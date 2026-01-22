أرجع مسرحيون غياب مسرح الطفل وندرته وتدني جودته إلى عوامل عدة؛ منها شح الدعم المالي، وقلة الكتّاب المتخصصين في صياغة نصوصه، إضافة لغياب المؤسسات التي كانت حاضنة لهذا المسرح.

وقال نجم مسلسل شباب البومب الفنان وائل الحربي خلال حديثة لـ «عكاظ»: إن مسرح الطفل للأسف ليس غائباً فقط في المدينة، بل غايب على مستوى المملكة ككل، وذلك لعوامل عدة، أولاً قلة كتّابه، وثانياً قلة المخرجين ومن يعمل على هذا الطفل. وأضاف: لذلك نجد ندرة في أعمال الطفل حتى في جودتها ورغم أن مسرح الطفل هو أساس المسرح.
وائل الحربي

وائل الحربي

جاء ذلك خلال اللقاء الذي قدمه وائل الحربي، والذي نظمته جمعية أدب الطفل وثقافته بالمدينة المنورة تحت عنوان «مسرح الطفل بين الأدب والفن»، إذ قال الحربي في حديثه لـ «عكاظ»: أنا دائما لدي كلمة أقول لا تقوم قائمة لأي عمل للكبار ما لم يهتم بالنشء وبمسرح الطفل، فمسرح الطفل اليوم هو ركيزة، فالطفل هو مخرج الغد، هو ممثل الغد، وفي المدينة المنورة لدينا اهتمام بصراحة، وهذا الاهتمام لم يأتِ في يوم وليلة، بل منذ زمن طويل، فالمدينة من أيام الستينات الخمسينات والسبعينات رائدة في أعمال الطفل من خلال الأناشيد والفوازير.

إضافة إلى هناك سبباً أيضاً، هو أن بعض الجمعيات تعتبر مسرح الطفل غير مجدٍ مالياً، فالهدف لدى الأغلب الكسب المادي، ولا ينظرون إلى أن المسرح يقدم رسائل أسمى.

وقال الكاتب والمخرج المسرحي فهد الأسمر: غياب مسرح الطفل في المدينة جاء بعد توقف جمعية الثقافة والفنون وضعف نشاطها خلال الفترة الأخيرة، كذلك قلّت المؤسسات الفنية في المدينة إضافة إلى عدم وجود دعم مادي، وكذلك عدم وجود الأماكن لأقامة هذه الفعاليات. وتوقع الأسمر عودة قريبة للمسرح في المدينة مع فتح دعم عن طريق هيئة المسرح والفنون الأدائية، وتمكين القطاع غير الربحي والمؤسسات الفنية والفرق الخاصة للإنتاج المسرحي بدعمها وإعطاء الفرصة لتقديم هذا النوع من الفن.
فهد الأسمر

فهد الأسمر

وزاد فهد الأسمر قائلاً: المسرح متوقف عموماً في المدينة منورة منذ فترة طويلة، ويمكن آخر عمل قدم قبل ثلاث سنوات، متوقعاً عودته قريباً للعمل من جديد، وتقديم أعمال مسرحية للأطفال أو للكبار.