Recent research has revealed the number of times we are supposed to wake up during the night, confirming that this number changes with age.

A study published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research showed that humans may be more active during sleep than previously thought, as it was found that one-third of people wake up completely during the night at least three times a week.

Another study revealed that about a quarter of people wake up at least once every night.

As we age, the body's biological rhythm begins to change, leading to an increase in the number of awakenings during sleep.

According to researchers, a person experiences about 20 very brief awakenings each night, known as "micro-awakenings," which are often not felt or remembered upon waking in the morning.

As for full awakenings, which are those that a person is aware of, they occur on average about three times each night, and this is considered normal and usually does not affect the level of activity or concentration in the morning, according to Surrey Live.

However, with advancing age, early waking becomes more common, which may make these nighttime interruptions sufficient to keep a person fully awake and alert in the early hours of dawn, such as at three or four in the morning.

Research indicates that individuals who used to wake up two or three times at night may find that number increases to four or five times after reaching the age of sixty, due to the shorter duration of the body's daily rhythm.

For its part, the British Health Service has warned about the negative effects of insufficient sleep, stating that: "Sleep problems are common, and their causes vary with different life stages, such as illness, work stress, or the arrival of a new baby."

The agency added that a few nights of poor sleep are not a cause for concern, but the problem begins when a lack of sleep affects daily life or causes psychological distress.