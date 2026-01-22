في مفاجأة غير متوقعة، استعاد بريطاني مقيم في كاليفورنيا ببغاءه المفقود منذ 4 سنوات، لكن الصدمة كانت أن الطائر لم يعد يتحدث بلهجته البريطانية المعتادة، بل تعلم الإسبانية!

بدأت القصة عام 2010، عندما فقد دارين تشيك ببغاءه من فصيلة الرمادي الإفريقي في مدينة تورانس في جنوب كاليفورنيا. اختفى فجأة الببغاء المعروف بقدرته على تقليد صوت صاحبه بلهجة بريطانية واضحة، وظن دارين أن الأمل في استعادته قد انتهى.

وبعد أربع سنوات، عثرت إحدى جهات رعاية الحيوانات على ببغاء رمادي، وبدأت محاولات تحديد مالكه. في البداية، شكّ فريق البحث بأن الطائر قد يعود لطبيبة بيطرية، لكن الفحص الإلكتروني أثبت عدم صحة ذلك.

وبالعودة إلى سجلات قديمة في متجر للحيوانات، تمكن فريق البحث من تتبع رقم الحلقة المثبتة في ساق الطائر، لتتضح المفاجأة: هذا هو ببغاء دارين المفقود.

ما أثار الدهشة أكثر هو أن الطائر بدأ يردد عبارات باللغة الإسبانية، بعد أن أمضى سنواته الأربع في منزل عائلة هيرنانديز سميث، حيث اعتنى به روبين هيرنانديز (مهاجر من غواتيمالا يتحدث الإسبانية)، ما يفسر اكتسابه للغة الجديدة.

وكشفت العائلة أن الببغاء أصبح جزءًا من حياتهم اليومية، وارتبط بشكل خاص برب الأسرة، ما جعل فراقه مؤلمًا عند تسليمه إلى مالكه الأصلي.

وفي خطوة لافتة، قرر دارين تشيك إعادة الببغاء إلى العائلة التي احتضنته طوال السنوات الأربع الماضية، تقديرًا للعلاقة الإنسانية التي نشأت بين الطائر وأفراد العائلة.

هكذا تحولت قصة فقدان ببغاء إلى حكاية مدهشة عن الصداقة، التعلم، والتقدير الإنساني، لتصبح مادة متداولة على مواقع التواصل في غضون ساعات.