يمر الإنسان بحوالي 20 حالة استيقاظ قصيرة جدًا كل ليلة، تُعرف بـ"الاستيقاظات الدقيقة"، وغالبًا لا يشعر بها الشخص أو لا يتذكرها عند الاستيقاظ صباحًا.

أما الاستيقاظات الكاملة، وهي التي يدركها الإنسان، فيحدث منها في المتوسط نحو ثلاث مرات كل ليلة، ويُعد هذا أمرًا طبيعيًا ولا يؤثر عادة على مستوى النشاط أو التركيز في الصباح، بحسب ما أفاد به موقع Surrey Live.

لكن مع التقدم في السن، يصبح الاستيقاظ المبكر أكثر شيوعًا، ما قد يجعل هذه الانقطاعات الليلية كافية لإبقاء الشخص مستيقظًا تمامًا ونشيطًا في ساعات الفجر الأولى، مثل الثالثة أو الرابعة صباحًا.

وتشير الأبحاث إلى أن الأشخاص الذين كانوا يستيقظون مرتين أو ثلاث مرات في الليل، قد يرتفع العدد إلى أربع أو خمس مرات بعد بلوغ سن الستين، نتيجة قِصر مدة الإيقاع اليومي للجسم.

من جهتها، حذّرت هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية من التأثيرات السلبية لقلة النوم، موضحة أن: "مشكلات النوم شائعة، وأسبابها تختلف باختلاف مراحل الحياة، مثل المرض، ضغوط العمل أو قدوم طفل جديد"

وأضافت الهيئة أن بضع ليالٍ من النوم السيئ لا تُعد مدعاة للقلق، إلا أن المشكلة تبدأ عندما يؤثر نقص النوم على الحياة اليومية أو يسبب ضيقًا نفسيًا.