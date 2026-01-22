In an unexpected surprise, a British man living in California has recovered his parrot that went missing four years ago, but the shock was that the bird no longer spoke with its usual British accent; it had learned Spanish!

The story began in 2010 when Darren Cheek lost his African grey parrot in Torrance, Southern California. The parrot, known for its ability to mimic its owner's voice in a clear British accent, suddenly disappeared, and Darren thought the hope of recovering it was gone.

After four years, an animal rescue organization found a grey parrot and began attempts to identify its owner. Initially, the search team suspected that the bird might belong to a veterinarian, but electronic verification proved that was not the case.

By going back to old records at a pet store, the search team was able to trace the ring number attached to the bird's leg, revealing the surprise: this was Darren's missing parrot.

What was even more astonishing was that the bird had started to repeat phrases in Spanish after spending its four years in the home of the Hernandez-Smith family, where it was cared for by Ruben Hernandez (an immigrant from Guatemala who speaks Spanish), which explains its acquisition of the new language.

The family revealed that the parrot had become a part of their daily life and had formed a special bond with the head of the household, making its separation painful when it was returned to its original owner.

In a notable step, Darren Cheek decided to return the parrot to the family that had embraced it for the past four years, in appreciation of the human connection that had developed between the bird and the family members.

Thus, the story of a lost parrot transformed into an amazing tale of friendship, learning, and human appreciation, becoming a trending topic on social media within hours.