The absence and rarity of children's theater, as well as its declining quality, have been attributed by theater professionals to several factors, including a lack of financial support, a shortage of specialized writers to craft its scripts, and the absence of institutions that used to nurture this theater.

Waeel Al-Harbi, the star of the series "Shabab Al-Bomb," stated during his conversation with "Okaz": Unfortunately, children's theater is not only absent in the city but is also lacking at the national level across the Kingdom, due to several factors. Firstly, there are few writers, and secondly, there are few directors and those who work on children's theater. He added: Therefore, we find a scarcity of children's works, even in terms of quality, despite the fact that children's theater is the foundation of theater.



This was during a meeting presented by Waeel Al-Harbi, organized by the Children's Literature and Culture Association in Medina under the title "Children's Theater Between Literature and Art." In his conversation with "Okaz," Al-Harbi said: I always have a saying that no work for adults can stand without paying attention to the youth and children's theater. Today's children's theater is a cornerstone; the child is the director of tomorrow, the actor of tomorrow. In Medina, we have an interest, honestly, and this interest did not come overnight, but has been present for a long time. Medina has been a pioneer in children's works since the 1950s, 60s, and 70s through songs and riddles.



Additionally, there is another reason: some associations consider children's theater to be financially unviable. The main goal for most is financial gain, and they do not see that theater conveys higher messages.



Playwright and theater director Fahd Al-Asmar said: The absence of children's theater in the city came after the Cultural and Arts Association ceased its activities and weakened its role recently. Also, there has been a decline in artistic institutions in the city, along with a lack of financial support and venues to host these events. Al-Asmar expects a near return of theater in the city with the opening of support through the Theater and Performing Arts Authority, enabling the non-profit sector and artistic institutions and private troupes to produce theater with their support and giving them the opportunity to present this type of art.



Fahd Al-Asmar added: Theater has generally been stagnant in Medina for a long time, and the last work presented was about three years ago, expecting its return soon to work again and present theatrical works for children or adults.